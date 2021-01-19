Ally McHugh Talks Racing all Stroke 200s, Taking Mile Out Fast (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- January 14-17, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, Texas
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
Reported by James Sutherland.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE TIMED FINAL
- PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
- U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19
- Ally McHugh, WA, 16:12.87
- Haley Anderson, MVN, 16:15.40
- Bella Sims, SAND, 16:35.64
It took almost the entire race, but Ally McHugh finally managed to pull away from Haley Anderson around the 1250 mark of the women’s mile, ultimately winning by two and a half seconds in 16:12.87.
The two went stroke-for-stroke for a good chunk of the event, including flipping within a few one-hundredths of each other several times around the midway mark. McHugh also negative split her swim, turning in 8:06.74 at the 750 before closing in 8:06.13.
This is the 23-year-old’s third-fastest swim ever, and quickest since August of 2019. It also makes McHugh the second-fastest American in 2020-21.
Anderson finished in 16:15.40, her best since 2018, and 15-year-old Bella Sims rounded out the podium in 16:35.64. Sims set her best time in December at 16:29.17.