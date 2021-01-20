Cal Training Helping Isabelle Stadden “Regain my touch with the water” (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Phoebe Bacon got out fast, but it was Isabelle Stadden who charged down the back-half of the women’s 200 back to earn the win in 2:09.31, launching herself into seventh in the world this year.

Stadden, currently in her freshman year at Cal, also dipped under her swim from the Knoxville Pro Swim Series last January by .01, a positive sign as we reset the Olympic year.

Bacon, who remains the fastest American this year with her 2:09.16 from the U.S. Open, touched second in 2:10.51, just under a second slower than where she was in January 2020 in Knoxville (2:08.57).

In the six-swimmer field, Lisa Bratton was third in 2:15.16, adding a little over a second and a half from the morning.