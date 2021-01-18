2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 4 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES
- January 14-17, 2021
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- San Antonio Info
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- San Antonio Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Live Results
- Richmond Info
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- Richmond Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
The 2021 January Pro Swim Series has come to a close with the completion of Sunday’s finals sessions in Richmond and San Antonio. This evening, both men’s and women’s winners in the 100 free from Richmond have topped the overall results. Likewise, one new world top-5 swim and two new world top-10 swims were swum tonight.
In the women’s 100 free, 23-year-old Catie DeLoof swept the women’s sprints in both Richmond and overall this weekend with her top time of 54.33. That is now 17th in the world this season and 3rd in the nation. Olivia Smoliga topped the event in the San Antonio pool, ranking 5th in the nation with her #2 overall swim of 54.67.
Into the men’s 100 free, the entire top 4 finishers in Richmond were faster than the entire San Antonio pool. Winning in Richmond was NC State alum Justin Ress, clocking in a time of 49.18. That time now ranks Ress third in the nation. Finishing in the top 4 in Richmond and overall include veteran Michael Chadwick (49.52), 30-year-old Austin Surhoff (49.76), and backstroke ace Coleman Stewart (49.84). San Antonio pool winner, Olympian Ryan Held, finished 5th overall with his evening swim of 49.86. Held currently holds the fastest American 100 free this season at 49.00 from the 2020 U.S. Open.
Looking at the top times in the world this season, three American women are now in the top 10 times in the 200 IM. backstroker Kathleen Baker swam the 2nd-fastest women’s 200 IM in the world with her top time of 2:10.30 from Antonio. Madisyn Cox took second in this event at 2:11.22. However, Cox’s season best of 2:10.49 from the 2020 U.S. Open remains at #3 in the world. Ranking 6th in the world is teen phenom Torri Huske with her 2:11.18 also from this most recent U.S. Open meet.
2020-2021 LCM Women 200 IM
McKeown
2:08.23
|2
|Kathleen
Baker
|USA
|2:10.30
|01/17
|3
|Madisyn
Cox
|USA
|2:10.49
|11/13
|4
|Kim
Seoyeong
|KOR
|2:10.69
|11/20
|5
|Miho
Teramura
|JPN
|2:11.12
|12/05
|6
|Torri
Huske
|USA
|2:11.18
|11/13
|7
|Yu
Yiting
|CHN
|2:11.24
|10/01
|8
|Sakiko
Shimizu
|JPN
|2:11.25
|12/05
|9
|Dalma
Sebestyen
|HUN
|2:12.33
|12/18
|10
|Ye
Shiwen
|CHN
|2:11.37
|10/02
Winning the women’s 200 back was teen Isabelle Stadden, whose season best of 2:09.31 from this evening now ranks 7th in the world this season. NCAP teen Phoebe Bacon finished in second at 2:10.51, however, her season best of 2:09.16 sits at 5th in the world. That now puts two American (18-year-old) women under 2:10 in the 200 back this season and in the top 10 world times. Fellow 18-year-old and 200 back world record holder Regan Smith owns a season best of 2:11.74, which is #21 in the world this season.
In the men’s 200 back, Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the San Antonio final at 1:56.82, putting him at #6 in the world this season. Event runner-up Shaine Casas swam the only other sub-2:00 time this evening at 1:58.04, ranking him #13 in the world.
Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final
- PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|16:12.87
|Ally McHugh
|WA
|San Antonio
|2
|16:13.09
|Ashley Twichell
|TAC
|Richmond
|3
|16:15.40
|Haley Anderson
|MVN
|San Antonio
|4
|16:33.21
|Caroline Pennington
|TAC
|Richmond
|5
|16:35.05
|Cavan Gormsen
|LIAC
|Richmond
|6
|16:35.64
|Bella Sims
|SAND
|San Antonio
|7
|16:39.03
|Paige McKenna
|NCAP
|Richmond
|8
|16:41.99
|Katie Grimes
|SAND
|San Antonio
Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final
- PSS Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (USA), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|15:10.29
|Zane Grothe
|BCH
|San Antonio
|2
|15:24.77
|Will Gallant
|MVN
|San Antonio
|3
|15:30.06
|David Johnston
|TEX
|San Antonio
|4
|15:30.74
|Josh Parent
|ABF
|Richmond
|5
|15:31.46
|Dylan Porges
|TAC
|Richmond
|6
|15:44.95
|Liam Custer
|SYS
|San Antonio
|7
|16:21.26
|Anders Aistars
|MVN
|Richmond
Women’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|2:10.30
|Kathleen Baker
|TE
|San Antonio
|2
|2:11.22
|Madisyn Cox
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|3
|2:15.21
|Beata Nelson
|WA
|San Antonio
|4
|2:15.31
|Evie Pfeifer
|TEX
|San Antonio
|5
|2:15.38
|Emily Escobedo
|COND
|Richmond
|6
|2:16.43
|Letitia Sim
|TNT
|Richmond
|7
|2:16.67
|Katie Crom
|MVN
|San Antonio
|8
|2:16.96
|Miranda Tucker
|UN
|Richmond
Men’s 200 IM Finals
- PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:59.38
|Kieran Smith
|UN
|San Antonio
|2
|2:01.20
|Will Licon
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|3
|2:01.66
|Arsenio Bustos
|WAC
|Richmond
|4
|2:01.89
|Jay Litherland
|DYNA
|San Antonio
|5
|2:02.39
|Andrew Seliskar
|CAL
|San Antonio
|6
|2:02.99
|Carson Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|7
|2:03.59
|Jake Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|2:04.51
|Danny Kovac
|UN
|San Antonio
Women’s 200 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|2:09.31
|Isabelle Stadden
|UN
|San Antonio
|2
|2:10.51
|Phoebe Bacon
|NCAP
|San Antonio
|3
|2:13.33
|Josephine Fuller
|NOVA
|Richmond
|4
|2:13.38
|Zoe Dixon
|NOVA
|Richmond
|5
|2:14.40
|Aislin Farris
|ABF
|Richmond
|6
|2:14.71
|Summer Smith
|ABF
|Richmond
|7
|2:15.16
|Lisa Bratton
|AGS
|San Antonio
|8
|2:15.45
|Levenia Sim
|TNT
|Richmond
Men’s 200 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:56.82
|Ryan Murphy
|CAL
|San Antonio
|2
|1:58.04
|Shaine Casas
|TAMU
|San Antonio
|3
|2:00.14
|Austin Katz
|TEX
|San Antonio
|4
|2:02.42
|Baylor Nelson
|MAC
|Richmond
|5
|2:02.63
|Jack Dahlgren
|UN
|San Antonio
|6*
|2:02.82
|J.T. Ewing
|FISH
|Richmond
|6*
|2:02.82
|Caleb Maldari
|ABF
|Richmond
|8
|2:02.84
|Billy Swartwout
|LIAC
|Richmond
Women’s 100 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|54.33
|Catie DeLoof
|CA-Y
|Richmond
|2
|54.67
|Olivia Smoliga
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|3
|55.13
|Abbey Weitzeil
|CAL
|San Antonio
|4
|55.49
|Margo Geer
|MVN
|San Antonio
|5
|55.61
|Natalie Hinds
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|6
|55.96
|Kayla Wilson
|TIDE
|Richmond
|7
|56.02
|Mallory Comerford
|CARD
|San Antonio
|8
|56.07
|Ali DeLoof
|TNAQ
|Richmond
Men’s 100 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|49.18
|Justin Ress
|WOLF
|Richmond
|2
|49.52
|Michael Chadwick
|NCAC
|Richmond
|3
|49.76
|Austin Surhoff
|UN
|Richmond
|4
|49.84
|Coleman Stewart
|WOLF
|Richmond
|5
|49.86
|Ryan Held
|NYAC
|San Antonio
|6
|49.91
|Zach Apple
|MVN
|San Antonio
|7
|50.35
|Jeff Newkirk
|TXLA
|Richmond
|8
|50.40
|Tate Jackson
|TXLA
|San Antonio