Prolo Breaks 200 Fly Pool Record From 200 Free Heat; BYU Beats Denver

BYU at Denver

Friday, January 15, 2021

El Pomar Natatorium, University of Denver, Denver, Colorado

Short course yards (SCY) format

Full results Women: BYU 172 – Denver 71 Men: BYU 196 – Denver 39



BYU set two pool records in a dominating road win over Denver. Brad Prolo set the 200 fly pool record while swimming in a heat of 200 freestylers.

The pared-down event lineup didn’t feature 200s of fly, back, or breast. But Prolo took 4th in the men’s 200 free event, swimming the race butterfly and going 1:47.46. That took down the El Pomar Natatorium record at the University of Denver.

Prolo is a Brigham Young sophomore who starred at last year’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, earning the Freshman Swimmer of the Year award. Prolo is typically a breaststroker, taking second at the MPSF Championships in the 200 breast last year.

His teammate, junior Josue Dominguez, broke Denver’s pool record in the 100 breast with a 52.79 late in the meet.

Brigham Young swept all 13 men’s events and 12 of 13 women’s events. Denver’s Aysia Leckie was the lone event winner for the home team. She went 24.16 to win a hard-fought 50 free title by a tenth.

Other notable event winners: