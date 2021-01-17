Alexander, Nelson Scratch 200 IM Final in Favor of 200 Back at Richmond PSS

2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond

Nick Alexander from Team Triumph and Baylor Nelson from SwimMAC Carolina finished 1-2 in heats of the men’s 200 IM this morning but they also came in 1st and 4th, respectively, in the 200 back. They both scratched out of the IM final in order to focus on the backstroke.

In fact, seven of the 14 prelims swimmers in the men’s 200 IM will not be present tonight, with Aayush Deshpande (#7), Dylan Rhee (#11), Chris Balbo (#12), Ben Skopic (#13), and Cam Abaqueta (#14) also pulling out of the final.

Kay Sargent of Wolfpack Elite was the only scratch out of the women’s 200 IM; she was 9th in prelims.

Miki Dahlke of Machine Aquatics, who was 7th out of heats in the 100 free, dropped the final. Deshpande (#10) and Abaqueta (#16) scratched the men’s 100 free final.

Here are all scratches for tonight’s final:

Women’s 200 IM:

Men’s 200 IM:

Women’s 200 back:

none

Men’s 200 back:

none

Women’ 100 free:

Men’s 100 free: