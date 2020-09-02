Top 20 HM Connor Hunt Announces Verbal Commitment to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ridgefield Aquatic Club’s Connor Hunt has verbally committed to the Michigan Wolverines for fall 2021. Hunt, who attends Ridgefield High School, is an honorable mention on the top 20 rankings of the class of 2025. He joins his Ridgefield teammate, breaststroker AJ Bornstein, in Ann Arbor.

I am humbled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Michigan! Thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me through this process. Go Blue!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 free – 46.70

200 free – 1:40.02

500 free – 4:25.79

1000 free – 9:07.32

1650 free – 15:09.20

100 fly – 51.06

200 fly – 1:48.76

200 IM – 1:50.95

400 IM – 3:54.63

In 2019, Hunt won the Connecticut High School ‘LL’ titles in both the 200 and 500 free, then turned around a week later and did the same at the ‘Open’ championships.

Last summer, at Junior Nationals, Hunt finished fifth in the 800 free with an Olympic Trials-qualifying time of 8:11.52. He also touched 15th in the mile (15:48.08) and swam in C-finals of the 400 free (3:59.65) and 400 IM (4:28.93), all lifetime bests, while adding another best in the 200 fly (2:03.39). In December, Hunt competed at the U.S. Open, then raced at the Winter Junior Championships – East, finishing seventh in the mile (15:17.77).

Right before the pandemic hit, Hunt raced at a Connecticut long course invite meet, only competing in the mile. He won the event with a new best by almost eight seconds, hitting a 15:40.20 and snapping up his second OT cut.

Michigan has an incredible legacy in distance freestyle and was led last year by Felix Auboeck and Ricardo Vargas. Auboeck, the 2019 NCAA mile champion and reigning Big Ten 500 free and mile champion, just exhausted his eligibility, and Vargas has one year left with the Wolverines.

Hunt would’ve finished eighth in the mile at the 2020 Big Ten Championships, and he would’ve also made the 400 IM C-final.

Incoming with the class of 2024, ranked #5 nationally, are 4:14/14:57 freestyler Jake Mitchell and 15:25 miler Yugo Tsukikawa. Meanwhile, Hunt joins #4 Tim Connery, Jacque Wenger and Cameron Luarde in Michigan’s class of 2025.

