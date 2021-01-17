2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

Tonight is the last finals session of the 2021 January Pro Swim Series in Richmond. The timed finals of the men’s and women’s 1500 free, followed by the finals of the men’s and women’s 200 IM, 200 back, and 100 free will be contested this evening.

After topping the women’s 400 free both here in Richmond and in the overall PSS results, 31-year-old veteran Ashley Twichell of TAC Titans will be featured in the women’s 1500 free timed finals. The women’s 100 free will feature last night’s 50 free champion Catie DeLoof while the men’s 100 free is stacked with sprint standouts Justin Ress, Michael Chadwick, Coleman Stewart, and 18-year-old David Curtiss.

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final

PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

PSS Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (USA), 2016

Women’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Men’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

Women’s 200 Back Finals

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Men’s 200 Back Finals

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

Women’s 100 Free Finals

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Men’s 100 Free Finals