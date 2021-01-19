Depression & Anxiety TOOLKIT for Athletes Launched by Champion’s Mojo

Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner.

Certified Health, Life and Leadership Coaches and the Hosts of the Champion’s Mojo podcast, Kelly Palace & Maria Parker, have launched a FREE INTERACTIVE TOOLKIT that gives you 8 ESSENTIAL resources from experts in understanding & treating Depression and Anxiety.

You’ll get a step-by-step guide that will get you on the road to happiness. There’s a printable version QUICK GUIDE of the steps to take with you and follow along.

Or you can work through the toolkit interactively at www.ChampionsMojo.com/toolkit.

Schedule your FREE 30 minute consultation now! Let’s discuss how we can coach YOU to the best YOU ever! A One-on-One Coaching Call!

We offer coaching on the following topics:

Mindset

Peak Performance

Nutrition

Weight loss

Goals

Discipline

Resilience

Emotional Intelligence

Passion

Empathy

Empowerment

Open-minded Patience

Diplomacy/Relationship Building

Initiative for action

Humility

Influence and Purpose

Vision

Trust

Integrity

Problem Solving

Perspective

Listening

Accountability

Motivation

We have 6-week and 12 week packages of ONE-ON-ONE Coaching available.

Schedule your FREE 30 minute consultation now! Let’s discuss how we can coach YOU to the best YOU ever! A One-on-One Coaching Call!

About Champion’s Mojo: Kelly Palace and Maria Parker are the hosts of the award winning podcast, Champion’s Mojo, where they talk with champion guests, including over 25 Olympic Champion Swimmers and Olympic Coaches. The Champion’s Mojo podcast discovers techniques, mindsets and new wisdom for growth and success. Not only are Kelly and Maria both world-record holding athletes, they are certified Health and Life Coaches, sisters-in-law and best friends. They are passionate about helping others achieve their goals and overcome life’s adversities. More information on them and their podcast can be found at www.ChampionsMojo.com. Champion’s Mojo is part of the CG Sports Company.