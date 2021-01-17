Winter Juniors Qualifier Robert Tars (2022) Verbally Commits to UNCW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Robert Tars from Greensboro, North Carolina has announced his verbal commitment to the University of North Carolina Wilmington for 2022-23. He wrote on social media:

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to UNCW swimming and diving continuing my academic and athletic career. I’d like to thank all of my family, friends teammates, and coaches for getting me where I am today. It’s been a long journey but this is just the beginning!!! GO SEAHAWKS🌊🦅”

Tars is a junior at Ragsdale High School. He swims year-round for Greensboro YMCA where he is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 back and a Futures qualifier in the 50/100/200 free. Since the start of his junior year, he has improved his lifetime bests in the SCY 100/200 free, 100/200 back, 100 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM. He swam four successive PBs in the 200 free, going from 1:42-mid in September to 1:41-low in December. He also notched a pair of 1:49s in the 200 back, qualifying for Winter Juniors for the first time. In high school swimming, he has focused on the 100 free and 100 back and has made the North Carolina High School 4A State Championships in both his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:49.62

100 back – 50.30

50 back – 23.61

200 free – 1:41.23

100 free – 46.04

50 free – 21.25

200 IM – 1:56.78

100 fly – 53.95

Tars’ best times would already score at the CAA Championships. In 2020, he would have been a B finalist in the 200 free and 100/200 back.

