SwimSwam Pulse: 69% Believe It’s Safe For Their Area Pools To Reopen

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether they felt their local area could reopen pools:

RESULTS

Question: Do you feel it’s safe for pools to begin reopening in your local area?

Yes – 69.2%

No – 20.0%

Don’t know – 10.8%

The majority of SwimSwam voters felt their local area could safely reopen pools. Of course, SwimSwam readers probably aren’t the most unbiased observers in this case – most of us are chomping at the bit to return to the water for our own fitness, to see our friends or kids have their sport and social group back, or just to have high-level swimming return to fill the live sports void we currently find ourselves in.

Almost 70% of voters said they felt pools in their area could start reopening, compared to just 20% saying they didn’t believe pools could reopen. Just under 11% said they weren’t sure.

Most states have started reopening local pools in some capacity after the coronavirus pandemic forced facilities to close for an extended period of time. Many are limiting the number of people in the facility at a time, along with lots of other restrictions, including closing locker rooms and creating separate enter and exit doors. You can follow each state’s reopening process in our state-by-state index.

