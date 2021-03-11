Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Zone A: Virginia Women Qualify Diver On Day 1 of Zones

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

  • Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
  • Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
  • Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
  • Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
  • Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ

Favored to win the NCAA Swimming & Diving title, the Virginia women will add a diver to the mix after Jocelyn Porter took second in today’s Zone 1-meter event.

Porter, a senior, finished behind Virginia Tech’s Teagan Moravek on 1-meter today, booking an NCAA appearance. Zone A is typically a weaker diving zone, meaning there are less qualifying spots available. But Virginia did have two more divers just on the outside of the bubble today, with a shot to qualify over the next two days. Charlotte Bowen was seventh today and Jennifer Bell eighth. The top five earned NCAA bids.

Virginia Tech led the way for the women with two qualifiers: Moravek and fifth-place Izzi Mroz. Navy had the most men’s qualifiers with two (Patrick Carter and Jake Hedrick). But Pitt had the most overall qualifiers with two men (Dylan Reed, Wesley Ahart) and one woman (Amy Read).

Reed won the men’s 3-meter event, which puts him at the top of the reimbursement priority list. Navy’s Carter was second and his teammate Hedrick third.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women
Diver Events
Teagan Moravec, VT 1m
Jocelyn Porter, Virginia 1m
Amy Read, Pitt 1m
Hailey Fisher, George Mason 1m
Izzi Mroz, VT 1m

 

Men
Diver Events
Dylan Reed, Pitt 3m
Patrick Carter, Navy 3m
Jake Hedrick, Navy 3m
Wesley Ahart, Pitt 3m
Jake Lowe, WVU 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!