Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Cooper Willetts Commits to University of Wyoming

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eagle Swimming Association’s Cooper Willetts has announced his decision to swim at the University of Wyoming beginning in the 2021-2022 season. Willett is a homeschooled student, and while he does compete in a few meets for the Homeschooled Christian Youth Association, that means he primarily swims club meets.

I’m extremely proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wyoming! Thank you to all of my friends, family, and coaches for helping me make this decision. I can’t wait to spend the next four years under the phenomenal coaching staff here at UW. Go Pokers!!!!

Matt Sanspree, the head coach at Eagle Swim association, shared “Cooper is one of those kids that is committed to his craft. He has been a phenomenal leader for the Eagle Swimming Association and a prime example of showing Grit how to overcome his unique obstacles to achieve his goal. The University of Wyoming is not only getting a great breaststroke and Imer. They are getting a leader, a great teammate, and an extraordinary young man. All of ESA is proud of you, Cooper!”

Willetts competed at the NCSA Summer Champs in August of 2019. He swam the 50, 100, and 200 breast, and the 200 IM. He finished 126th in the IM, 44th in the 50 breast, and he made it back for finals swims in the 100 and 200 breast. His prelims 100 breast time of 1:06.20 earned him a spot in the C-final. He later finished 22nd overall (1:06.51). Cooper swam in the B-final of the 200 breast, touching in 2:22.59. He dropped 1.14 seconds in finals, touching 10th and earning a Summer U.S. Open qualifying time.

Cooper most recently competed at the Speedo Champions Series at College Station. The breaststroke specialist swam the 100 and 200 breast and the 200 and 400 IM. He placed 50th in the 100 breast, 132nd in the 200 IM, and 93rd in the 400 IM. He earned a spot in the D-final of the 200 breast, where he jumped from 32nd to 25th place. His 200 IM time of 1:59.37 and his 400 IM time of 4:13.28 were both personal bests.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.62

200 breast – 2:04.54

200 IM – 1:59.37

400 IM – 4:13.28

Cooper will become a Poke beginning in the fall of 2021. He will likely join the team’s breaststroke group, which features top breaststrokers Mitch Havis and Grant Sloan. Sloan will be a senior when Cooper arrives on campus, while Havis will have graduated in the spring of 2021.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.