Ohio State’s Momentum Palpable After Night Two of Big Ten Women’s Champs

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

Sometimes, it feels like momentum can win swim meets. While plenty of things need to be in order before you can chalk it up to momentum (like talent, preparation, training, taper, and so on and so forth), it’s always clear when a team is feeling synergy at a championship meet.

Without a doubt after two days of competition at the 2021 Big Ten Championships, that team is Ohio State.

The OSU women, who won the 2020 Big Ten title, the Buckeyes’ first in over three decades, were all over it on Wednesday night. Further, their two individual event wins in the pool, senior Kristen Romano in the 200 IM and junior Sally Tafuto in the 500 free, really felt like momentum wins.

Romano entered the meet with a lifetime best of 1:56.76, but she looked extremely powerful in the pool, going right by Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon on the breast leg and churning home in 1:54.19. Tafuto, meanwhile, held strong in the 500 free against Michigan sophomore Kaitlynn Sims, as the OSU junior flipped a switch on the last 100 and making it happen with a 4:39.58, her first time under 4:40.

In both cases, the Buckeye swimmers swam huge lifetime bests, keying on their overall team’s energy so far this week. After qualifying for NCAAs with seeds in the 30s in this event last year, they both will head into the NCAA meet as scoring threats.

Maggie MacNeil of Michigan was the best 400 medley relay lead-off by over a second, while OSU’s Hannah Bach and NU’s Sophie Angus both broke 58 on breast legs. Michigan’s Olivia Carter led the fly splits at 51.36, while Maddie Smith of Northwestern dropped a 47.00 (splitting 21.91 to the feet on the first 50) to anchor the Wildcats.

400 MEDLEY RELAY SPLIT BREAKDOWN

BACKSTROKE

SCHOOL SWIMMER SPLIT Michigan Maggie MacNeil 50.08 Wisconsin Phoebe Bacon 51.49 Ohio State Emily Crane 51.85 Northwestern Emma Lepisova 52.87 Indiana Bailey Kovac 53.53 Minnesota Emily Cook 53.90 Nebraska Madesyn Ronquillio 54.3 Iowa Julia Koluch 54.73 Illinois Athena Salafatinos 55.26 Michigan State Samantha Villani 55.56 Purdue Tessa Wrightson 56.02

BREASTSTROKE

SCHOOL SWIMMER SPLIT Ohio State Hannah Bach 57.49 Northwestern Sophie Angus 57.77 Indiana Noelle Peplowski 59.91 Michigan State Erin Szara 59.94 Minnesota Emma Lezer 1:00.48 Wisconsin Jenna Silvestri 1:00.75 Michigan Mariella Venter 1:00.88 Iowa Aleksandra Olesiak 1:01.07 Purdue Riley Kishman 1:01.09 Nebraska Ella Stein 1:01.46 Illinois Divya Kale 1:04.67

BUTTERFLY

SCHOOL SWIMMER SPLIT Michigan Olivia Carter 51.36 Northwestern Miriam Guevara 51.94 Ohio State Katherine Trace 52.52 Wisconsin Lillie Hosack 52.62 Iowa Mallory Jump 52.62 Indiana Elizabeth Broshears 52.78 Minnesota Emma Linscott 53.90 Nebraska Isabelle Murray 54.08 Purdue Lindsay Turner 54.11 Illinois Lillian Olson 54.63 Michigan State Marie Dickson 56.61

FREESTYLE