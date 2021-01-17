2021 January Pro Swim Series: Day 3 Combined Results

2021 JANUARY PRO SWIM SERIES

Both San Antonio and Richmond sites had fast swims during Saturday evening’s finals session. When combining both sites’ results, Richmond earned top times in 6 out of the 10 contested finals this evening. On top of that, 3 of those swims now rank in the top 5 fastest times in the world this season.

For the second time during this meet, Emily Escobedo has beaten Lilly King in the breaststroke from the Richmond pool, now in the 200 breast. Escobedo’s top time of 2:23.46 was two whole seconds ahead of King’s 2:25.83 in San Antonio. Escobedo’s 2019-2020 season best was 2:22.00 from the 2019 U.S. Open while King’s rests at 2:22.63 from the same meet. Looking at the 2020-2021 world rankings, Escobedo now ranks 4th in the world. King’s swim this evening puts her at #17 while Madisyn Cox, who placed third overall in this event, ranks 22nd with her 2:26.52.

While 2016 Olympic champion Ryan Murphy won the men’s 100 back in San Antonio at 53.55, NC State alum Justin Ress had the fastest swim of this PSS meet with his top Richmond time of 53.37. Ress’s swim this evening now puts him at #4 in the world this season while Murphy ranks #8, putting two Americans in the top-10. Entering the top 20 times in the world this season include San Antonio runner-up Shaine Casas (54.32, #18) and Richmond runner-up Coleman Stewart (54.37, #20).

2020-2021 LCM Men 100 Back Xu CHN

Jiayu 2 Mitch

Larkin AUS 52.75 3 Thomas

Ceccon ITA 52.84 4 Ryosuke

Irie JPN 53.04 5 Justin

Ress USA 53.37 6 Simone

Sabbioni ITA 53.44 7 Mewen

Tomac FRA 53.46 8 Ryan

Murphy USA 53.55 9 Ole

Braunschweig GER 53.66 10 Adam

Telegdy HUN 53.72 View Top 26»

The entire top 3 in the men’s 50 free from Richmond were faster than the top 3 in San Antonio. 18-year-old David Curtiss won the event in Richmond with another sub-22 performance, winning at 21.98. This morning, Curtiss swam a lifetime best of 21.87, becoming the 16th-fastest US performer all-time, ranking 5th in the world this season. Austin Surhoff (22.57) and Michael Chadwick (22.58) also finished in the top 3 at Richmond and overall in this event. The fastest swimmer in San Antonio, Zach Apple, placed 4th overall with his evening swim of 22.69.

Also swimming the top time this PSS meet was Michigan alum Catie DeLoof, who topped the women’s 50 free at 24.80. DeLoof swam her season best of 24.73 at the UVA Intrasquad meet that took place in September 2020, which ranks 11th in the world. San Antonio pool winner, Abbey Weitzeil, ranks 18th in the world with her evening swim of 24.97. Ashley Twichell swam the top time in the women’s 400 free from Richmond at 4:09.78, which also ranks 18th in the world. 17-year-old Aiden Hayes also impressed from Richmond as his top 200 fly time of 1:58.33 was faster than 18-year-old Carson Foster‘s 1:58.55 from San Antonio.

Meanwhile, 18-year-old Regan Smith won both the 200 fly (2:10.10) and 100 back (59.75) out of San Antonio. Her 100 back season best now ranks her at #8 in the world this season.

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 2:10.10 Regan Smith RIPT San Antonio 2 2:10.64 Leah Gingrich HURR San Antonio 3 2:10.85 Katie Crom MVN San Antonio 4 2:12.85 Grace Sheble NOVA Richmond 5 2:13.01 Tess Howley LIAC Richmond 6 2:14.12 Caroline Sheble NOVA Richmond 7 2:14.29 Emma Sticklen TEX San Antonio 8 2:14.56 Ally McHugh WA San Antonio

Men’s 200 Fly Finals

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Gianluca Urlando (USA), 2019

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 1:58.33 Aiden Hayes SSC Richmond 2 1:58.60 Carson Foster TEX San Antonio 3 1:59.10 Miles Smachlo CW San Antonio 4 1:59.16 Zach Harting CARD San Antonio 5 2:00.16 Jay Litherland DYNA San Antonio 6 2:00.25 Justin Wright NCAC Richmond 7 2:00.58 Gunnar Bentz DYNA San Antonio 8 2:01.01 Tommy Bried ACE Richmond

Women’s 50 Free Finals

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 24.80 Catie DeLoof CA-Y Richmond 2 24.97 Abbey Weitzeil CAL San Antonio 3 25.39 Lindsay Flynn MSA Richmond 4 25.46 Margo Geer MVN San Antonio 5 25.57 Madison Kennedy MAC Richmond *6 25.58 Casey Fanz CARD San Antonio *6 25.58 Olivia Smoliga ABSC San Antonio 8 25.84 Natalie Hinds ABSC San Antonio

Men’s 50 Free Finals

PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 21.98 David Curtiss HACY Richmond 2 22.57 Austin Surhoff UN Richmond 3 22.58 Michael Chadwick NCAC Richmond 4 22.69 Zach Apple MVN San Antonio 5 22.76 Ryan Held NYAC San Antonio 6 23.00 Dean Farris VS San Antonio 7 23.13 Tate Jackson TXLA San Antonio 8 23.20 Danny Kovac UN San Antonio

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 2:23.46 Emily Escobedo COND Richmond 2 2:25.83 Lilly King ISC San Antonio 3 2:26.52 Madisyn Cox TXLA San Antonio 4 2:29.67 Letitia Sim TNT Richmond 5 2:30.54 Bethany Galat AGS San Antonio 6 2:30.69 Miranda Tucker UN Richmond 7 2:30.99 Grace Rainey MAC Richmond 8 2:31.97 Micah Sumrall GAME San Antonio

Men’s 200 Breast Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 2:11.28 Nic Fink ABSC San Antonio 2 2:11.30 Will Licon TXLA San Antonio 3 2:13.12 Cody Miller SAND San Antonio 4 2:14.34 Kevin Cordes ABSC San Antonio 5 2:16.44 Jake Foster TEX San Antonio 6 2:16.94 Tommy Cope CW San Antonio 7 2:18.11 Dylan Rhee AGUA Richmond 8 2:18.53 Andrew Wilson ABSC San Antonio

Women’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 59.75 Regan Smith RIPT San Antonio 2 59.94 Olivia Smoliga ABSC San Antonio 3 59.97 Kathleen Baker TE San Antonio 4 1:00.32 Isabelle Stadden UN San Antonio 5 1:00.94 Levenia Sim TNT Richmond 6 1:01.08 Ali DeLoof TNAQ Richmond 7 1:01.20 Phoebe Bacon NCAP San Antonio 8 1:01.28 Catie DeLoof CA-Y Richmond

Men’s 100 Back Finals

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 53.37 Justin Ress WOLF Richmond 2 53.55 Ryan Murphy CAL San Antonio 3 54.32 Shaine Casas TAMU San Antonio 4 54.37 Coleman Stewart WOLF Richmond 5 55.09 Will Grant VS San Antonio 6 55.77 Nick Alexander TRI Richmond 7 55.81 Austin Katz TEX San Antonio 8 56.05 Arsenio Bustos WAC Richmond

Women’s 400 Free Finals

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

Rank Time Swimmer Team Site 1 4:09.78 Ashley Twichell TAC Richmond 2 4:11.13 Haley Anderson MVN San Antonio 3 4:11.30 Cavan Gormsen LIAC Richmond 4 4:11.81 Emma Weyant SYS San Antonio 5 4:13.09 Bella Sims SAND San Antonio 6 4:15.29 Claire Weinstein WEST Richmond 7 4:15.33 Evie Pfeifer TEX San Antonio 8 4:15.70 Caroline Pennington TAC Richmond

Men’s 400 Free Finals

PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016