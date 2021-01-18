2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

The final night from the San Antonio Pro Swim should be another exciting one — though there will be a few sparsely populated heats.

World record holder Regan Smith has scratched out of the women’s 200 back, as has Emma Weyant, leaving just six swimmers in that event tonight. Phoebe Bacon and Isabelle Stadden come in as the top two seeds.

Will Grant has also dropped out of the men’s 200 back, meaning just four will contest that race, though it remains intriguing with Ryan Murphy, Shaine Casas and Austin Katz in the field.

Other key matchups to watch for tonight include Abbey Weitzeil and Olivia Smoliga in the women’s 100 free, Ryan Held and Zach Apple in the men’s 100 free, and Madisyn Cox and Kathleen Baker in the women’s 200 IM. The men’s 200 IM should be a fantastic race with the top six seeds all capable of coming away with the win.

The session will kick off with timed finals in the 1500 free, where Haley Anderson and Zane Grothe will look to follow up after winning the 800 on Thursday night. Anderson also won the 400 free on Saturday, so a win here would give her a true sweep of the distance events, though she’ll face a tough opponent in Ally McHugh, who won the 400 IM Friday night. Erica Sullivan has notably dropped the event due to a medical scratch.

Women’s 1500 Free Timed Final

PSS Record: 15:20.48, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 16:49.19

Men’s 1500 Free Timed Final

PSS Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

Women’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 2:08.66, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

Men’s 200 IM Finals

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Women’s 200 Back Finals

PSS Record: 2:05.94, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

(USA), 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.69

Men’s 200 Back Finals

PSS Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (CHN), 2017

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Women’s 100 Free Finals

PSS Record: 53.12, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 56.29

Men’s 100 Free Finals