Ella Miller Transfers from Auburn to Minnesota after Freshman Year Injury

Former Auburn Tiger swimmer Ella Miller will transfer to the University of Minnesota for the 2020-2021 season. She is expected to have 3 years of eligibility remaining.

Miller swam at Auburn as a freshman, but suffered an injury during winter break that kept her from racing in the spring semester. Miller says that she is fully recovered from that injury, however, and ready to compete next season.

“Incredibly excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Minnesota! I could not be more grateful to join such an amazing program, staff, and team. Cannot wait for the next couple of years! Go Gophers!”

A native of Williston, Vermont and the Edge Swim Club, Miller is primarily a backstroker. With the exception of a mid-season 1:57 in the 200 free, most of her best times were swum in high school.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.46

100 free – 53.47

200 free – 1:57.33

50 back – 25.19 (25.19 LCM)

100 back – 54.27 (1:03.67 LCM)

200 back – 1:59.81

The backstrokes were a thin event for the Gophers at last year’s NCAA Championship meet as it was, and with the graduation of Tevyn Waddell. Rising senior Emily Cook (52.7/1:57.6) will lead the returning Gophers this season in that group. Cook and Miller will be joined by a few solid incoming backstrokers, including Pyper Doo (55.16), Danielle Cramer (55.4/1:59.4), and Paula Rivero (1:03.8 in LCM). While none of that group is at a Big Ten scoring level yet in the backstroke events, there will at least be some depth for the Gophers.