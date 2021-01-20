Florida State Men Beat Auburn for First Time Ever, Tiger Women Take Down FSU

FLORIDA STATE V. AUBURN

Wednesday, January 20

Auburn, AL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

In their first home dual meet of the season, the Auburn Tigers split with Florida State, winning over the women’s team and falling to the Seminole men. On the men’s side, it was Florida State’s first time beating Auburn in program history.

WOMEN’S MEET

Scores Auburn 186, Florida State 114

Notable absences Auburn: Val Tarazi, Abbey Webb (has not raced all season) FSU: Maddy Cohen, Ana Zortea, Nina Kucheran (has not raced all season), Aryanna Fernandes (has not raced all season)



The Auburn women handled the visiting FSU women, claiming the lion’s share of events today.

The Tigers were out to a hot start, winning the 200 medley relay (1:40.35) and the first two individual events. Averee Preble won the 1000 free (10:01.71), followed by Emily Hetzer in the 200 free (1:49.59) as Auburn went 1-2 in both. Hetzer and Preble would later lead a 1-2-3-4 Auburn domination in the 500 free, with Hetzer at 4:50.80 and Preble at 4:52.17. Meanwhile, Preble added another victory in the 200 fly (2:01.73) before the first diving break.

Carly Cummings swept the breaststrokes for Auburn, going 1:02.24 in the 100 and 2:14.32 in the 200.

FSU’s Samantha Vear nabbed a win in both diving events, though Auburn was hot out of the first break, taking four straight wins. First was freshman Emma Steckiel in the 100 free (50.54), then freshman Kensley Merritt in the 200 back (1:59.94), then Cummings in the 200 breast and Hetzer in the 500 free.

The Seminoles snagged two victories in the first session, including a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 back with Emma Terebo (53.87), Maddie McDonald (54.36) and Tania Quaglieri (54.46). Rebecca Moynihan, who had a 22.1 anchor in the medley relay, also won the 50 free at 23.27 over Steckiel’s 23.38.

The most impressive swim for FSU was freshman Jenny Halden in the 100 fly. Clocking a 52.66, she cleared the rest of the field by over two seconds, nearly cracking 24 seconds on the first 50. It’s her first season in yards (she’s Norwegian), but it’s the first sub-53 performance she’s done in a dual meet, and it slices a hundredth off of her old PR of 52.67 from the Georgia Invite in the fall.

After Halden’s big 100 fly, Auburn freshman Hannah Ownbey busted out a 4:18.10 in the 400 IM, then FSU picked up a final win in the 400 free relay. Kertu Alnek (49.78) and Moynihan (49.52) both broke 50 seconds on their splits, helping FSU to a 3:22.47 over Auburn’s 3:23.71.

MEN’S MEET

Scores Florida State 180, Auburn 120

Notable absences Auburn: Christian Ginieczki, Skip Donald (diver), Conner Pruitt (diver), Nik Eberly, Spencer Rowe, Lleyton Smith, Matthew Yish FSU: Ian Cooper, Aziz Ghaffari, Peter Varjasi



It was a historic day for the FSU men’s program, as they snapped an 18-meet losing streak spanning to the two teams’ first dual meet in 1975.

FSU took 13 out of 16 events, kicking off their slate with a 200 medley relay win in 1:28.08, getting a big front half from backstroker Mason Herbet (22.17) and breaststroker Izaak Bastian (24.52).

Bastian was one of three multiple event winners for the Seminoles; he swept the breaststrokes, going 54.56 in the 100 and 2:00.13 in the 200 breast. Bastian was challenged by Auburn freshman standout Reid Mikuta, who finished second in both by narrow margins going 54.62 in the 100 and 2:00.29 in the 200. Max McCusker took the 100 free (44.40) and 100 fly (48.11), and Nick Vance picked up an impressive triple in the 200 back (1:47.76), 200 fly (1:47.92) and 400 IM (3:53.60).

Herbet chipped in with a 100 back win (48.08) and a 200 back runner-up touch (1:48.64), while junior Santi Corredor, a transfer from the University of Florida (who first transferred to USC and now appears to have landed at FSU), snagged the 500 free win (4:27.86) in his debut meet with the Seminoles.

Auburn freshman Mikkel Gadgaard, a Danish national, was one of the bright spots for the Tigers. Gadgaard took the 200 free in a big win (1:36.63), coming about a second off a lifetime best from the Auburn Invite (where he was suited and presumably a bit rested). He was also second in the 100 free (44.80) and 400 IM (3:53.65) in a tough triple, falling to Vance in the IM by just five hundredths.

Joshua Davidson nabbed victories on both boards for the Seminoles, while the other wins for Auburn were Michael Bonson in the 1000 free (9:15.65) and their 400 free relay (3:02.12). FSU DQ’d their 400 free relay, but had enough points by the end of the meet that it didn’t affect the ultimate outcome.