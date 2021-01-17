Sprinter Karley Sonnenberg Commits to McKendree for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Karley Sonnenberg from Plainfield, Illinois has signed a National Letter of Intent with McKendree University and plans to suit up with the Bearcats beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and swimming career at McKendree University! I am so excited to be a part of such an amazing swim family and to work with Coach Tierney. Thank you to all my coaches, parents, family, and friends who have made this possible! Go Bearcats!”

A senior at Plainfield North High School, Sonnenberg swims for the Plainfield Co-op and for the club team Delta Aquatics. She swims the 50/100 free sprint double in high school and as a senior she logged PBs in both events (24.10/51.77) at the IHSA Girls Sectional Championship in October. A year ago, she went 24.16/53.31 at the IHSA Girls State Championships.

In club swimming, Sonnenberg kicked off 2020 with PBs in the 200 IM at Academy Bullets Invitation in January, and in the 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast at FOX Winter Regional Championships in February. There, she came in 5th in the 100 fly, 12th in the 100 back, 13th in the 100 breast, and 20th in the 200 free.

McKendree finished 5th of 10 teams in the 2020 Great Lakes Valley Conference Championships last February. Sonnenberg’s best times would have scored in the A final of the 100 free and the C final of the 50 free. It took 58.83 in the 100 fly, 59.99 in the 100 back, and 1:12.19 in the 100 breast to make it back to finals at the conference meet.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.10

100 free – 51.77

100 fly – 1:00.41

100 back – 1:02.14

100 breast – 1:13.83

