2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES
- January 14-17, 2021
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Info (Both Sites)
- How To Watch
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- San Antonio Info
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 p.m.
- San Antonio Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Live Results
- Richmond Info
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Women’s Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- Richmond Psych Sheet
- Session Timelines
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2021 TYR Pro Swim Series – Richmond”
Both San Antonio and Richmond sites had fast swims during Saturday evening’s finals session. When combining both sites’ results, Richmond earned top times in 6 out of the 10 contested finals this evening. On top of that, 3 of those swims now rank in the top 5 fastest times in the world this season.
For the second time during this meet, Emily Escobedo has beaten Lilly King in the breaststroke from the Richmond pool, now in the 200 breast. Escobedo’s top time of 2:23.46 was two whole seconds ahead of King’s 2:25.83 in San Antonio. Escobedo’s 2019-2020 season best was 2:22.00 from the 2019 U.S. Open while King’s rests at 2:22.63 from the same meet. Looking at the 2020-2021 world rankings, Escobedo now ranks 4th in the world. King’s swim this evening puts her at #17 while Madisyn Cox, who placed third overall in this event, ranks 22nd with her 2:26.52.
2020-2021 LCM Women 200 Breast
Chikunova
2:21.87
|2
|Kanako
Watanabe
|JPN
|2:23.15
|12/06
|3
|Maria
Temnikova
|RUS
|2:23.19
|10/30
|4
|Emily
Escobedo
|USA
|2:23.46
|01/16
|5
|Daria
Chikunova
|RUS
|2:23.88
|10/03
While 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the men’s 100 back in San Antonio at 53.55, NC State alum Justin Ress had the fastest swim of this PSS meet with his top Richmond time of 53.37. Ress’s swim this evening now puts him at #4 in the world this season while Murphy ranks #8, putting two Americans in the top-10. Entering the top 20 times in the world this season include San Antonio runner-up Shaine Casas (54.32, #18) and Richmond runner-up Coleman Stewart (54.37, #20).
2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Back
Jiayu
52.37
|2
|Mitch
Larkin
|AUS
|52.75
|12/13
|3
|Thomas
Ceccon
|ITA
|52.84
|12/17
|4
|Ryosuke
Irie
|JPN
|53.04
|12/04
|5
|Justin
Ress
|USA
|53.37
|01/16
|6
|Simone
Sabbioni
|ITA
|53.44
|12/17
|7
|Mewen
Tomac
|FRA
|53.46
|12/11
|8
|Ryan
Murphy
|USA
|53.55
|01/16
|9
|Ole
Braunschweig
|GER
|53.66
|12/20
|10
|Adam
Telegdy
|HUN
|53.72
|12/08
The entire top 3 in the men’s 50 free from Richmond were faster than the top 3 in San Antonio. 18-year-old David Curtiss won the event in Richmond with another sub-22 performance, winning at 21.98. This morning, Curtiss swam a lifetime best of 21.87, becoming the 16th-fastest US performer all-time, ranking 5th in the world this season. Austin Surhoff (22.57) and Michael Chadwick (22.58) also finished in the top 3 at Richmond and overall in this event. The fastest swimmer in San Antonio, Zach Apple, placed 4th overall with his evening swim of 22.69.
2020-2021 LCM Men 50 Free
Manaudou
21.73
|2
|Thom
de Boer
|NED
|21.74
|12/03
|3
|Maxim
LOBANOVSZKIJ
|HUN
|21.77
|12/08
|4
|Yu
Hexin
|CHN
|21.79
|09/26
|5
|David
Curtiss
|USA
|21.87
|01/16
Also swimming the top time this PSS meet was Michigan alum Catie DeLoof, who topped the women’s 50 free at 24.80. DeLoof swam her season best of 24.73 at the UVA Intrasquad meet that took place in September 2020, which ranks 11th in the world. San Antonio pool winner, Abbey Weitzeil, ranks 18th in the world with her evening swim of 24.97. Ashley Twichell swam the top time in the women’s 400 free from Richmond at 4:09.78, which also ranks 18th in the world. 17-year-old Aiden Hayes also impressed from Richmond as his top 200 fly time of 1:58.33 was faster than 18-year-old Carson Foster‘s 1:58.55 from San Antonio.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old Regan Smith won both the 200 fly (2:10.10) and 100 back (59.75) out of San Antonio. Her 100 back season best now ranks her at #8 in the world this season.
Women’s 200 Fly Finals
- PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|2:10.10
|Regan Smith
|RIPT
|San Antonio
|2
|2:10.64
|Leah Gingrich
|HURR
|San Antonio
|3
|2:10.85
|Katie Crom
|MVN
|San Antonio
|4
|2:12.85
|Grace Sheble
|NOVA
|Richmond
|5
|2:13.01
|Tess Howley
|LIAC
|Richmond
|6
|2:14.12
|Caroline Sheble
|NOVA
|Richmond
|7
|2:14.29
|Emma Sticklen
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|2:14.56
|Ally McHugh
|WA
|San Antonio
Men’s 200 Fly Finals
- PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|1:58.33
|Aiden Hayes
|SSC
|Richmond
|2
|1:58.60
|Carson Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|3
|1:59.10
|Miles Smachlo
|CW
|San Antonio
|4
|1:59.16
|Zach Harting
|CARD
|San Antonio
|5
|2:00.16
|Jay Litherland
|DYNA
|San Antonio
|6
|2:00.25
|Justin Wright
|NCAC
|Richmond
|7
|2:00.58
|Gunnar Bentz
|DYNA
|San Antonio
|8
|2:01.01
|Tommy Bried
|ACE
|Richmond
Women’s 50 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|24.80
|Catie DeLoof
|CA-Y
|Richmond
|2
|24.97
|Abbey Weitzeil
|CAL
|San Antonio
|3
|25.39
|Lindsay Flynn
|MSA
|Richmond
|4
|25.46
|Margo Geer
|MVN
|San Antonio
|5
|25.57
|Madison Kennedy
|MAC
|Richmond
|*6
|25.58
|Casey Fanz
|CARD
|San Antonio
|*6
|25.58
|Olivia Smoliga
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|8
|25.84
|Natalie Hinds
|ABSC
|San Antonio
Men’s 50 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|21.98
|David Curtiss
|HACY
|Richmond
|2
|22.57
|Austin Surhoff
|UN
|Richmond
|3
|22.58
|Michael Chadwick
|NCAC
|Richmond
|4
|22.69
|Zach Apple
|MVN
|San Antonio
|5
|22.76
|Ryan Held
|NYAC
|San Antonio
|6
|23.00
|Dean Farris
|VS
|San Antonio
|7
|23.13
|Tate Jackson
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|8
|23.20
|Danny Kovac
|UN
|San Antonio
Women’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|2:23.46
|Emily Escobedo
|COND
|Richmond
|2
|2:25.83
|Lilly King
|ISC
|San Antonio
|3
|2:26.52
|Madisyn Cox
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|4
|2:29.67
|Letitia Sim
|TNT
|Richmond
|5
|2:30.54
|Bethany Galat
|AGS
|San Antonio
|6
|2:30.69
|Miranda Tucker
|UN
|Richmond
|7
|2:30.99
|Grace Rainey
|MAC
|Richmond
|8
|2:31.97
|Micah Sumrall
|GAME
|San Antonio
Men’s 200 Breast Finals
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|2:11.28
|Nic Fink
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|2
|2:11.30
|Will Licon
|TXLA
|San Antonio
|3
|2:13.12
|Cody Miller
|SAND
|San Antonio
|4
|2:14.34
|Kevin Cordes
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|5
|2:16.44
|Jake Foster
|TEX
|San Antonio
|6
|2:16.94
|Tommy Cope
|CW
|San Antonio
|7
|2:18.11
|Dylan Rhee
|AGUA
|Richmond
|8
|2:18.53
|Andrew Wilson
|ABSC
|San Antonio
Women’s 100 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|59.75
|Regan Smith
|RIPT
|San Antonio
|2
|59.94
|Olivia Smoliga
|ABSC
|San Antonio
|3
|59.97
|Kathleen Baker
|TE
|San Antonio
|4
|1:00.32
|Isabelle Stadden
|UN
|San Antonio
|5
|1:00.94
|Levenia Sim
|TNT
|Richmond
|6
|1:01.08
|Ali DeLoof
|TNAQ
|Richmond
|7
|1:01.20
|Phoebe Bacon
|NCAP
|San Antonio
|8
|1:01.28
|Catie DeLoof
|CA-Y
|Richmond
Men’s 100 Back Finals
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|53.37
|Justin Ress
|WOLF
|Richmond
|2
|53.55
|Ryan Murphy
|CAL
|San Antonio
|3
|54.32
|Shaine Casas
|TAMU
|San Antonio
|4
|54.37
|Coleman Stewart
|WOLF
|Richmond
|5
|55.09
|Will Grant
|VS
|San Antonio
|6
|55.77
|Nick Alexander
|TRI
|Richmond
|7
|55.81
|Austin Katz
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|56.05
|Arsenio Bustos
|WAC
|Richmond
Women’s 400 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|4:09.78
|Ashley Twichell
|TAC
|Richmond
|2
|4:11.13
|Haley Anderson
|MVN
|San Antonio
|3
|4:11.30
|Cavan Gormsen
|LIAC
|Richmond
|4
|4:11.81
|Emma Weyant
|SYS
|San Antonio
|5
|4:13.09
|Bella Sims
|SAND
|San Antonio
|6
|4:15.29
|Claire Weinstein
|WEST
|Richmond
|7
|4:15.33
|Evie Pfeifer
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|4:15.70
|Caroline Pennington
|TAC
|Richmond
Men’s 400 Free Finals
- PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Team
|Site
|1
|3:49.37
|Kieran Smith
|UN
|San Antonio
|2
|3:53.07
|Zane Grothe
|BCH
|San Antonio
|3
|3:55.06
|David Johnston
|TEX
|San Antonio
|4
|3:55.24
|Mitch D’Arrigo
|GSC
|San Antonio
|5
|3:57.90
|Will Gallant
|MVN
|San Antonio
|6
|3:59.24
|Josh Parent
|ABF
|Richmond
|7
|3:59.84
|Drew Kibler
|TEX
|San Antonio
|8
|4:00.35
|Liam Custer
|SYS
|San Antonio
Nice to see Emily win 100 breast!!!
I miss Guerra…