Zane Grothe on Training: “I’ve really focused on having a better 1500” (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 1500 FREE TIMED FINAL

PSS Record: 14:53.12, Jordan Wilimovsky (USA), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 15:44.89

The men’s 1500 freestyle was a mirror image of the women’s event, this time featuring Zane Grothe and Will Gallant.

The main difference was that Grothe made his move a little bit earlier than McHugh, pulling away from Gallant around the 1000m mark.

Grothe, 28, finished in a time of 15:10.29, stacking up as his fastest swim since July of 2019 while also making him the second-fastest American this season. The time is a marked improvement compared to his 1500 done at this time last year in Richmond (15:19.77).

Also like McHugh, Grothe negative split the event, going 7:36.23/7:34.06 for the 750s, and also had his fastest 500 split come at the end (5:03.01/5:07.17/5:00.11).

Gallant faded over the final third of the race, clocking 15:24.77 for second. The 19-year-old Mission Viejo swimmer set a best time at the U.S. Open in 15:18.39 that now ranks him third among American this season.

Texas freshman David Johnston took three seconds off his lifetime best for third in 15:30.06.