World Record Holder Regan Smith Scratches 200 Back Final in San Antonio

2021 Pro Swim Series — San Antonio

World record-holder Regan Smith from Riptide scratched the 200 back final after placing 3rd in prelims this morning. This decision comes after she won the 100 back final on Saturday, out-touching Olivia Smoliga by less than .20. Smith is entered in no other events tonight.

Likewise, on the men’s side, Will Grant of Veritas scratched the 200 back final after decisively winning the prelims heat by a second and a half. He came within 2 seconds of his lifetime best from the U.S. Open (1:59.52), which is the 2nd fastest time swam by an American this season. With only 5 men entered in the prelims race, Grant scratching brings the finals heat down to 4 swimmers. This was his last event of the San Antonio Pro Swim Series.

Another member of the women’s 200 back prelims missing from tonight’s heat sheet is Sarasota Sharks’ Emma Weyant who was ranked 6th going into the final. She scratched to focus on the 100 free consolation final where she is ranked 16th.

U.S. National Team member Erica Sullivan of Sandpipers is listed as a “medical scratch” on tonight’s 1500 free finals heat sheet. “Yeah I was just sick in Dec. and had been training for a week prior to this meet,” she told SwimSwam through text. “I wanted to swim but was advised against by my peers until I’d been in the water a bit longer.”

Sullivan was the top seed going into the race. She competed in the 800 free final on Thursday and the 400 free final last night, finishing in 2nd place and 8th place, respectively.

The men’s 1500 free timed final is down to 4 swimmers after 2nd seed Arik Katz, #3 Jack Collins, and #5 Chris Wieser scratched. Collins competed in the 400 free on Saturday, placing 9th in prelims and scratching finals. Katz and Wieser are absent from the meet.

It’s important to note that a significant amount of the event scratches that took place on Sunday happened in the form of no-shows during prelims:

