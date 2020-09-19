Tim Connery Goes 3 For 3 At SwimMAC Intrasquad After Verbal To Texas

2020 SWIMMAC KICK-OFF INTRASQUAD MEET

September 18th – 20th, 2020

Huntersville Family Fitness Aquatics, Huntersville, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SwimMAC Kick-off Intrasquad Meet”

Tim Connery, the #4 recruit of the high school class of 2021, won 3 events at SwimMAC’s Intrasquad meet after announcing that he switched his verbal commitment from Michigan to the University Texas yesterday. This intrasquad is the third meet hosted by SwimMAC Carolina since the coronavirus restart. Their last intrasquad took place in August.

Connery won the 100 fly by over 4 seconds with a time of 47.92, about 1 second off of the best time that he swam at last year’s Winter Junior Nationals. He also won the 200 free (1:36.78) by a margin of nearly 9 seconds this weekend. Although neither of his swims were career best times, this was his first sanctioned swim meet since the coronavirus restart.

There was a close race for second place in the 100 fly between Harrison Powe (52.44) and Payton Crawford (52.90) and both swimmers finished with best times.

Baylor Nelson, the #2 recruit in the high school class of 2022, won the 200IM (1:48.61) followed by career best times from 2nd and third place finishers Logan Zucker (1:51.95) and Reid Miller (1:57.70).

Nelson then won the 200 fly (1:52.78) and 200 back (1:48.71). His 200 backstroke victory was won by 10 seconds, and he finished less than a second off of his most recent sanctioned 200 back in March (1:47.75). Second-place finisher Tommy Frye dropped 5.87 seconds for a best time of 1:58.41.

Connery’s 3rd victory came in the 100 free with his time of 44.99. Zucker, the #12 recruit of the high school class of 2022 placed second (45.67) ahead of Miller (46.38) again in the event, with both swimmers finishing with best times.

Olympic Trials qualifier Grace Rainey (15) claimed 1st place out of the girls in the 200IM with a time of 2:06.36. She was about a second off of her best, but still well under the 2019 Futures qualifying time of 2:08.29.

It is no surprise that Rainey, who qualified for Trials in the 100m breast, also was the first-place female finisher in the 100 breast (1:02.85). If she was ranked against all competitors in the event, Rainey would still place second behind 15-year-old Lane Bradshaw (1:01.28).

Junior Nationals swimmer Cam Abaqueta claimed 1st place in the 100 back in under 50 seconds (49.43), finishing 2 seconds before second place finisher Miller, whose time of 51.64 was another personal best. Avijit Das took 3rd place with a time of 54.86.

16-year-old Emma Stolberg placed was the top female finisher in the 100 fly (56.74). Caitlyn Horn (16) also broke the one minute barrier (56.74). Stolberg later raced in the 200 fly, coming into the wall at a time of 2:04.59 and finishing first for the girls again.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS: