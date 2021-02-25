Schoenmaker Hits 1:05.89 100 Breast South African Record

2021 SOUTH AFRICAN TIME TRIALS

Friday, February 19th & Saturday, February 20th

Sellenbosch Training Camp & Time Trial

LCM (50m)

Results Pending on Meet Mobile

South Africa’s national team took part in a time trial competition over the weekend, with a few notable results shaking out of the racing tree.

Commonwealth Games champion Tatjana Schoenmaker made her presence known in the breaststroke events in Stellenbosch, reaping gold across the 50m, 100m and 200m distances. Her time in the 50m checked in at 31.03 while her 200m time came in at 2:23.05.

The Tuks swimmer’s most head-turning performance came in the women’s 100m breast where 23-year-old Schoenmaker scored a new national record of 1:05.89.

Entering this meet in Stellebosch, Schoenmaker’s career-best and South African national record rested at the 1:06.32 she put up at the 2019 Summer Universiade.

Flash forward to this record-breaking swim, however, and Schoenmaker got under the 1:06 threshold for the first time of her career Her 1:05.89 now ranks her #1 in the world this season with her effort now positioned just outside the top 10 all-time performers list.

Splits are not available at the time of publishing.

Schoenmaker finaled in this 1breast event at the 2019 FINA World Championships. Her time of 1:06.60 there in Gwangju was a near lifetime best, which she has now beaten with her first sub-1:06.

Additional Notes: