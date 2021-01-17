Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith Knows What He Has to do to Take the Next Step Forward (Video)

Comments: 3

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

  • PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29
  1. Kieran Smith, UN-FL, 3:49.37
  2. Zane Grothe, BCH, 3:53.07
  3. David Johnston, TEX, 3:55.06

Kieran Smith put on a dominant display in the final of the men’s 400 free, leading from the get-go to finish in a time of 3:49.37, six-tenths off his season-best of 3:48.78 from the U.S. Open. That time ranks him first among Americans and 12th overall in the world this season.

On the fact that there’s a little more pressure on him since breaking the 500 free American Record in February, Smith said he’s ready for it heading into Trials.

“I like a little bit of pressure,” he said in his post-race interview. “Pressure makes diamonds.”

Zane Grothe, who edged out Smith in the 800 free on Thursday, took second in 3:53.07 to establish himself as the fifth-fastest in the country, while Texas freshman David Johnston hit a new lifetime best for third in 3:55.06. Johnston had previously been 3:56.20 in February.

In This Story

The Michael Phelps Caterpillar
1 hour ago

Mario Kart god!

Coach Mike 1952
36 minutes ago

Fantastic quote from Kieran.

Jonathan Charbroiled Steak
6 minutes ago

I’m going to be honest Kieran is becoming one of my favorite mew swimmers. Breaking records and a joy to listen to.

