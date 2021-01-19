Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nic Fink Explains Why Georgia Swimmers Finish Races Well By Design (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

  • PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89
  1. Nic Fink, ABSC, 2:11.28
  2. Will Licon, TXLA, 2:11.30
  3. Cody Miller, SAND, 2:13.12

Not unlike the race we saw between Foster and Smachlo in the 200 fly, Nic Fink came on like a freight train down the stretch to sneak by Will Licon for the men’s 200 breast win in 2:11.28, with Licon just .02 back. Fink’s final 50: 33.20.

Fink, who said post-race he had to “dig very deep” to get his hand on the wall first, moves up into fourth among Americans this season in long course after setting the American Record in the SCM event during the ISL season.

Licon, who holds the national record in the yards version of the event, had extremely consistent splist throughout the race, hitting 33.78/33.77/33.80 over the last 150.

Top seed from prelims Cody Miller bettered his morning swim by seven-tenths for third in 2:13.12, breaking away from Kevin Cordes (2:14.34) on the final 50.

