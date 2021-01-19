Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ally McHugh Talks Racing all Stroke 200s, Taking Mile Out Fast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE TIMED FINAL

  • PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19
  1. Ally McHugh, WA, 16:12.87
  2. Haley Anderson, MVN, 16:15.40
  3. Bella Sims, SAND, 16:35.64

It took almost the entire race, but Ally McHugh finally managed to pull away from Haley Anderson around the 1250 mark of the women’s mile, ultimately winning by two and a half seconds in 16:12.87.

The two went stroke-for-stroke for a good chunk of the event, including flipping within a few one-hundredths of each other several times around the midway mark. McHugh also negative split her swim, turning in 8:06.74 at the 750 before closing in 8:06.13.

This is the 23-year-old’s third-fastest swim ever, and quickest since August of 2019. It also makes McHugh the second-fastest American in 2020-21.

Anderson finished in 16:15.40, her best since 2018, and 15-year-old Bella Sims rounded out the podium in 16:35.64. Sims set her best time in December at 16:29.17.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!