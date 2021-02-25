Versatile Sarah Gormley Commits to McKendree for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sarah Gormley from Las Cruces, New Mexico has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim at McKendree University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to McKendree University to pursue my academic and athletic career. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have all supported me on this journey. I am excited to spend the next four years at an amazing school with amazing teammates and coaches. Go Bearcats!”

Gormley is a senior at Las Cruces High School. She placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:56.53) and 4th in the 100 breast (1:07.97) at the 2020 New Mexico High School State Championships. She also led off the runner-up 200 free relay (24.80) and swam breast (31.11) on the 3rd-place 200 medley relay.

In club swimming, where she represents Las Cruces Aquatic Team, Gormley specializes in a little bit of everything. In her junior year of high school, she updated her times in the 100/200/500/1000 free, 100 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. Her best 50 free and 100 breast times come from her sophomore year.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 24.56

100 free – 53.74

200 free – 1:54.92 (1:54.42 altitude-adjusted)

500 free – 5:17.49

100 breast – 1:07.36

200 breast – 2:26.31 (2:25.81 altitude-adjusted)

200 back – 2:10.61 (2:09.41 altitude-adjusted)

200 IM – 2:10.96

Gormley will join the McKendree women’s swimming and diving class of 2025 with Karley Sonnenberg. The Bearcats finished 4th of 9 teams in the women’s meet at 2021 GLVC Championships. Gormley’s times would have scored in the top-16 of the 200 breast and the top-24 of the 50/100/200 free, 200 back, 100 breast, and 200 IM.

