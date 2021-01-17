Kieran Smith Knows What He Has to do to Take the Next Step Forward (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO
- January 14-17, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, Texas
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by James Sutherland.
MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
- U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29
- Kieran Smith, UN-FL, 3:49.37
- Zane Grothe, BCH, 3:53.07
- David Johnston, TEX, 3:55.06
Kieran Smith put on a dominant display in the final of the men’s 400 free, leading from the get-go to finish in a time of 3:49.37, six-tenths off his season-best of 3:48.78 from the U.S. Open. That time ranks him first among Americans and 12th overall in the world this season.
On the fact that there’s a little more pressure on him since breaking the 500 free American Record in February, Smith said he’s ready for it heading into Trials.
“I like a little bit of pressure,” he said in his post-race interview. “Pressure makes diamonds.”
Zane Grothe, who edged out Smith in the 800 free on Thursday, took second in 3:53.07 to establish himself as the fifth-fastest in the country, while Texas freshman David Johnston hit a new lifetime best for third in 3:55.06. Johnston had previously been 3:56.20 in February.
Mario Kart god!
Fantastic quote from Kieran.
I’m going to be honest Kieran is becoming one of my favorite mew swimmers. Breaking records and a joy to listen to.