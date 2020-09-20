Futures Finalist Keilah Eckhart Sends Verbal to Boston University for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keilah Eckhart of Houston, TX has announced her decision to swim for Boston University’s class of 2025. She is a senior at Cypress Creek High School and she swims club for Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club (FLEET).

Super excited to announce my commitment to study and swim at Boston University! Huge thanks to my family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me the whole way. Can’t wait to join such an incredible community. Go Terriers! #rollterriers

In February of 2019, Eckhart competed at the Region 5-6A Swimming and Diving Champs. The Cypress Creek High School junior swam the 200 IM, 100 fly, and the 200 and 400 free relays. She placed 6th in the 200 IM (2:12.40), 3rd in the 100 fly (56.72), and she led off both of her team’s relays. She led off the 200 free relay in a 50 free time of 24.38 and she led off the 400 free relay in 53.24.

A week later, she swam the 100 fly and the 400 free relay at the Texas 6A State High School Championships. She touched 9th in prelims, earning a spot in the B-final. She finished 12th overall, touching in a time of 56.88. She swam the second leg of Cypress Creek’s 400 free relay in prelims (52.96) and she swam the leadoff leg in finals (53.47).

Eckhart swam in the C-final in 2 events at the 2019 Futures Championships in Des Moines. She swam the 100 free, 100 and 200 fly, and 3 relays. Eckhart touched 64th in the 100 free, 17th in the 200 fly, and 22nd in the 100 fly. In finals, she finished 21st in the 100 fly (1:04.15) and 17th in the 200 fly (2:22.26).

She led off FLEET’s 800 free relay in a time of 2:08.14). She relay which featured Eckhart, Hayden Miller, Claire Dafoe, and Carson Kaufmann, took the gold medal in the event, touching 1.56 seconds ahead of Austin Swim Club. Eckhart swam the second leg of the 400 free relay (59.63) and she swam butterfly on the 400 medley relay (1:04.79).

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 25.87

100 fly – 55.96

200 fly – 2:05.33

100 free – 52.06

500 free – 4:59.78

Eckhart is also a distinguished scholar. She is a member of the Honor Society, the Spanish National Honor Society, and the National Charity League. She has maintained a high GPA throughout high school, which ranked her 57th out of 766 students in her graduating class. Her focus at Boston University will be to study Accounting or Business.

Eckhart will be a top butterflier for the Terriers when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2021. Her 100 fly time would have placed her 2nd behind Kara Lydzinski, who will graduate in the spring of 2021. She will be seeded 2nd in the 200 fly behind rising-sophomore Grace Lange. Eckhart’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 100 and 200 fly at the 2020 Patriot League Championships.

She will be joining breaststroker Fia McCarty and sprint freestyler Summer Brainin as members of the class of 2025.

