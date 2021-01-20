Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Race Videos From The 2021 January Pro Swim Series

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES

  • January 14-17, 2021
  • LCM (50m)
  • Meet Info
  • San Antonio Info
    • North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
    • Results
  • Richmond Info
    • Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
    • Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”

Several race videos from last weekend’s multi-site Pro Swim Series have been released on USA Swimming’s streaming page, and you can watch select ones embedded below.

The race videos are on YouTube, but they’re currently unlisted, so you can’t simply find them by going to USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Check out the ‘A’ finals from both San Antonio and Richmond currently available below, and go to this link to find additional ‘B’ finals.

Currently, the majority of races available from San Antonio are from Saturday and Sunday finals, while Richmond’s options are only from Saturday. You can also watch Thursday’s 800 frees from San Antonio here.

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 200 Breast

Men’s 1500 Free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 200 Back

Men’s 200 Back

Women’s 100 Free

Men’s 100 Free

RICHMOND

Women’s 200 Fly

Men’s 200 Fly

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s 200 Breast

Men’s 100 Back

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

