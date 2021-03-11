2021 Zone A: Virginia Women Qualify Diver On Day 1 of Zones

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



Favored to win the NCAA Swimming & Diving title, the Virginia women will add a diver to the mix after Jocelyn Porter took second in today’s Zone 1-meter event.

Porter, a senior, finished behind Virginia Tech’s Teagan Moravek on 1-meter today, booking an NCAA appearance. Zone A is typically a weaker diving zone, meaning there are less qualifying spots available. But Virginia did have two more divers just on the outside of the bubble today, with a shot to qualify over the next two days. Charlotte Bowen was seventh today and Jennifer Bell eighth. The top five earned NCAA bids.

Virginia Tech led the way for the women with two qualifiers: Moravek and fifth-place Izzi Mroz. Navy had the most men’s qualifiers with two (Patrick Carter and Jake Hedrick). But Pitt had the most overall qualifiers with two men (Dylan Reed, Wesley Ahart) and one woman (Amy Read).

Reed won the men’s 3-meter event, which puts him at the top of the reimbursement priority list. Navy’s Carter was second and his teammate Hedrick third.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Teagan Moravec, VT 1m Jocelyn Porter, Virginia 1m Amy Read, Pitt 1m Hailey Fisher, George Mason 1m Izzi Mroz, VT 1m

Men Diver Events Dylan Reed, Pitt 3m Patrick Carter, Navy 3m Jake Hedrick, Navy 3m Wesley Ahart, Pitt 3m Jake Lowe, WVU 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.