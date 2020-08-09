Boston University Picks Up IL Sprinter Summer Brainin for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club’s Summer Brainin has verbally committed to Boston University for fall 2021. Brainin is a rising senior at St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston University!! I’m very thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout the years. I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing team!! #rollterriers

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.62

100 free – 51.12

200 free – 1:57.03

100 fly – 58.97

Brainin competed at the 2019 Illinois high school state championships, just missing finals in the 50 free with a 15th-place prelims swim of 23.98 (only 12 swimmers make it to finals at the IHSA Championships). She raced on all three of Ignatius’s relays at the meet, leading off their sixth-place 400 free relay (52.52) and ninth-place 200 free relay (23.93) as well as anchoring their 15th-place 200 medley relay (23.73).

At the 2020 Illinois Senior Champs shortly before pandemic hit the United States, Brainin finished fourth in the 100 free (51.12) and sixth in the 50 free (23.72/23.62 in prelims), going lifetime bests in her top events. She also hit a lifetime best 58.97 in the 100 fly.

Last year, University of Alabama transfer Sezin Eliguel led the Terriers in the 50 free (22.97) and 100 free (50.33). She was the 50 free runner-up at the 2020 Patriot League Championships and finished ninth in the 100 free; Boston finished fifth out of ten teams at that meet.

Brainin would’ve made Patriot League B-finals in the 50 and 100 free last season with her lifetime bests, and she would’ve been Boston’s #3 50 freestyler and #4 100 freestyler last year.

