Former National Champion Bobby Brewer Named Head Coach At River City Aquatics

Former U.S. National Champion and USA Swimming National Team member Bobby Brewer was named head coach of River City Aquatics in December.

Over the past seven years, Brewer, who won the men’s 100 backstroke at the 1998 U.S. Spring National Championships, has been the owner of bdouble Consulting, an aquatic marketing and management firm.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with this team and help continue the championship tradition of River City Aquatics,” Brewer said in a team press release. “River City Aquatics has been a pillar of this community for years and I look forward to continuing the tradition.”

Brewer has remained involved in the sport of swimming since hanging up the goggles in 2000. His work with bdouble Consulting included coaching and consulting with the Department of Defense’s Wounded Warriors program, serving as the head coach of the American swim team at the Invictus Games in both 2016 and 2017.

Prior to that, the Atlanta native spent eight years as vice-president of Premier Management Group, where he helped manage the careers of several Olympic swimmers and coaches, including Aaron Peirsol, Jason Lezak, Amanda Beard, Eddie Reese and Jack Bauerle.

River City Aquatics, previously the Cape Girardeau Gator Swim Club, was founded in 2012, and is located in Cape Girardeau, Mo. The club has developed numerous high school state champions, Olympic Trials qualifiers and National Team members, and has sent swimmers to various NCAA programs including Arizona, Texas and Auburn.

“We are pleased to have Bobby coaching on our pool deck,” Board President Greg Cugini said. “Bobby has been extremely successful at every level of swimming, competitively, as an administrator, as a consultant to some of the greatest swimming talent in the world, and as a coach. He is a proven winner and leader, and we’re confident in his abilities to continue that with this program.”

In addition to being the 1998 National Champion in the 100 back, Brewer was also a 10-time USA Swimming National Team member, and placed fourth at the 1999 Pan Pacific Championships in the 100 back, recording a personal best time of 55.39. Collegiately, he was a multi-time All-American with the University of Georgia from 1994-1998, including winning three individual SEC titles and serving two seasons as team captain.