2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The penultimate night of finals from San Antonio will be an exciting one with five events on the docket, headlined by a pair of 100 backstroke clashes that could very well feature all four American representants at this summer’s Olympic Games.

In the women’s event, Olivia Smoliga enters as the top seed after going 1:00.03 this morning, followed closely by current and former world record-holders Regan Smith and Kathleen Baker.

In the men’s race, it’s the reigning Olympic gold medalist and WR holder Ryan Murphy taking on the upstart Shaine Casas. In the heats, it was Casas snagging the top seed in 54.38.

We’ve also got Kieran Smith versus Zane Grothe in the men’s 400 free which should be close, and Lilly King looking to put a stamp on the women’s 200 breast world rankings in that event.

It’s also worth noting that Grothe scratched out of the 200 fly final, bumping Tom Shields up into Lane 8.

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Men’s 200 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19

Women’s 50 Free Finals

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

Men’s 50 Free Finals

PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

Men’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

Women’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

Men’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

Women’s 400 Free Finals

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

Men’s 400 Free Finals