Ally McHugh Talks Racing all Stroke 200s, Taking Mile Out Fast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE TIMED FINAL

PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

It took almost the entire race, but Ally McHugh finally managed to pull away from Haley Anderson around the 1250 mark of the women’s mile, ultimately winning by two and a half seconds in 16:12.87.

The two went stroke-for-stroke for a good chunk of the event, including flipping within a few one-hundredths of each other several times around the midway mark. McHugh also negative split her swim, turning in 8:06.74 at the 750 before closing in 8:06.13.

This is the 23-year-old’s third-fastest swim ever, and quickest since August of 2019. It also makes McHugh the second-fastest American in 2020-21.

Anderson finished in 16:15.40, her best since 2018, and 15-year-old Bella Sims rounded out the podium in 16:35.64. Sims set her best time in December at 16:29.17.