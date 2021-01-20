Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Focusing on Fly/Breast Has Improved Kathleen Baker’s 200 IM (Video)

Comments: 1

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

  • PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39
  1. Kathleen Baker, TE, 2:10.30
  2. Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 2:11.22
  3. Beata Nelson, WA, 2:15.21

Kathleen Baker made her move on the backstroke leg of the women’s 200 IM, giving her over a second buffer on Madisyn Cox that she was able to maintain the rest of the way. Looking at the splits, the two were very close on all the other strokes, but Baker’s 32.49 back leg made all the difference.

The 23-year-old Baker finished in a time of 2:10.30, moving past Cox to become the second-fastest swimmer in the world this year, with only Australian Kaylee McKeown (2:08.23) ahead of her. It’s also Baker’s third-fastest performance ever, having been 2:08.32 in the summer of 2018 and 2:08.75 in February of last year.

Cox had a strong swim to finish in 2:11.22, less than a second off her 2:10.49 from the U.S. Open.

In a close race for third, Beata Nelson‘s front-half was just a little bit better than Evie Pfeifer‘s back-half, as Nelson edged her out by a tenth in 2:15.21, her second-fastest swim ever.

Hswimmer
3 seconds ago

Great time for now! Hope to see A. Walsh swim soon will be interesting how her new training at UVA translates to LC. Will be close between Margalis, Baker, Walsh, and Cox

