Prolo Breaks 200 Fly Pool Record From 200 Free Heat; BYU Beats Denver

BYU at Denver
- Friday, January 15, 2021
- El Pomar Natatorium, University of Denver, Denver, Colorado
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Full results
- Women: BYU 172 – Denver 71
- Men: BYU 196 – Denver 39
BYU set two pool records in a dominating road win over Denver. Brad Prolo set the 200 fly pool record while swimming in a heat of 200 freestylers.
The pared-down event lineup didn’t feature 200s of fly, back, or breast. But Prolo took 4th in the men’s 200 free event, swimming the race butterfly and going 1:47.46. That took down the El Pomar Natatorium record at the University of Denver.
Prolo is a Brigham Young sophomore who starred at last year’s Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, earning the Freshman Swimmer of the Year award. Prolo is typically a breaststroker, taking second at the MPSF Championships in the 200 breast last year.
His teammate, junior Josue Dominguez, broke Denver’s pool record in the 100 breast with a 52.79 late in the meet.
Brigham Young swept all 13 men’s events and 12 of 13 women’s events. Denver’s Aysia Leckie was the lone event winner for the home team. She went 24.16 to win a hard-fought 50 free title by a tenth.
Other notable event winners:
- BYU’s Tyler Edlefsen swept the distance events, going 4:47.95 in the 500 free and 9:50.11 in the 1000 free.
- His teammate Payton Plumb won the 200 free (1:41.78) and 100 back (51.12).
- Katie McBratney won twice for the BYU women: she was 1:03.70 in the 100 breast and 2:05.36 in the 200 IM.