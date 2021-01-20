Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Franzman, Olivia Carter Headline Big Ten Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors

by SwimSwam 0

January 20th, 2021 Big Ten, College

Courtesy: Big Ten Conference

Men’s Swimmer of the Week
Jack Franzman, Indiana
Jr. – Zionsville, Ind. – Zionsville

  • Finished first in two individual events and one relay against Michigan and Northwestern last weekend
  • Touched first with NCAA B cut times in the 50-yard freestyle (19.69) and 100-yard freestyle (43.52)
  • Anchored the winning 400-yard freestyle relay team (2:55.34)
  • Garners his first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Swimmer of the Week: Bruno Blaskovic (Feb. 5, 2020)

Men’s Diver of the Week
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana
Jr. – Holly Springs, N.C. – Holly Springs

  • Recorded a pair of first-place finishes with NCAA Zone qualifying scores against Michigan and Northwestern last weekend
  • Finished first on the one meter with an NCAA qualifying score of 395.55
  • Placed first and posted an NCAA qualifying standard on the three-meter with a score of 467.93
  • Earns his third career Diver of the Week award and first of the season
  • Last Indiana Diver of the Week: Mory Gould (Jan. 15, 2020)

Men’s Freshman of the Week 
Jake Houck, Penn State
Mount Joy, Penn. – Donegal High School

  • Earned an individual first- and second-place finish in his college debut against Ohio State last weekend
  • Finished first in the 100-yard butterfly (48.15) and second in the 50-yard freestyle with an NCAA B cut time of 19.92
  • Contributed to the first-place 200-yard medley relay (1:27.68) and 400-yard freestyle relay (2:58.51) teams
  • Earns his first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Penn State Freshman of the Week: Daniel Raisanen (Dec. 11, 2019)

Women’s Swimmer of the Week
Olivia Carter, Michigan
Jr. – Greensboro, N.C. – Homeschooled

  • Collected four firstplace finishes against Indiana and Northwestern last weekend
  • Recorded NCAA B-cut qualifying times in the 100-yard butterfly (53.66) and 200-yard butterfly (1:56.85)
  • Touched first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.94) and contributed to the first-place result in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:19.20)
  • Garners her first career Swimmer of the Week award
  • Last Michigan Swimmer of the Week: Maggie MacNeil (Jan. 22, 2020)

Women’s Diver of the Week
Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State
So. – Ypsilanti, Mich. – Milan

  • Recorded two NCAA Zone qualifying scores against Penn State last weekend
  • Finished first on the one meter with a 320.30 total
  • Placed first on the three meter with a score of 374.60
  • Earns her first career Diver of the Week award
  • Last Ohio State Diver of the Week: Hannah Thek (Feb. 10, 2016)

Women’s Freshman of the Week 
Anne Fowler, Indiana
Burke, Va.– Homeschooled

  • Won both her diving events in her collegiate debut against Michigan and Northwestern last weekend
  • Finished first on the one meter with an NCAA qualifying mark of 308.18
  • Earned a NCAA qualifying score of 365.63 on three meter for a first-place result
  • Earns her first Freshman of the Week award
  • Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Cora Dupre (Feb. 5, 2020)

2021 Big Ten Men’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Jan. 20
S: Jack Franzman, Jr., IND
D: Andrew Capobianco, Jr., IND
F: Jake Houck, PSU

2021 Big Ten Women’s Swimming and Diving Weekly Honorees
Jan. 20
S: Olivia Carter, Jr., MICH
D: Mackenzie Crawford, So., OSU
F: Anne Fowler, IND

