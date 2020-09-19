Michigan Scores Verbal Commitment from CWAC Sprinter Parker Nolan (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Three-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Parker Nolan has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Michigan men’s swimming and diving class of 2025.

“I am unbelievably excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their support throughout the recruiting process. Can’t wait to be in Ann Arbor next fall! Go Blue!”

Nolan hails from Chicago, Illinois where he is a junior at St. Ignatius College Prep. As a freshman at the 2018 Illinois High School Boys’ State Championships, he was a finalist in both the 50 free (5th with 21.03) and the 100 free (7th with 45.93). He also led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.11) and the 5th-place 400 free relay (46.08). Nolan does his club swimming with Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 50/100 free and 100 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 free. He swam the 50/100 free and 100 fly at 2019 Winter Juniors East, finaling in both freestyles. He left the meet with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 100 fly. In January, at the 2020 CSC Winter Invitational, he added a new time in the 200 fly.

Nolan was a top-8 finisher in the 50/100 free and 50/100 fly at the 2019 NCSA Summer Championship. He came in 16th in the 200 free. He improved his lifetime bests in the 50m free (23.46), 100m free (51.73), and 50m fly (24.85).

50 free – 20.52

100 free – 44.69

200 free – 1:39.36

500 free – 4:38.87

100 fly – 48.94

200 fly – 1:57.91

Nolan will suit up for the Wolverines with Cameron Luarde (breast/IM), Connor Hunt (mid-distance/distance free), and Jacque Wenger (back/IM).

