Adam Chaney Becomes 2nd Fastest Freshman Ever in 50 Free Behind Caeleb Dressel

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida freshman Adam Chaney has become the 2nd fastest freshman ever in the 50 yard free after he posted a 18.77 in the 50 free ‘A’ final for 1st place at the SEC Championships. The all-time fastest freshman in the event is American record holder and Florida alumni Caeleb Dressel (18.67).

18-year-old Chaney followed this swim later on Wednesday night by leading off Florida’s 200 free relay in 18.76. The relay finished with a time of 1:15.21, setting a new SEC Championship meet record.

200 Free Relay

All-time Top 5 Freshman in the 50 Yard Free

His relay lead-off time also ranks him #7 all-time in the U.S:

All-Time US Men’s Performers – 50 FR SCY

17.63, Caeleb Dressel (2018) 18.56, Ryan Held (2018) 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (2019) 18.66, Nathan Adrian (2011) 18.69, Bowe Becker (2018) 18.74, Robert Howard (2019) 18.76 Adam Chaney (2021) 18.79, Tate Jackson (2018) 18.80, Paul Powers (2017) 18.82, Alex Righi (2009)/Zach Apple (2018)

Chaney has now established himself as #3 out of the all-time fastest 17-18 year-olds in the event, behind Dressel and Cal’s Ryan Hoffer (18.71).

This was his 3rd lifetime best in the event on Wednesday after he posted a 18.88 in prelims and became the 4th 18-and-under swimmer to ever break 19 seconds.

He also swam an 18.77 in the individual event final on Wednesday evening, which won the conference title.

Going into this meet, Chaney’s lifetime best was set at 19.51 which he swam last November at the 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational. His sprinting prowess in high school ranked him as the #4 recruit in the high school class of 2020.