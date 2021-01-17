Levenia Sim Moves to #5 All-Time in 13-14 Age Group with 1:00.94 100 Back

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

One of the better part of a smaller PSS field than normal is that we get to see some swimmers rise to the occasion and get some attention that they might not otherwise get. That was true tonight for 14 year-old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming in the finals of the 100 back in Richmond. Sim knocked over a second off of her best time to win in 1:00.94, coming out on a top in a field that included veterans Ali Deloof and Catie Deloof, among others.

Sim is one of many age groupers we’ve seen go on tear over the last few months, despite the difficulties the pandemic has posed for both training and racing. Heading into 2020, Sim’s lifetime best in this event was a 1:04.36 from the summer of 2019. She was just a hair off of that time in a race in January 2020, then didn’t get race it again until last November, when she put up a 1:02.76 at the Huntsville site of the U.S. Open, and improved that even further with a 1:01.98 time trial there as well.

All told, Sim has lowered her personal best in this event by over three seconds in the few months, and is now sits at #5 all-time among US girls in the 13-14 age group.

Top 5:

Regan Smith – 1:00.26 Missy Franklin – 1:00.50 Phoebe Bacon – 1:00.81 Alex Walsh – 1:00.84 Levenia Sim – 1:00.94

She won’t turn 15 for about another five months, so she should have a few more chances at moving up those rankings, which are topped by world record holder Regan Smith.

Sim placed 10th in the 100 fly last night, and she’s also scheduled to swim the 200 back tomorrow, where’s seeded with a 1:58.48 yards time, and has a lifetime best of 2:26.98 in LCM, a time that she should greatly improve tomorrow, if today is any indication.