Boston University Picks Up Sprint Freestyler Alaina May for 2021

Alaina May of Oconomowoc, WI has announced her decision to continue her academic and athletic career at Boston University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She swims club for the Lake Country Swim Team and she is a senior at Lake Country Lutheran High School.

I chose Boston University because of the fun and energetic team atmosphere, the quality sprint-focused coaching, and the top-tier academics. I can’t wait to get to work with the coaches and the team! Go Terrs! I may not be the fastest swimmer, but because I have just started in this sport, I believe/hope that I haven’t even come close to tapping into my full potential. I am so grateful for Coach Jen at BU taking a chance on me and believing in my potential.

May was a track & field athlete and basketball player until June of 2018 when she tore her ACL. After surgery and a year of recovery, she made the decision to try out for the Lake Country Lutheran High School swim team in the fall of 2019. Since then, she has proved her athleticism, qualifying for Wisconsin State meets and various club meets.

She ended her first high school season with a best time of 26.59 in the 50 free and a time of 1:00.01 in the 100 free. She continued to make improvements to her times when she joined the Lake Country Swim Team in November of 2019.

In February of 2020, May competed at the Wisconsin State Regional #3 Championships. She improved both her 50 and 100 free times, going 25.11 and 55.56, respectively. She led of Lake Country Swim Team’s 200 free relay, leading off in a 50 free time of 25.11.

In December, May improved her times at the Wisconsin Speedo 18&U Winter Champs. The meet format was such that prelims were swum in SCY and finals were swum in LCM. May recorded personal best times in the 50, 100 and 200 free, making it back to finals in the 50 free. She finished 28th in the 50 free, going a 50-meter time of 28.50.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.65

100 free – 53.68

200 free – 1:59.32

50 back – 28.85

50 fly – 27.27

Boston University finished 5th at the 2020 Patriot League Championships. Sezin Eliguel earned the team’s single gold medal, as well as a silver medal. BU earned a silver medal for the 200 medley relay and a bronze medal for the 400 free relay.

The Terriers have picked up verbals from Fia McCarty, Summer Brainin, Keilah Eckhart, and Ella Erickson for the 2021-2022 season.

