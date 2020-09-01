2 Recruit Baylor Nelson Posts 2 Best Times in Charlotte

2020 SWIMMAC SUMMER SPLASH INTRASQUAD MEET

August 28 – 30, 2020

Huntersville Family Fitness Aquatics, Huntersville, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SwimMAC Summer Splash Intrasquad Meet”

Last weekend, SwimMAC Carolina hosted their second swim meet since the coronavirus restart. Their intrasquad meet saw impressive races from Junior Nationals swimmers Baylor Nelson and Cam Abaqueta, alongside up-and-coming SwimMAC stroke specialists.

Nelson won the 200 free (1:38.49) and the 100 fly (48.75), edging out second-place finisher Logan Zucker in both events. He also snagged first place in the 200 breast with a best time of 2:03.43. Nelson’s 200 free was another best time by 2 seconds, further lowering his Futures qualifying time.

Nelson is ranked 2nd on SwimSwam’s list of the top swimmers in the high school class of 2022. His 200IM time is the fastest in the class, and his best 100 fly time of 47.98 places him up there with the fastest junior sprint flyers. His teammate, Logan Zucker, is also on that list, ranked 12th for his standout times in the 200 free (1:37.99), 500 free (4:26.11), and 400IM (3:53.34). Zucker swam best times in both his 100 fly (49.11) and 50 free (20.82) last weekend.

Grace Rainey snagged second place in the mixed 200 breast (2:16.63) behind Baylor. The 15-year-old Rainey started off the meet with a best time in the 200 free (1:53.51) and a 9th place finish. If the events were separated by gender, Rainey would have finished first in both races.

Another 15-year-old, Molly Donlan, dominated the stroke events. Donlan won the 100 back with a time of 57.10, touching the wall first before her two 17-year-old teammates. In a close race for second Emily Brown (57.98) outtouched Jordan Browning (58.13).

Cam Abaqueta (16) won the 100 free in a time of (46.09) and placed 3rd in the 100 fly (50.76.) His 4th place finish in the 200 free was a best time of 1:42.99. Abaqueta competed alongside Nelson at summer Junior Nationals last year.

Stephen Kim (17) commanded the breaststroke events, winning the 100 breast (57.72), 50 free (21.69), and 200 breast (2:07.12). Kim holds the second fastest all-time 15-16 year-old 200 breast on SwimMAC, behind his current teammate and Junior Nationals swimmer Tim Connery who did not compete this weekend.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS:

15-year-old Jacob Wimberly swam the 500 free in a time of 4:39.83, a best time by nearly five seconds, as he claimed second place behind Jackson McDonald (4:38.89).

The 2 minute barrier was no match for 16-year-old Madeline Menkhaus in the 200 fly as she touched the wall with a best time of 1:59.56.

Troy Keen (14) won both the 200 free (1:46.71) and the 100 fly (51.98) on Sunday morning. He also finished second in the 50 free with a time of 22.57 behind Tiesyn Harris (21.88).

Junior Matthew Kroll won the 100 breast (57.07) by a substantial 1.58 seconds and placed third in 100 free (48.14).

Over the years, several Olympians and US National Teamers have trained at SwimMAC Carolina including Kathleen Baker, Ryan Lochte, Cullen Jones, and Michael Chadwick.