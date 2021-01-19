Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Site of 2004 Olympic Trials Being Used As Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Comments: 1

The site of the 2004 U.S. Olympic Trials in Long Beach, Calif., is being used as a COVID-19 vaccination super site, with the rollout beginning Tuesday.

The super site, like the Trials, is located in the parking lot adjacent to the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.

Long Beach Post reporter Kelly Puente notes that the city has “lots of experience” setting up mass events in the parking lot.

On Tuesday, Puente reported on Twitter that the site is currently vaccinating people aged 65 and over, healthcare workers and other essential workers, and that approximately 1,800 people are expected to receive the vaccine on the opening day.

In July of 2004, a temporary facility called the “Charter All Digital Aquatic Center” was built for the Olympic Trials in the parking lot, with two temporary 50m pools and temporary stands built for the event. You can check out some images of the site on the Myrtha Pools website here.

Notably, world records were set in that parking lot by Michael PhelpsIan CrockerAaron PeirsolBrendan Hansen and Amanda Beard.

Additionally, the CHI Health Center, host of the 2008, 2012, 2016 and the upcoming 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials, is under consideration to be the site of vaccine distribution in Omaha, Neb.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
swimgeek
1 hour ago

It’s a parking lot! It’s a bit of a stretch to make this into a “swimming story” relevant to swimswam 🙂

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!