Jack Franzman, Olivia Carter Headline Big Ten Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors

Northwestern Men Launch 2026 Recruiting Class with #15 Tona Zinn Zinn is one of the best 400 IMers in the 13-14 age group historical rankings, and his commitment makes it two years straight of NU nabbing a ranked recruit.

Dubai Swimmers Victoria Bergeli and Brendan Fitzpatrick Commit to Michigan Victoria Bergeli and Brendan Fitzpatrick, who both live in Dubai, have verbally committed to the University of Michigan for 2021-22.

Massachusetts HS DII Champion Ava Yablonski Verbals to Minnesota (2022) Primarily a backstroker, Yablonski won the 50 free (23.54) and 100 back (54.44) titles at the 2020 Massachusetts HS Division II Championships in February.

After Dropping from 59/2:07 to 55/1:59 Breast in 2020, Harry Herrera Chooses IU Herrera has demolished his personal bests in the breaststroke events since spring 2020, and he was a Florida 1A 100 breast A-finalist in November.