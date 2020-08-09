TX Private School State Record-Holder Michael Belair Chooses Kentucky for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Metroplex Aquatics’ Michael Belair has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2025. Belair is a rising senior at John Paul II High School in Frisco, Texas, where he swims and plays water polo.

I chose the University of Kentucky because of the quality of the academics, excellent coaching staff, and the welcoming and friendly atmosphere of the campus! I am looking forward to joining the Kentucky swim program because of the strong team culture, the coaches’ ability to develop swimmers, and the respect between the swimmers and coaches!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.72

100 free – 44.98

200 free – 1:40.67

500 free – 4:35.18

100 back – 49.63

200 back – 1:50.54

Belair holds Texas private school (TAPPS) state records in the 50 free and 100 free, and he’s the reigning TAPPS Division I champion in both events after going 21.11 in the 50 and 46.03 in the 100 in February.

At the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West, Belair qualified for the 100 free C-final, placing 22nd overall (45.21). He also placed 27th in the 50 free (20.72) and 35th in the 100 back (49.63), hitting lifetime bests in both of those races.

Kentucky just graduated top sprinters Peter Wetzlar, a 2020 NCAA qualifier who broke a 15-year-old program record in the 50 free at the 2020 SEC Champs with a fourth-place effort (19.27), and John Mitchell, the 100 free school record-holder with his 400 free relay lead-off from SECs (42.57). Kentucky also finished third in the 400 free relay at SECs, where Mitchell, Wetzlar, Jason Head and Glen Brown split 42’s across the board; they all graduated this spring, so Kentucky is now in rebuild mode.

Belair joins butterflier/backstroker Jackson Mussler in Kentucky’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

