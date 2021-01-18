Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 6

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The final night from the San Antonio Pro Swim should be another exciting one — though there will be a few sparsely populated heats.

World record holder Regan Smith has scratched out of the women’s 200 back, as has Emma Weyant, leaving just six swimmers in that event tonight. Phoebe Bacon and Isabelle Stadden come in as the top two seeds.

Will Grant has also dropped out of the men’s 200 back, meaning just four will contest that race, though it remains intriguing with Ryan MurphyShaine Casas and Austin Katz in the field.

Other key matchups to watch for tonight include Abbey Weitzeil and Olivia Smoliga in the women’s 100 free, Ryan Held and Zach Apple in the men’s 100 free, and Madisyn Cox and Kathleen Baker in the women’s 200 IM. The men’s 200 IM should be a fantastic race with the top six seeds all capable of coming away with the win.

The session will kick off with timed finals in the 1500 free, where Haley Anderson and Zane Grothe will look to follow up after winning the 800 on Thursday night. Anderson also won the 400 free on Saturday, so a win here would give her a true sweep of the distance events, though she’ll face a tough opponent in Ally McHugh, who won the 400 IM Friday night. Erica Sullivan has notably dropped the event due to a medical scratch.

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final

  • PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

  • PSS Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (USA), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Women’s 200 IM Finals

  • PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Men’s 200 IM Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Women’s 200 Back Finals

  • PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Men’s 200 Back Finals

  • PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Women’s 100 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Men’s 100 Free Finals

  • PSS Record: 48.00, Nathan Adrian (USA), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

Nugget
50 minutes ago

What happened to Erica Sullivan? Any word on that?

Interesting that Smith scratched. I wonder what the rationale about that decision was.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Nugget
49 minutes ago

We asked, but haven't heard back yet. She usually is responsive, though, so we'll share an update if we get one.

Annika Johnson
Reply to  Nugget
31 minutes ago

She said that she was sick in December and only trained for one week prior to this meet: "I wanted to swim but was advised against it by my peers until I'd been in the water a bit longer."

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Annika Johnson
Bored
37 minutes ago

Yawn

Troyy
19 minutes ago

Why don't pools in the US have different colour lane ropes for the middle lanes?

Stewie
Reply to  Troyy
10 minutes ago

Cuz 'murica.

