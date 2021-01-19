Florida Women Host UNF On Wednesday For Senior Day

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida women’s swimming team is scheduled to host UNF for Senior Day on Wednesday at the Ann Marie Rogers Swimming and Diving Pool at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center with the meet set to begin at 5 p.m. ET.

The women’s team is 1-0 all-time against the Ospreys.

As the University Athletic Association continues to work hand in hand during the COVID-19 pandemic with UF Health, campus leadership and the Southeastern Conference, it has been determined that the general public will not be permitted to attend Wednesday’s meet.

Fans can follow along with Wednesday’s proceedings on the MeetMobile app.

This meet is expected to be the first of the Gators’ final two contests prior to the SEC Championships which are scheduled to be held in Columbia, Mo. (Diving) and Athens, Ga. (Swimming) on Feb. 17-20.

UF will also travel to Auburn on Saturday with that meet scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET.

Both the women’s and men’s swimming and diving seniors will be honored on Wednesday prior to the meet.

Taylor Ault, Bettina Boszormenyi, Adrianna DeBoer, Gabby Hillis, Ashley McCool, Nikki Miller, Liz Watts, Emma Whitner, Clark Beach, Ethan Beach and Marty Stange will be recognized for their successes and time at the University of Florida.

