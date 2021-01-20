SSPC: Leah Smith Details Solo Training with Matt Grevers, ISL, and Coffee Hobby

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Leah Smith, who was one of few national teamers who didn’t attend a Pro Swim this past weekend. Leah was planning on attending the meet in Irvine, but as that one was canceled she opted to stay home and train. Smith details her last 10 months through the COVID pandemic, including prepping for ISL with Matt Grevers, being on a non-US based team for the ISL, and her newfound coffee love with all this time at home.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

