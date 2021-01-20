Michigan State Women Lead CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams In Final Season

The CSCAA has released its Scholar All-America teams, with Michigan State posting the highest women’s team GPA in their final season before the program will be cut.
The CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) compiles Scholar All-America teams each season for all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA, and Junior Colleges. Teams must have an overall team GPA of 3.0 or higher to earn the honor.
Michigan State’s women earned a GPA of 3.87, highest of any women’s program in any division. Michigan State announced earlier this year that
it would be eliminating it’s women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs at the end of the season.
“Give our kids credit,” said Michigan State head coach
in the CSCAA press release. "They had every reason to fold the tent, but they certainly accepted what they could control and took pride in how they represent Michigan State." Matt Gianiodis
With most schools spending some or all of the year in fully virtual or hybrid models, grades and GPAs
Women
Men
NCAA Division I
Michigan State (3.87)
Harvard (3.84)
NCAA Division II
West Florida (3.81)
West Chester (3.75)
NCAA Division III
Johns Hopkins (3.87)
MIT (3.90)
NAIA
Lincoln (3.76)
Keiser (3.57)
Junior Colleges
Southwest Oregon (3.51)
Mt. San Antonio (3.56)
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.11
Air Force
Colleen Murphy
40
3.73
Akron
Brian Peresie
28
3.69
Alabama
Ozzie Quevedo
34
3.81
American
Mark Davin
27
3.41
Arizona
Augie Busch
21
3.64
Arizona State
Bob Bowman
26
3.51
Arkansas
Neil Harper
32
3.23
Army / West Point
Brandt Nigro
25
3.49
Auburn
Gary Taylor
36
3.70
Ball State
J Agnew
30
3.74
Bellarmine
John Brucato
24
3.53
Binghamton
Jerry Cummiskey
30
3.41
Boston College
Mike Stephens
28
3.63
Boston University
Bill Smyth
26
3.72
Bowling Green
Rickey Perkins
29
3.42
Brigham Young
John Brooks
35
3.81
Brown
Kate Kovenock
24
3.57
Bucknell
Dan Schinnerer
33
3.34
Buffalo
Andy Bashor
28
3.72
Butler
Maurice Stewart
24
3.67
Cal Baptist
Rick Rowland
24
3.65
California
Teri McKeever
27
3.50
Campbell
Pascal Molinard
32
3.74
Canisius
Scott Vanderzell
25
3.31
Central Connecticut
Bill Ball
22
3.49
Cincinnati
Mandy Commons-DiSalle
29
3.62
Cleveland State
Hannah Burandt
21
3.20
Colgate
Edward Pretre
21
3.69
Colorado State
Woody Woodard
30
3.71
Columbia
Diana Caskey
35
3.55
Connecticut
Chris Maiello
30
3.55
CSU Bakersfield
Chris Hansen
28
3.68
Davidson
John Young
27
3.66
Delaware
Pablo Marmolejo
31
3.79
Denver
Alicia Hicken Franklin
28
3.45
Dixie State
Tamber McAllister
27
3.73
Drexel
Nathan Lavery
21
3.64
Duke
Dan Colella
32
3.56
Duquesne
David Sheets
32
3.54
Eastern Illinois
Evan Sholudko
24
3.71
Eastern Michigan
Derek Perkins
28
3.49
Evansville
Stuart Wilson
25
3.59
Fairfield
Anthony Bruno
28
3.35
Florida
Jeff Poppell
35
3.39
Florida Atlantic
Lara Preacco
27
3.66
Florida Gulf Coast
Dave Rollins
31
3.73
Florida International
Randy Horner
25
3.68
Florida State
Neal Studd
33
3.45
Fordham
Steve Potsklan
26
3.55
Fresno State
Jeanne Fleck
33
3.72
Gardner-Webb
Michael Blum
22
3.65
George Washington
Brian Thomas
25
3.75
Georgetown
Jack Leavitt
30
3.45
Georgia
Jack Bauerle
25
3.60
Georgia Southern
Amanda Caldwell
22
3.64
Georgia Tech
Courtney Hart
28
3.78
Grand Canyon
Steve Schaffer
20
3.73
Green Bay
Eddie Gillie
17
3.76
Harvard
Stephanie Morawski
23
3.66
Hawaii
Elliot Ptasnik
25
3.50
Holy Cross
Jeffrey Barlok
28
3.54
Houston
Ryan Wochomurka
30
3.68
Howard
Nic Askew
21
3.68
Illinois
Susan Novitsky
43
3.71
Illinois State
Caitlin Hamilton
34
3.45
Illinois-Chicago
Tim Loeffler
32
3.63
Incarnate Word
Phillip Davis
32
3.44
Indiana
Ray Looze
32
3.56
Indiana State
Josh Christensen
35
3.76
Iona
Nick Cavataro
26
3.47
Iowa
Marc Long
35
3.69
Iowa State
Duane Sorenson
30
3.56
IUPUI
Damion Dennis
21
3.44
James Madison
Dane Pedersen
32
3.79
Kansas
Clark Campbell
30
3.70
Kentucky
Lars Jorgensen
37
3.55
La Salle
Aleksandra Malanina
23
3.66
Lafayette
Jim Dailey
43
3.66
Lehigh
Rob Herb
27
3.67
Liberty
Jake Shellenberger
36
3.51
Little Rock
Amy Burgess
33
3.41
LIU
Matt Donovan
32
3.44
Louisiana State
David Geyer
37
3.65
Louisville
Arthur Albiero
30
3.72
Loyola (MD)
Brian Loeffler
44
3.59
Loyola Marymount
Bonnie Adair
20
3.68
Manhattan
Patrick Malone
14
3.66
Marist
Larry VanWagner
26
3.75
Marshall
Ian Walsh
28
3.82
Massachusetts
Sean Clark
28
3.30
Merrimack
Erin Cammann
19
3.44
Miami (FL)
Andrew Kershaw
20
3.83
Miami (OH)
Hollie Bonewit-Cron
31
3.61
Michigan
Michael Bottom
36
3.87
Michigan State
Matt Gianiodis 36
3.62
Minnesota
Kelly Kremer
36
3.68
Missouri
Andrew Grevers
25
3.50
Missouri State
Dave Collins
32
3.68
Monmouth (NJ)
Matthew Nunnally
20
3.39
Mount St. Mary’s
Neil Yost
23
3.39
Navy
John Morrison
45
3.63
NC State
Braden Holloway
37
3.49
Nebraska
Pablo Morales
39
3.75
Nebraska-Omaha
Todd Samland
30
3.61
Nevada
Brendon Bray
21
3.51
New Hampshire
Joshua Willman
23
3.55
New Mexico
Keegan Ingelido
32
3.64
New Mexico State
Rick Pratt
30
3.50
Niagara
Eric Bugby
22
3.49
North Carolina
Mark Gangloff
27
3.45
North Florida
Ian Coffey
24
3.41
North Texas
Brittany Roth
28
3.67
Northeastern
Roy Coates
31
3.62
Northern Arizona
Andy Johns
33
3.83
Northern Colorado
Lisa Ebeling
21
3.82
Northern Iowa
Nick Lakin
28
3.46
Northwestern
Katie Robinson
32
3.54
Notre Dame
Michael Litzinger
33
3.47
Oakland
Pete Hovland
30
3.57
Ohio
Mason Norman
35
3.49
Ohio State
Bill Dorenkott
37
3.45
Old Dominion
Jessica Miller Livsey
31
3.38
Pacific
Katelyne Herrington
17
3.68
Penn
Mike Schnur
35
3.67
Penn State
Tim Murphy
42
3.59
Pepperdine
Ellie Monobe
26
3.42
Pittsburgh
John Hargis
27
3.71
Princeton
Brett Lundgaard
30
3.49
Providence
John O’Neill
34
3.66
Purdue
John Klinge
37
3.40
Rhode Island
Mick Westkott
28
3.70
Rice
Seth Huston
32
3.66
Richmond
Matthew Barany
22
3.52
Rider
Stephen Fletcher
17
3.77
Rutgers
Jon Maccoll
23
3.52
Sacred Heart
John Spadafina
35
3.62
Saint Francis (PA)
Phil Hurley
25
3.55
Saint Francis Brooklyn
Brian Guidera
18
3.59
Saint Louis
James Halliburton
41
3.28
San Diego State
Mike Shrader
29
3.34
San Jose State
Sage Hopkins
25
3.75
Seattle
Craig Nisgor
24
3.71
Seton Hall
Derek Sapp
25
3.38
Siena
Brogan Barr
20
3.65
South Carolina
McGee Moody
47
3.48
South Dakota
Jason Mahowald
48
3.21
South Dakota State
Douglas Humphrey
30
3.32
Southern California
Jeremy Kipp
26
3.72
Southern Illinois
Geoff Hanson
40
3.59
Southern Methodist
Steve Collins
32
3.32
St. Thomas (MN)
Scott Blanchard
34
3.40
Stony Brook
Kerry Smith
24
3.65
Tennessee
Matt Kredich
35
3.41
Texas
Carol Capitani
25
3.17
Texas A&M
Steve Bultman
33
3.51
Texas Christian
James Winchester
26
3.65
Toledo
Brianne Globig
24
3.59
Towson
Jake Shrum
32
3.53
Tulane
Leah Stancil
27
3.58
UC San Diego
Marko Djordjevic
26
3.60
UC Santa Barbara
Matt Macedo
25
3.62
UC-Davis
Barbara Jahn
40
3.59
UCLA
Jordan Wolfrum
38
3.57
UMBC
Chad Cradock
37
3.53
UNC Asheville
Elizabeth Lykins
31
3.59
UNC-Wilmington
Bobby Guntoro
30
3.41
UNLV
Ben Loorz
34
3.53
Utah
Joe Dykstra
35
3.24
Valparaiso
Maggie Kroemer
15
3.61
Vanderbilt
Jeremy Organ
28
3.60
Vermont
Gerry Cournoyer
31
3.52
Villanova
Rick Simpson
22
3.63
Virginia
Todd DeSorbo
32
3.24
Virginia Military Institute
Andrew Bretscher
16
3.34
Virginia Tech
Sergio Lopez Miro
40
3.61
Washington State
Matthew Leach
29
3.62
West Virginia
Victor Riggs
32
3.66
William & Mary
Nate Kellogg
26
3.52
Wisconsin
Yuri Suguiyama
37
3.54
Wyoming
David Denniston
45
3.27
Xavier
Brent MacDonald
26
3.72
Yale
Jim Henry
25
3.60
Youngstown State
Brad Smith
27
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.65
Alabama
Ozzie Quevedo
30
3.77
American
Mark Davin
21
3.21
Arizona
Augie Busch
31
3.45
Arizona State
Bob Bowman
32
3.33
Army / West Point
Brandt Nigro
35
3.18
Auburn
Gary Taylor
33
3.12
Ball State
J Agnew
25
3.66
Bellarmine
John Brucato
23
3.43
Binghamton
Jerry Cummiskey
29
3.29
Boston College
Mike Stephens
31
3.34
Boston University
Bill Smyth
30
3.65
Brown
Kevin Norman
16
3.29
Bucknell
Dan Schinnerer
30
3.44
Cal Baptist
Rick Rowland
23
3.31
California
Dave Durden
35
3.08
Canisius
Scott Vanderzell
22
3.36
Cincinnati
Mandy Commons-DiSalle
29
3.61
Cleveland State
Hannah Burandt
28
3.43
Colgate
Edward Pretre
14
3.75
Columbia
Jim Bolster
31
3.24
Connecticut
Chris Maiello
30
3.00
CSU Bakersfield
Chris Hansen
26
3.57
Davidson
John Young
27
3.49
Delaware
Pablo Marmolejo
24
3.50
Denver
Alicia Hicken Franklin
26
3.46
Drexel
Nathan Lavery
26
3.70
Duke
Dan Colella
28
3.29
Eastern Illinois
Evan Sholudko
20
3.22
Evansville
Stuart Wilson
22
3.55
Fairfield
Anthony Bruno
26
3.10
Florida
Anthony Nesty
38
3.19
Florida Atlantic
Lara Preacco
28
3.41
Florida State
Neal Studd
35
3.63
Fordham
Steve Potsklan
20
3.51
Gardner-Webb
Michael Blum
24
3.37
George Washington
Brian Thomas
27
3.75
Georgetown
Jack Leavitt
28
3.28
Georgia
Jack Bauerle
31
3.23
Georgia Tech
Courtney Hart
29
3.60
Grand Canyon
Steve Schaffer
27
3.11
Green Bay
Eddie Gillie
22
3.84
Harvard
Kevin Tyrrell
22
3.45
Hawaii
Elliot Ptasnik
21
3.40
Holy Cross
Jeffrey Barlok
19
3.20
Howard
Nic Askew
23
3.52
Illinois-Chicago
Tim Loeffler
27
3.07
Incarnate Word
Phillip Davis
33
3.24
Indiana
Ray Looze
36
3.39
Iona
Nick Cavataro
22
3.06
Iowa
Marc Long
31
3.15
IUPUI
Damion Dennis
20
3.24
Kentucky
Lars Jorgensen
29
3.46
La Salle
Aleksandra Malanina
26
3.43
Lafayette
Jim Dailey
20
3.57
Lehigh
Rob Herb
24
3.41
Long Island
Matt Donovan
16
3.35
Louisville
Arthur Albiero
29
3.52
Loyola (MD)
Brian Loeffler
45
3.21
Manhattan
Patrick Malone
19
3.16
Marist
Larry VanWagner
22
3.46
Massachusetts
Sean Clark
30
3.54
Miami (OH)
Hollie Bonewit-Cron
36
3.43
Michigan
Michael Bottom
38
3.71
Michigan State
Matt Gianiodis 31
3.60
Minnesota
Kelly Kremer
34
3.47
Missouri
Andrew Grevers
24
3.08
Monmouth (NJ)
Matthew Nunnally
21
3.15
Mount St. Mary’s
Neil Yost
30
3.09
Navy
William Roberts
49
3.38
NC State
Braden Holloway
38
3.29
Niagara
Eric Bugby
19
3.56
NJIT
Ron Farina
27
3.20
North Carolina
Mark Gangloff
33
3.24
Northwestern
Katie Robinson
31
3.30
Notre Dame
Michael Litzinger
32
3.04
Oakland
Pete Hovland
30
3.30
Ohio State
Bill Dorenkott
42
3.13
Old Dominion
Jessica Miller Livsey
18
3.31
Pacific
Katelyne Herrington
24
3.61
Penn
Mike Schnur
33
3.54
Penn State
Tim Murphy
36
3.30
Pittsburgh
John Hargis
30
3.50
Princeton
Matt Crispino
26
3.19
Providence
John O’Neill
33
3.31
Purdue
Dan Ross
35
3.21
Rider
Stephen Fletcher
27
3.19
Saint Louis
James Halliburton
33
3.31
Seattle
Craig Nisgor
22
3.41
Seton Hall
Derek Sapp
24
3.26
South Carolina
McGee Moody
26
3.13
South Dakota
Jason Mahowald
31
3.01
South Dakota State
Douglas Humphrey
27
3.32
Southern California
Jeremy Kipp
28
3.40
Southern Illinois
Geoff Hanson
24
3.26
Southern Methodist
Greg Rhodenbaugh
36
3.19
St. Thomas (MN)
Scott Blanchard
28
3.79
Stanford
Daniel Schemmel
26
3.20
Tennessee
Matt Kredich
35
3.27
Texas
Eddie Reese
39
3.08
Texas Christian
James Winchester
30
3.08
Towson
Jake Shrum
24
3.13
UC San Diego
Marko Djordjevic
26
3.39
UC Santa Barbara
Matt Macedo
30
3.46
UMBC
Chad Cradock
41
3.38
UNC-Wilmington
Bobby Guntoro
21
3.13
UNLV
Ben Loorz
25
3.53
Utah
Joe Dykstra
35
3.07
Valparaiso
Maggie Kroemer
21
3.52
Villanova
Rick Simpson
19
3.32
Virginia
Todd DeSorbo
28
3.16
Virginia Military Institute
Andrew Bretscher
25
3.09
Virginia Tech
Sergio Lopez Miro
33
3.49
West Virginia
Victor Riggs
29
3.66
William & Mary
Nate Kellogg
22
3.30
Wisconsin
Yuri Suguiyama
29
3.35
Wyoming
David Denniston
25
3.46
Xavier
Brent MacDonald
24
3.63
Yale
Jim Henry
32
3.56
Youngstown State
Brad Smith
24
Division II Women
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.46
Adelphi
Bobby Smith
7
3.55
Alaska-Fairbanks
Cameron Kainer
16
3.22
Ashland
Kyle Walthall
23
3.42
Augustana (SD)
Lindsie Micko
22
3.54
Azusa Pacific
Tim Kyle
28
3.46
Barton
Kevin Woodhull-Smith
20
3.61
Bentley
Mary Kay Samko
24
3.43
Biola
Ryan Kauth
21
3.41
Cal U – PA
April Gitzen
15
3.64
Carson-Newman
Jordan Taylor
23
3.39
Chowan
Nikki White
18
3.60
Clarion
Brehan Kelley
26
3.31
Colorado Mesa
Mickey Wender
37
3.65
Concordia-Irvine
Albert (Bert) Bergen
26
3.17
CSU-Pueblo
Brian Pearson
19
3.52
Davenport
Justin Vasquez
21
3.10
Davis & Elkins
Nikki Rose
13
3.67
Delta State
Dan’l Murray
16
3.55
Drury
Brian Reynolds
22
3.49
East Stroudsburg
Fan Yang
18
3.52
Edinboro
Chrisopher Rhodes
19
3.70
Emmanuel
Allen Gilchrest
15
3.68
Fairmont State
Sabrina Buhagiar
12
3.49
Findlay
Andrew Makepeace
21
3.72
Florida Southern
Andy Robins
17
3.01
Frostburg State
Bryan Christiansen
15
3.60
Gannon
Jacqueline Michalski
24
3.30
Grand Valley
Andrew Boyce
31
3.33
Henderson State
Coak Matthews
16
3.48
Hillsdale
Kurt Kirner
22
3.49
Indiana (PA)
Chris Villa
27
3.59
Indianapolis
Jason Hite
32
3.18
King (TN)
James Graves
13
3.45
Kutztown
Tim Flannery
14
3.79
Lees-McRae
Sean Weddell
8
3.78
Lenoir-Rhyne
Paul Schiffel
17
3.68
Lewis
Roger Karns
24
3.76
Lynn
Niki Alvarez
22
3.39
Malone
Peggy Ewald
20
3.63
Mary
Leah Neiheisel
25
3.18
McKendree
James Tierney
20
3.61
Millersville
Eric Usbeck
10
3.45
Mines
Claire McDaniel
21
3.55
Minnesota State
Nathan Owens
42
3.61
Minnesota-Moorhead
Charles King
15
3.29
Montevallo
Aaron Mahaney
17
3.62
Northern Michigan
Heidi Voigt
31
3.30
Northern State
Nicole Monanian
21
3.49
Nova Southeastern
Ben Hewitt
27
3.61
Oklahoma Baptist
Matthew Hood
25
3.57
Oklahoma Christian
Josh Davis
18
3.67
Ouachita Baptist
Steven Bostick
22
3.55
Pace
alexis Chocianowski
15
3.70
Queens (NC)
Jeff Dugdale
19
3.65
Rollins
Julianne Kurke-Lehner
34
3.30
Saginaw Valley State
Jason Lintjer
19
3.56
Saint Cloud
Jeff Hegle
38
3.54
Saint Leo
Paul Mangen
15
3.52
Saint Michael’s
Eileen Hall
15
3.13
Saint Rose
Keith Murray
13
3.66
Shippensburg
Tim Verge
24
3.52
Simon Fraser
Maxime Marechal-McCoy
17
3.62
Sioux Falls
Chris Hamstra
28
3.28
Southern Connecticut
Tim Quill
21
3.44
Southwest Minnesota
Marty Wahle
17
3.46
Staten Island
Michael Ackalitis
10
3.47
Stonehill
Caleb Potvin
7
3.52
Tampa
Jimi Kiner
37
3.38
Truman State
Jerod Simek
22
3.00
UNC-Pembroke
Oscar Roverato
16
3.41
UT-Permian Basin
Betsy Graham
22
3.69
Wayne State
Sean Peters
25
3.77
West Chester
Steve Mazurek
23
3.81
West Florida
Philip Kraus
33
3.62
Western Colorado
Erik Matheson
25
3.19
William Jewell
Greg Temple
15
3.64
Wingate
Kirk Sanocki
40
Division II Men
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.64
Adelphi
Bobby Smith
6
3.35
Ashland
Kyle Walthall
14
3.16
Barton
Kevin Woodhull-Smith
20
3.51
Bentley
Mary Kay Samko
29
3.54
Biola
Ryan Kauth
21
3.55
Carson-Newman
Jordan Taylor
22
3.16
Clarion
Brehan Kelley
22
3.01
Colorado Mesa
Mickey Wender
35
3.43
Concordia-Irvine
Albert (Bert) Bergen
16
3.09
Davenport
Justin Vasquez
17
3.25
Delta State
Dan’l Murray
28
3.06
Drury
Brian Reynolds
38
3.23
Edinboro
Chrisopher Rhodes
13
3.26
Emmanuel
Allen Gilchrest
15
3.35
Fairmont State
Sabrina Buhagiar
16
3.43
Findlay
Andrew Makepeace
13
3.46
Florida Southern
Andy Robins
21
3.12
Fresno Pacific
Adrian Aleksandrowicz
14
3.00
Frostburg State
Bryan Christiansen
19
3.46
Gannon
Jacqueline Michalski
20
3.12
Grand Valley
Andrew Boyce
25
3.21
Indiana (PA)
Chris Villa
17
3.48
Indianapolis
Jason Hite
50
3.03
King (TN)
James Graves
12
3.41
Lees-McRae
Sean Weddell
9
3.40
Lenoir-Rhyne
Paul Schiffel
18
3.45
Lewis
Roger Karns
22
3.45
Lynn
Niki Alvarez
21
3.22
McKendree
James Tierney
33
3.27
Mines
Claire McDaniel
22
3.25
Missouri S&T
Doug Grooms
20
3.14
Montevallo
Aaron Mahaney
20
3.12
Northern Michigan
Heidi Voigt
24
3.20
Nova Southeastern
Ben Hewitt
23
3.15
Oklahoma Christian
Josh Davis
36
3.27
Ouachita Baptist
Steven Bostick
18
3.43
Pace
alexis Chocianowski
15
3.54
Queens (NC)
Jeff Dugdale
25
3.40
Rollins
Julianne Kurke-Lehner
27
3.05
Saint Cloud
Jeff Hegle
29
3.09
Saint Michael’s
Eileen Hall
21
3.20
Shippensburg
Tim Verge
18
3.15
Southern Connecticut
Tim Quill
23
3.15
Staten Island
Michael Ackalitis
17
3.12
Tampa
Jimi Kiner
28
3.30
Truman State
Jerod Simek
21
3.27
Wayne State
Sean Peters
30
3.75
West Chester
Steve Mazurek
24
3.37
Wingate
Kirk Sanocki
33
Division III Women
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.26
Albertus Magnus
Lauren Pallone
12
3.52
Albion
Nick Stone
26
3.42
Alfred
Brian Striker
14
3.72
Allegheny
Max Niggel
24
3.43
Alma
Nick Polzin
24
3.51
Arcadia
Michael Kokoszka
20
3.47
Augustana
Dan Lloyd
23
3.37
Babson
Kristy Jones
17
3.37
Baldwin-Wallace
Laura Wolff-Demaline
14
3.77
Bates
Peter Casares
36
3.51
Beloit
Kevin Schober
11
3.61
Berry
Paul Flinchbaugh
19
3.61
Birmingham Southern
toby wilcox
24
3.74
Brandeis
Nicole Carter
23
3.35
Bridgewater
Gwynn Harrison
17
3.62
Bryn Mawr
Pat McDevitt
23
3.26
Buffalo State
Michael Kroll
16
3.45
Cabrini
Cindy Ikeler
16
3.77
California Lutheran
Barry Schreifels
11
3.58
Caltech
Andy Brabson
13
3.50
Calvin
Dan Gelderloos
38
3.69
Carleton
Andrew Clark
35
3.61
Carnegie Mellon
Matthew Kinney
44
3.44
Carroll
Guy Gniotczynski
23
3.63
Carthage
Beth DeLaRosby
38
3.73
Case Western Reserve
Doug Milliken
27
3.50
Catholic
Tyler Ziegler
33
3.59
Cedar Crest
Kaitlyn Rockwell
15
3.46
Centre
Dean Brownley
21
3.46
Chatham
Rebecca Yost
9
3.71
Chicago
Jason Weber
36
3.65
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Charles Griffiths
32
3.37
Clark
Paul E. Phillips
20
3.43
Coast Guard
John Westkott
26
3.36
Coe
Brian Ruffles
15
3.58
Colby
Tom Burton
32
3.26
Colby-Sawyer
Helaina Sacco
11
3.71
Colorado College
Anne Goodman James
19
3.00
Conn College
Marc Benvenuti
13
3.59
Denison
Gregg Parini
38
3.61
DePauw
Tracy Menzel
27
3.61
Dickinson
Katie McArdle
21
3.63
Drew
Richard Munson
18
3.53
Eastern Connecticut
Sarit Gluz
15
3.74
Elms
Mark Gehring
6
3.43
Emory & Henry
Cody Skinner
9
3.65
Franklin & Marshall
Ben Delia
22
3.55
Franklin
Andrew Hendricks
21
3.19
George Fox
Natalie Turner
15
3.55
Gettysburg
Greg Brown
28
3.50
Goucher
Thomas Till
16
3.80
Grinnell
Erin Hurley
35
3.32
Grove City
David Fritz
31
3.58
Gustavus
Jon Carlson
48
3.58
Hamilton
John Geissinger
36
3.64
Hamline
Luke Weyandt
10
3.22
Hartwick
Dale Rothenberger
22
3.36
Hendrix
Tony Marleneanu
21
3.48
Hiram
Matt Sorrick
9
3.40
Hood
Chris Gibeau
11
3.54
Hope
Jacob Taber
33
3.61
Illinois Tech
Robert Rariden
6
3.55
Illinois Wesleyan
Teresa Fish
18
3.75
Ithaca
Kevin Markwardt
35
3.70
John Carroll
Tanner Barton
31
3.87
Johns Hopkins
Scott Armstrong
23
3.69
Kalamazoo
Jay Daniels
31
3.71
Kean
Chris Swenson
8
3.04
Keene State
Christopher Woolridge
21
3.55
Kenyon
Jessen Book
31
3.46
King’s (PA)
Matt Easterday
22
3.71
Knox
Jonathan Powers
11
3.67
Lake Forest
Vadim Tashlitsky
20
3.46
Lawrence
andrew fleek
17
3.27
Linfield
Kyle Kimball
23
3.07
Loras
Nick Wyllie
14
3.31
Luther
Aaron Zander
20
3.34
Lycoming
Andrew Dragunas
7
3.12
Lynchburg
Bradley Dunn
32
3.79
Macalester
Kyllian Griffin
17
3.21
Maine Maritime Academy
Tony DeMuro
14
3.43
Mary Washington
Justin Anderson
29
3.37
Marymount
Chris Natoli
14
3.44
McDaniel
Jeff Hiestand
17
3.41
McMurry
Casey Pacheco
9
3.56
Messiah
Katie McComb
16
3.42
Millikin
Molly Duesterhaus
16
3.62
Mills
Neil Virtue
10
3.18
Minnesota-Morris
David Molesworth
16
3.47
Misericordia
Alexander Taylor
18
3.86
MIT
Meg Sisson French
37
3.76
Mount Holyoke
David Allen
32
3.35
Nazareth
Scott Whitbeck
35
3.59
Nebraska Wesleyan
Kyle Hunt
12
3.53
New England
Rick Hayes
23
3.57
North Central
Jennifer Garrison
10
3.10
Norwich
Jennifer Cournoyer
23
3.63
NYU
Trevor Miele
40
3.69
Oberlin
Alex De La Pena
15
3.63
Occidental
Haley Mitchell
25
3.19
Ohio Northern
Austin Veltman
21
3.55
Olivet
Rob Brownell
10
3.25
Ozarks
David DeGeus
21
3.51
Pacific U
Beth Whittle
14
3.62
Penn State-Behrend
Jennifer Wallace
14
3.03
Piedmont
Teddy Guyer
15
3.39
Plymouth State
Anne Barbeau
13
3.83
Pomona-Pitzer
Jean-Paul Gowdy
25
3.71
Principia
Carl Erikson
6
3.48
Puget Sound
Chris Myhre
28
3.60
Randolph-Macon
Brent Kintzer
23
3.70
Redlands
Leslie Whittemore
19
3.65
Regis
James Sweeney
14
3.14
Ripon
Ryan Goggans
14
3.73
RIT
Phil Baretela
32
3.63
Rochester
Emily Wylam
23
3.33
Roger Williams
Matt Emmert
24
3.58
Rose-Hulman
Keith Crawford
14
3.31
Rowan
Elise Blaschke
22
3.12
RPI
Shannon OBrien
27
3.53
Saint Benedict
Mandy Wolvert
40
3.49
Saint Joseph (CT)
Brenda Straker
12
3.49
Saint Norberts
Hannah Saiz
18
3.42
Saint Vincent
Josh Gurekovich
16
3.39
Salisbury
Jill Stephenson
14
3.48
Scranton
Chris Brown
40
3.60
Sewanee
Max Obermiller
26
3.69
Simmons
Mindy Williams
21
3.24
Simpson
Tom Caccia
8
3.69
Skidmore
Jill Greenleaf
23
3.83
Smith
Zack Kundel
27
3.30
Southern Virginia
Jennifer Moore
11
3.69
Southwestern
Jonathan Duncan
24
3.58
Springfield
John Taffe
25
3.68
St. Joseph’s Long Island
Chris Brandenberger
9
3.76
St. Kate’s
Justin Zook
22
3.39
St. Mary’s (MD)
Casey Brandt
15
3.45
St. Olaf
Robert Hauck
33
3.00
Stevens
Paul Hughes
16
3.58
Stevenson
Clarke Nyman
9
3.23
SUNY Cortland
Brian Tobin
31
3.52
SUNY Fredonia
Astrid Escobar
11
3.33
SUNY Geneseo
Paul Dotterweich
30
3.28
SUNY Oswego
Mike Holman
19
3.69
Susquehanna
Mike Tubb
31
3.67
Swarthmore
Karin Colby
11
3.54
TCNJ
Jennifer Harnett
30
3.52
Transylvania
David Doolin
18
3.64
Trinity (CT)
Carlos Vega
32
3.64
Trinity U
Scott Trompeter
23
3.82
Tufts
Adam Hoyt
42
3.40
Union (NY)
Scott Felix
21
3.70
Ursinus
Mark Feinberg
12
3.39
UW-Eau Claire
Anne Ryder
37
3.62
UW-Whitewater
Elise Knoche
15
3.70
Vassar
Lisl Prater-Lee
23
3.30
Virginia Wesleyan
Mike Ginder
19
3.56
Washington & Jefferson
Matt Rochna
16
3.62
Washington & Lee
Kami Gardner
30
3.00
WashU
Brad Shively
32
3.69
Wellesley
Bonnie Dix
27
3.58
Wesleyan
Peter Solomon
21
3.02
Western New England
Michelle Toner
13
3.64
Westfield State
Dave Laing
22
3.33
Westminster
Pat Smith
28
3.69
Wheaton (MA)
Barrett Roberts
34
3.34
Whittier
Michael Jafari
14
3.55
Whitworth
Steven Schadt
18
3.45
Wilkes
Thomas Limouze
9
3.73
Willamette
Brent Summers
20
3.36
William Paterson
Ed Gurka
15
3.72
William Smith
R.C. Weston
14
3.81
Williams
Steven Kuster
27
3.45
Wittenberg
Noah Moran
9
3.55
Wooster
Rob Harrington
21
3.59
WPI
Paul Bennett
38
3.31
York (PA)
eric rasmussen
20
Division III Men
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.43
Albion
Nick Stone
22
3.25
Allegheny
Max Niggel
17
3.20
Arcadia
Michael Kokoszka
17
3.19
Augustana
Dan Lloyd
12
3.24
Babson
Kristy Jones
23
3.48
Bates
Peter Casares
31
3.44
Beloit
Kevin Schober
10
3.47
Berry
Paul Flinchbaugh
18
3.12
Birmingham Southern
toby wilcox
20
3.51
Brandeis
Nicole Carter
20
3.47
California Lutheran
Barry Schreifels
23
3.72
Caltech
Andy Brabson
25
3.32
Calvin
Dan Gelderloos
33
3.55
Carleton
Andrew Clark
26
3.64
Carnegie Mellon
Matthew Kinney
44
3.29
Carthage
Seth Weidmann
30
3.51
Case Western Reserve
Doug Milliken
33
3.14
Catholic
Tyler Ziegler
27
3.07
Centre
Dean Brownley
25
3.69
Chicago
Jason Weber
36
3.62
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
Charles Griffiths
29
3.38
Clark
Paul E. Phillips
18
3.20
Coast Guard
John Westkott
30
3.60
Colby
Tom Burton
34
3.13
Colby-Sawyer
Helaina Sacco
3
3.75
Colorado College
Anne Goodman James
19
3.00
Conn College
Marc Benvenuti
20
3.25
Denison
Gregg Parini
36
3.44
DePauw
Adam Cohen
22
3.31
Dickinson
Katie McArdle
19
3.38
Drew
Richard Munson
17
3.42
Eastern Connecticut
Sarit Gluz
6
3.23
Elms
Mark Gehring
4
3.20
Emory & Henry
Cody Skinner
7
3.24
Franklin & Marshall
Ben Delia
19
3.35
Franklin
Andrew Hendricks
20
3.59
Gallaudet
Nicolas Pezzarossi
12
3.23
Gettysburg
Greg Brown
20
3.23
Goucher
Thomas Till
7
3.47
Grinnell
Erin Hurley
36
3.27
Grove City
David Fritz
24
3.50
Gustavus
Jon Carlson
42
3.41
Hamilton
John Geissinger
18
3.46
Hamline
Luke Weyandt
11
3.33
Hartwick
Dale Rothenberger
23
3.13
Hendrix
Tony Marleneanu
19
3.19
Hood
Chris Gibeau
11
3.13
Hope
Jacob Taber
28
3.40
Illinois Tech
Robert Rariden
10
3.49
Illinois Wesleyan
Teresa Fish
11
3.08
Ithaca
Kevin Markwardt
33
3.31
John Carroll
Tanner Barton
23
3.78
Johns Hopkins
Scott Armstrong
22
3.40
Kalamazoo
Jay Daniels
23
3.40
Keene State
Christopher Woolridge
15
3.49
Kenyon
Jessen Book
28
3.28
King’s (PA)
Matt Easterday
17
3.41
Knox
Jonathan Powers
4
3.36
Lake Forest
Vadim Tashlitsky
20
3.65
Lawrence
andrew fleek
12
3.02
Linfield
Kyle Kimball
23
3.04
Loras
Nick Wyllie
16
3.44
Luther
Aaron Zander
19
3.07
Lycoming
Andrew Dragunas
10
3.87
Macalester
Kyllian Griffin
8
3.27
Mary Washington
Justin Anderson
29
3.12
Marymount
Chris Natoli
10
3.26
McMurry
Casey Pacheco
11
3.05
Millikin
Molly Duesterhaus
7
3.02
Misericordia
Alexander Taylor
11
3.90
MIT
Meg Sisson French
28
3.31
Nazareth
Scott Whitbeck
28
3.41
Nebraska Wesleyan
Kyle Hunt
16
3.34
Norwich
Jennifer Cournoyer
21
3.57
NYU
Trevor Miele
40
3.27
Oberlin
Alex De La Pena
8
3.44
Occidental
Haley Mitchell
18
3.43
Olivet
Rob Brownell
10
3.02
Pacific U
Beth Whittle
7
3.29
Penn State-Behrend
Jennifer Wallace
23
3.18
Plymouth State
Anne Barbeau
7
3.63
Pomona-Pitzer
Jean-Paul Gowdy
16
3.06
Principia
Carl Erikson
3
3.63
Redlands
Leslie Whittemore
13
3.01
Regis
James Sweeney
8
3.33
Ripon
Ryan Goggans
8
3.14
RIT
Phil Baretela
37
3.39
Rochester
Emily Wylam
32
3.41
Rose-Hulman
Keith Crawford
26
3.08
Rowan
Brad Bowser
27
3.12
RPI
Shannon OBrien
27
3.36
Saint John’s
Ben Gill
32
3.23
Saint Joseph (CT)
Brenda Straker
11
3.01
Saint Joseph’s (ME)
Jared Felker
8
3.16
Saint Norberts
Hannah Saiz
21
3.42
Saint Vincent
Josh Gurekovich
15
3.10
Scranton
Chris Brown
15
3.28
Sewanee
Max Obermiller
12
3.58
Simpson
Tom Caccia
1
3.40
Skidmore
Jill Greenleaf
17
3.42
Southern Virginia
Jennifer Moore
11
3.21
Southwestern
Jonathan Duncan
26
3.27
Springfield
John Taffe
19
3.44
St. Olaf
Robert Hauck
20
3.00
Stevens
Paul Hughes
22
3.56
Stevenson
Clarke Nyman
5
3.03
SUNY Fredonia
Astrid Escobar
5
3.40
SUNY Geneseo
Paul Dotterweich
27
3.19
SUNY Oswego
Mike Holman
23
3.33
Susquehanna
Mike Tubb
21
3.61
Swarthmore
Karin Colby
11
3.54
TCNJ
Dave Dow
24
3.29
Transylvania
David Doolin
12
3.38
Trinity (CT)
Carlos Vega
20
3.25
Trinity U
Scott Trompeter
24
3.75
Tufts
Adam Hoyt
42
3.14
Union (NY)
Scott Felix
16
3.35
Ursinus
Mark Feinberg
12
3.68
Vassar
Lisl Prater-Lee
19
3.29
Wabash
Will Bernhardt II
21
3.47
Washington & Lee
Kami Gardner
22
3.00
WashU
Brad Shively
28
3.63
Wesleyan
Peter Solomon
20
3.29
Western Connecticut
Jill Cook
6
3.25
Westminster
Pat Smith
17
3.21
Wheaton (MA)
Barrett Roberts
17
3.49
Whittier
Michael Jafari
13
3.49
Willamette
Brent Summers
14
3.22
William Paterson
Ed Gurka
15
3.69
Williams
Steven Kuster
18
3.12
Wittenberg
Noah Moran
7
3.50
Wooster
Rob Harrington
16
3.44
WPI
Paul Bennett
39
3.14
York (PA)
eric rasmussen
21
NAIA Women
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.55
Asbury
Alex Keyser
16
3.22
Bethel (IN)
Deb Thompson
16
3.59
Brenau
Nate Rhoads
9
3.34
Campbellsville
Casey Bradstreet
19
3.44
Cumberlands
Eric Skelly
25
3.26
Indiana Wesleyan
Emily Vermilya
17
3.71
Keiser
Adam Epstein
18
3.76
Lincoln
Johnathan Jordan
8
3.64
Lindsey Wilson
Alicia Kemnitz
11
3.53
Milligan
Spencer Scarth
13
3.49
Morningside
Bryan Farris
25
3.61
Olivet Nazarene
Kelly Essler
26
3.37
Saint Ambrose
Rob Miecznikowski
32
3.64
Saint Mary (KS)
David Bresser
12
3.42
Sterling
Gary Kempf
8
3.34
Tabor
Nathan Duell
7
3.17
Thomas More
Monty Hopkins
4
3.25
Westmont
Jill Lin
17
NAIA Men
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.44
Asbury
Alex Keyser
17
3.15
Bethel (IN)
Deb Thompson
13
3.41
Cumberlands
Eric Skelly
20
3.57
Keiser
Adam Epstein
25
3.37
Lindsey Wilson
Alicia Kemnitz
11
3.32
Milligan
Spencer Scarth
19
3.09
Morningside
Bryan Farris
20
3.00
Olivet Nazarene
Kelly Essler
22
3.37
Saint Ambrose
Rob Miecznikowski
36
3.54
Saint Mary (KS)
David Bresser
14
Junior College Women
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.38
Indian River
Sion Brinn
19
3.51
Southwestern Oregon
Sandra Bullock
13
Junior College Men
GPA
School
Head Coach
Participants
3.56
Mt. SAC
Marc Ruh
14
3.45
Southwestern Oregon
Sandra Bullock
17