Michigan State Women Lead CSCAA Scholar All-America Teams In Final Season

The CSCAA has released its Scholar All-America teams, with Michigan State posting the highest women’s team GPA in their final season before the program will be cut.

The CSCAA (College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America) compiles Scholar All-America teams each season for all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA, and Junior Colleges. Teams must have an overall team GPA of 3.0 or higher to earn the honor.

Michigan State’s women earned a GPA of 3.87, highest of any women’s program in any division. Michigan State announced earlier this year that it would be eliminating it’s women’s and men’s swimming & diving programs at the end of the season.

“Give our kids credit,” said Michigan State head coach Matt Gianiodis in the CSCAA press release. “They had every reason to fold the tent, but they certainly accepted what they could control and took pride in how they represent Michigan State.”

Top Team GPAs in each Division

Women Men NCAA Division I Michigan State (3.87) Harvard (3.84) NCAA Division II West Florida (3.81) West Chester (3.75) NCAA Division III Johns Hopkins (3.87) MIT (3.90) NAIA Lincoln (3.76) Keiser (3.57) Junior Colleges Southwest Oregon (3.51) Mt. San Antonio (3.56)

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.11 Air Force Colleen Murphy 40 3.73 Akron Brian Peresie 28 3.69 Alabama Ozzie Quevedo 34 3.81 American Mark Davin 27 3.41 Arizona Augie Busch 21 3.64 Arizona State Bob Bowman 26 3.51 Arkansas Neil Harper 32 3.23 Army / West Point Brandt Nigro 25 3.49 Auburn Gary Taylor 36 3.70 Ball State J Agnew 30 3.74 Bellarmine John Brucato 24 3.53 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 30 3.41 Boston College Mike Stephens 28 3.63 Boston University Bill Smyth 26 3.72 Bowling Green Rickey Perkins 29 3.42 Brigham Young John Brooks 35 3.81 Brown Kate Kovenock 24 3.57 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 33 3.34 Buffalo Andy Bashor 28 3.72 Butler Maurice Stewart 24 3.67 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 24 3.65 California Teri McKeever 27 3.50 Campbell Pascal Molinard 32 3.74 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 25 3.31 Central Connecticut Bill Ball 22 3.49 Cincinnati Mandy Commons-DiSalle 29 3.62 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 21 3.20 Colgate Edward Pretre 21 3.69 Colorado State Woody Woodard 30 3.71 Columbia Diana Caskey 35 3.55 Connecticut Chris Maiello 30 3.55 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 28 3.68 Davidson John Young 27 3.66 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 31 3.79 Denver Alicia Hicken Franklin 28 3.45 Dixie State Tamber McAllister 27 3.73 Drexel Nathan Lavery 21 3.64 Duke Dan Colella 32 3.56 Duquesne David Sheets 32 3.54 Eastern Illinois Evan Sholudko 24 3.71 Eastern Michigan Derek Perkins 28 3.49 Evansville Stuart Wilson 25 3.59 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 28 3.35 Florida Jeff Poppell 35 3.39 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 27 3.66 Florida Gulf Coast Dave Rollins 31 3.73 Florida International Randy Horner 25 3.68 Florida State Neal Studd 33 3.45 Fordham Steve Potsklan 26 3.55 Fresno State Jeanne Fleck 33 3.72 Gardner-Webb Michael Blum 22 3.65 George Washington Brian Thomas 25 3.75 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 30 3.45 Georgia Jack Bauerle 25 3.60 Georgia Southern Amanda Caldwell 22 3.64 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 28 3.78 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 20 3.73 Green Bay Eddie Gillie 17 3.76 Harvard Stephanie Morawski 23 3.66 Hawaii Elliot Ptasnik 25 3.50 Holy Cross Jeffrey Barlok 28 3.54 Houston Ryan Wochomurka 30 3.68 Howard Nic Askew 21 3.68 Illinois Susan Novitsky 43 3.71 Illinois State Caitlin Hamilton 34 3.45 Illinois-Chicago Tim Loeffler 32 3.63 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 32 3.44 Indiana Ray Looze 32 3.56 Indiana State Josh Christensen 35 3.76 Iona Nick Cavataro 26 3.47 Iowa Marc Long 35 3.69 Iowa State Duane Sorenson 30 3.56 IUPUI Damion Dennis 21 3.44 James Madison Dane Pedersen 32 3.79 Kansas Clark Campbell 30 3.70 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 37 3.55 La Salle Aleksandra Malanina 23 3.66 Lafayette Jim Dailey 43 3.66 Lehigh Rob Herb 27 3.67 Liberty Jake Shellenberger 36 3.51 Little Rock Amy Burgess 33 3.41 LIU Matt Donovan 32 3.44 Louisiana State David Geyer 37 3.65 Louisville Arthur Albiero 30 3.72 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 44 3.59 Loyola Marymount Bonnie Adair 20 3.68 Manhattan Patrick Malone 14 3.66 Marist Larry VanWagner 26 3.75 Marshall Ian Walsh 28 3.82 Massachusetts Sean Clark 28 3.30 Merrimack Erin Cammann 19 3.44 Miami (FL) Andrew Kershaw 20 3.83 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 31 3.61 Michigan Michael Bottom 36 3.87 Michigan State Matt Gianiodis 36 3.62 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 36 3.68 Missouri Andrew Grevers 25 3.50 Missouri State Dave Collins 32 3.68 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 20 3.39 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 23 3.39 Navy John Morrison 45 3.63 NC State Braden Holloway 37 3.49 Nebraska Pablo Morales 39 3.75 Nebraska-Omaha Todd Samland 30 3.61 Nevada Brendon Bray 21 3.51 New Hampshire Joshua Willman 23 3.55 New Mexico Keegan Ingelido 32 3.64 New Mexico State Rick Pratt 30 3.50 Niagara Eric Bugby 22 3.49 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 27 3.45 North Florida Ian Coffey 24 3.41 North Texas Brittany Roth 28 3.67 Northeastern Roy Coates 31 3.62 Northern Arizona Andy Johns 33 3.83 Northern Colorado Lisa Ebeling 21 3.82 Northern Iowa Nick Lakin 28 3.46 Northwestern Katie Robinson 32 3.54 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 33 3.47 Oakland Pete Hovland 30 3.57 Ohio Mason Norman 35 3.49 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 37 3.45 Old Dominion Jessica Miller Livsey 31 3.38 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 17 3.68 Penn Mike Schnur 35 3.67 Penn State Tim Murphy 42 3.59 Pepperdine Ellie Monobe 26 3.42 Pittsburgh John Hargis 27 3.71 Princeton Brett Lundgaard 30 3.49 Providence John O’Neill 34 3.66 Purdue John Klinge 37 3.40 Rhode Island Mick Westkott 28 3.70 Rice Seth Huston 32 3.66 Richmond Matthew Barany 22 3.52 Rider Stephen Fletcher 17 3.77 Rutgers Jon Maccoll 23 3.52 Sacred Heart John Spadafina 35 3.62 Saint Francis (PA) Phil Hurley 25 3.55 Saint Francis Brooklyn Brian Guidera 18 3.59 Saint Louis James Halliburton 41 3.28 San Diego State Mike Shrader 29 3.34 San Jose State Sage Hopkins 25 3.75 Seattle Craig Nisgor 24 3.71 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 25 3.38 Siena Brogan Barr 20 3.65 South Carolina McGee Moody 47 3.48 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 48 3.21 South Dakota State Douglas Humphrey 30 3.32 Southern California Jeremy Kipp 26 3.72 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 40 3.59 Southern Methodist Steve Collins 32 3.32 St. Thomas (MN) Scott Blanchard 34 3.40 Stony Brook Kerry Smith 24 3.65 Tennessee Matt Kredich 35 3.41 Texas Carol Capitani 25 3.17 Texas A&M Steve Bultman 33 3.51 Texas Christian James Winchester 26 3.65 Toledo Brianne Globig 24 3.59 Towson Jake Shrum 32 3.53 Tulane Leah Stancil 27 3.58 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 26 3.60 UC Santa Barbara Matt Macedo 25 3.62 UC-Davis Barbara Jahn 40 3.59 UCLA Jordan Wolfrum 38 3.57 UMBC Chad Cradock 37 3.53 UNC Asheville Elizabeth Lykins 31 3.59 UNC-Wilmington Bobby Guntoro 30 3.41 UNLV Ben Loorz 34 3.53 Utah Joe Dykstra 35 3.24 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 15 3.61 Vanderbilt Jeremy Organ 28 3.60 Vermont Gerry Cournoyer 31 3.52 Villanova Rick Simpson 22 3.63 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 32 3.24 Virginia Military Institute Andrew Bretscher 16 3.34 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 40 3.61 Washington State Matthew Leach 29 3.62 West Virginia Victor Riggs 32 3.66 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 26 3.52 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 37 3.54 Wyoming David Denniston 45 3.27 Xavier Brent MacDonald 26 3.72 Yale Jim Henry 25 3.60 Youngstown State Brad Smith 27

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.65 Alabama Ozzie Quevedo 30 3.77 American Mark Davin 21 3.21 Arizona Augie Busch 31 3.45 Arizona State Bob Bowman 32 3.33 Army / West Point Brandt Nigro 35 3.18 Auburn Gary Taylor 33 3.12 Ball State J Agnew 25 3.66 Bellarmine John Brucato 23 3.43 Binghamton Jerry Cummiskey 29 3.29 Boston College Mike Stephens 31 3.34 Boston University Bill Smyth 30 3.65 Brown Kevin Norman 16 3.29 Bucknell Dan Schinnerer 30 3.44 Cal Baptist Rick Rowland 23 3.31 California Dave Durden 35 3.08 Canisius Scott Vanderzell 22 3.36 Cincinnati Mandy Commons-DiSalle 29 3.61 Cleveland State Hannah Burandt 28 3.43 Colgate Edward Pretre 14 3.75 Columbia Jim Bolster 31 3.24 Connecticut Chris Maiello 30 3.00 CSU Bakersfield Chris Hansen 26 3.57 Davidson John Young 27 3.49 Delaware Pablo Marmolejo 24 3.50 Denver Alicia Hicken Franklin 26 3.46 Drexel Nathan Lavery 26 3.70 Duke Dan Colella 28 3.29 Eastern Illinois Evan Sholudko 20 3.22 Evansville Stuart Wilson 22 3.55 Fairfield Anthony Bruno 26 3.10 Florida Anthony Nesty 38 3.19 Florida Atlantic Lara Preacco 28 3.41 Florida State Neal Studd 35 3.63 Fordham Steve Potsklan 20 3.51 Gardner-Webb Michael Blum 24 3.37 George Washington Brian Thomas 27 3.75 Georgetown Jack Leavitt 28 3.28 Georgia Jack Bauerle 31 3.23 Georgia Tech Courtney Hart 29 3.60 Grand Canyon Steve Schaffer 27 3.11 Green Bay Eddie Gillie 22 3.84 Harvard Kevin Tyrrell 22 3.45 Hawaii Elliot Ptasnik 21 3.40 Holy Cross Jeffrey Barlok 19 3.20 Howard Nic Askew 23 3.52 Illinois-Chicago Tim Loeffler 27 3.07 Incarnate Word Phillip Davis 33 3.24 Indiana Ray Looze 36 3.39 Iona Nick Cavataro 22 3.06 Iowa Marc Long 31 3.15 IUPUI Damion Dennis 20 3.24 Kentucky Lars Jorgensen 29 3.46 La Salle Aleksandra Malanina 26 3.43 Lafayette Jim Dailey 20 3.57 Lehigh Rob Herb 24 3.41 Long Island Matt Donovan 16 3.35 Louisville Arthur Albiero 29 3.52 Loyola (MD) Brian Loeffler 45 3.21 Manhattan Patrick Malone 19 3.16 Marist Larry VanWagner 22 3.46 Massachusetts Sean Clark 30 3.54 Miami (OH) Hollie Bonewit-Cron 36 3.43 Michigan Michael Bottom 38 3.71 Michigan State Matt Gianiodis 31 3.60 Minnesota Kelly Kremer 34 3.47 Missouri Andrew Grevers 24 3.08 Monmouth (NJ) Matthew Nunnally 21 3.15 Mount St. Mary’s Neil Yost 30 3.09 Navy William Roberts 49 3.38 NC State Braden Holloway 38 3.29 Niagara Eric Bugby 19 3.56 NJIT Ron Farina 27 3.20 North Carolina Mark Gangloff 33 3.24 Northwestern Katie Robinson 31 3.30 Notre Dame Michael Litzinger 32 3.04 Oakland Pete Hovland 30 3.30 Ohio State Bill Dorenkott 42 3.13 Old Dominion Jessica Miller Livsey 18 3.31 Pacific Katelyne Herrington 24 3.61 Penn Mike Schnur 33 3.54 Penn State Tim Murphy 36 3.30 Pittsburgh John Hargis 30 3.50 Princeton Matt Crispino 26 3.19 Providence John O’Neill 33 3.31 Purdue Dan Ross 35 3.21 Rider Stephen Fletcher 27 3.19 Saint Louis James Halliburton 33 3.31 Seattle Craig Nisgor 22 3.41 Seton Hall Derek Sapp 24 3.26 South Carolina McGee Moody 26 3.13 South Dakota Jason Mahowald 31 3.01 South Dakota State Douglas Humphrey 27 3.32 Southern California Jeremy Kipp 28 3.40 Southern Illinois Geoff Hanson 24 3.26 Southern Methodist Greg Rhodenbaugh 36 3.19 St. Thomas (MN) Scott Blanchard 28 3.79 Stanford Daniel Schemmel 26 3.20 Tennessee Matt Kredich 35 3.27 Texas Eddie Reese 39 3.08 Texas Christian James Winchester 30 3.08 Towson Jake Shrum 24 3.13 UC San Diego Marko Djordjevic 26 3.39 UC Santa Barbara Matt Macedo 30 3.46 UMBC Chad Cradock 41 3.38 UNC-Wilmington Bobby Guntoro 21 3.13 UNLV Ben Loorz 25 3.53 Utah Joe Dykstra 35 3.07 Valparaiso Maggie Kroemer 21 3.52 Villanova Rick Simpson 19 3.32 Virginia Todd DeSorbo 28 3.16 Virginia Military Institute Andrew Bretscher 25 3.09 Virginia Tech Sergio Lopez Miro 33 3.49 West Virginia Victor Riggs 29 3.66 William & Mary Nate Kellogg 22 3.30 Wisconsin Yuri Suguiyama 29 3.35 Wyoming David Denniston 25 3.46 Xavier Brent MacDonald 24 3.63 Yale Jim Henry 32 3.56 Youngstown State Brad Smith 24

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.46 Adelphi Bobby Smith 7 3.55 Alaska-Fairbanks Cameron Kainer 16 3.22 Ashland Kyle Walthall 23 3.42 Augustana (SD) Lindsie Micko 22 3.54 Azusa Pacific Tim Kyle 28 3.46 Barton Kevin Woodhull-Smith 20 3.61 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 24 3.43 Biola Ryan Kauth 21 3.41 Cal U – PA April Gitzen 15 3.64 Carson-Newman Jordan Taylor 23 3.39 Chowan Nikki White 18 3.60 Clarion Brehan Kelley 26 3.31 Colorado Mesa Mickey Wender 37 3.65 Concordia-Irvine Albert (Bert) Bergen 26 3.17 CSU-Pueblo Brian Pearson 19 3.52 Davenport Justin Vasquez 21 3.10 Davis & Elkins Nikki Rose 13 3.67 Delta State Dan’l Murray 16 3.55 Drury Brian Reynolds 22 3.49 East Stroudsburg Fan Yang 18 3.52 Edinboro Chrisopher Rhodes 19 3.70 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 15 3.68 Fairmont State Sabrina Buhagiar 12 3.49 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 21 3.72 Florida Southern Andy Robins 17 3.01 Frostburg State Bryan Christiansen 15 3.60 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 24 3.30 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 31 3.33 Henderson State Coak Matthews 16 3.48 Hillsdale Kurt Kirner 22 3.49 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 27 3.59 Indianapolis Jason Hite 32 3.18 King (TN) James Graves 13 3.45 Kutztown Tim Flannery 14 3.79 Lees-McRae Sean Weddell 8 3.78 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 17 3.68 Lewis Roger Karns 24 3.76 Lynn Niki Alvarez 22 3.39 Malone Peggy Ewald 20 3.63 Mary Leah Neiheisel 25 3.18 McKendree James Tierney 20 3.61 Millersville Eric Usbeck 10 3.45 Mines Claire McDaniel 21 3.55 Minnesota State Nathan Owens 42 3.61 Minnesota-Moorhead Charles King 15 3.29 Montevallo Aaron Mahaney 17 3.62 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 31 3.30 Northern State Nicole Monanian 21 3.49 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 27 3.61 Oklahoma Baptist Matthew Hood 25 3.57 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 18 3.67 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 22 3.55 Pace alexis Chocianowski 15 3.70 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 19 3.65 Rollins Julianne Kurke-Lehner 34 3.30 Saginaw Valley State Jason Lintjer 19 3.56 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 38 3.54 Saint Leo Paul Mangen 15 3.52 Saint Michael’s Eileen Hall 15 3.13 Saint Rose Keith Murray 13 3.66 Shippensburg Tim Verge 24 3.52 Simon Fraser Maxime Marechal-McCoy 17 3.62 Sioux Falls Chris Hamstra 28 3.28 Southern Connecticut Tim Quill 21 3.44 Southwest Minnesota Marty Wahle 17 3.46 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 10 3.47 Stonehill Caleb Potvin 7 3.52 Tampa Jimi Kiner 37 3.38 Truman State Jerod Simek 22 3.00 UNC-Pembroke Oscar Roverato 16 3.41 UT-Permian Basin Betsy Graham 22 3.69 Wayne State Sean Peters 25 3.77 West Chester Steve Mazurek 23 3.81 West Florida Philip Kraus 33 3.62 Western Colorado Erik Matheson 25 3.19 William Jewell Greg Temple 15 3.64 Wingate Kirk Sanocki 40

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.64 Adelphi Bobby Smith 6 3.35 Ashland Kyle Walthall 14 3.16 Barton Kevin Woodhull-Smith 20 3.51 Bentley Mary Kay Samko 29 3.54 Biola Ryan Kauth 21 3.55 Carson-Newman Jordan Taylor 22 3.16 Clarion Brehan Kelley 22 3.01 Colorado Mesa Mickey Wender 35 3.43 Concordia-Irvine Albert (Bert) Bergen 16 3.09 Davenport Justin Vasquez 17 3.25 Delta State Dan’l Murray 28 3.06 Drury Brian Reynolds 38 3.23 Edinboro Chrisopher Rhodes 13 3.26 Emmanuel Allen Gilchrest 15 3.35 Fairmont State Sabrina Buhagiar 16 3.43 Findlay Andrew Makepeace 13 3.46 Florida Southern Andy Robins 21 3.12 Fresno Pacific Adrian Aleksandrowicz 14 3.00 Frostburg State Bryan Christiansen 19 3.46 Gannon Jacqueline Michalski 20 3.12 Grand Valley Andrew Boyce 25 3.21 Indiana (PA) Chris Villa 17 3.48 Indianapolis Jason Hite 50 3.03 King (TN) James Graves 12 3.41 Lees-McRae Sean Weddell 9 3.40 Lenoir-Rhyne Paul Schiffel 18 3.45 Lewis Roger Karns 22 3.45 Lynn Niki Alvarez 21 3.22 McKendree James Tierney 33 3.27 Mines Claire McDaniel 22 3.25 Missouri S&T Doug Grooms 20 3.14 Montevallo Aaron Mahaney 20 3.12 Northern Michigan Heidi Voigt 24 3.20 Nova Southeastern Ben Hewitt 23 3.15 Oklahoma Christian Josh Davis 36 3.27 Ouachita Baptist Steven Bostick 18 3.43 Pace alexis Chocianowski 15 3.54 Queens (NC) Jeff Dugdale 25 3.40 Rollins Julianne Kurke-Lehner 27 3.05 Saint Cloud Jeff Hegle 29 3.09 Saint Michael’s Eileen Hall 21 3.20 Shippensburg Tim Verge 18 3.15 Southern Connecticut Tim Quill 23 3.15 Staten Island Michael Ackalitis 17 3.12 Tampa Jimi Kiner 28 3.30 Truman State Jerod Simek 21 3.27 Wayne State Sean Peters 30 3.75 West Chester Steve Mazurek 24 3.37 Wingate Kirk Sanocki 33

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.26 Albertus Magnus Lauren Pallone 12 3.52 Albion Nick Stone 26 3.42 Alfred Brian Striker 14 3.72 Allegheny Max Niggel 24 3.43 Alma Nick Polzin 24 3.51 Arcadia Michael Kokoszka 20 3.47 Augustana Dan Lloyd 23 3.37 Babson Kristy Jones 17 3.37 Baldwin-Wallace Laura Wolff-Demaline 14 3.77 Bates Peter Casares 36 3.51 Beloit Kevin Schober 11 3.61 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 19 3.61 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 24 3.74 Brandeis Nicole Carter 23 3.35 Bridgewater Gwynn Harrison 17 3.62 Bryn Mawr Pat McDevitt 23 3.26 Buffalo State Michael Kroll 16 3.45 Cabrini Cindy Ikeler 16 3.77 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 11 3.58 Caltech Andy Brabson 13 3.50 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 38 3.69 Carleton Andrew Clark 35 3.61 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 44 3.44 Carroll Guy Gniotczynski 23 3.63 Carthage Beth DeLaRosby 38 3.73 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 27 3.50 Catholic Tyler Ziegler 33 3.59 Cedar Crest Kaitlyn Rockwell 15 3.46 Centre Dean Brownley 21 3.46 Chatham Rebecca Yost 9 3.71 Chicago Jason Weber 36 3.65 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 32 3.37 Clark Paul E. Phillips 20 3.43 Coast Guard John Westkott 26 3.36 Coe Brian Ruffles 15 3.58 Colby Tom Burton 32 3.26 Colby-Sawyer Helaina Sacco 11 3.71 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 19 3.00 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 13 3.59 Denison Gregg Parini 38 3.61 DePauw Tracy Menzel 27 3.61 Dickinson Katie McArdle 21 3.63 Drew Richard Munson 18 3.53 Eastern Connecticut Sarit Gluz 15 3.74 Elms Mark Gehring 6 3.43 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 9 3.65 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 22 3.55 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 21 3.19 George Fox Natalie Turner 15 3.55 Gettysburg Greg Brown 28 3.50 Goucher Thomas Till 16 3.80 Grinnell Erin Hurley 35 3.32 Grove City David Fritz 31 3.58 Gustavus Jon Carlson 48 3.58 Hamilton John Geissinger 36 3.64 Hamline Luke Weyandt 10 3.22 Hartwick Dale Rothenberger 22 3.36 Hendrix Tony Marleneanu 21 3.48 Hiram Matt Sorrick 9 3.40 Hood Chris Gibeau 11 3.54 Hope Jacob Taber 33 3.61 Illinois Tech Robert Rariden 6 3.55 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 18 3.75 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 35 3.70 John Carroll Tanner Barton 31 3.87 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 23 3.69 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 31 3.71 Kean Chris Swenson 8 3.04 Keene State Christopher Woolridge 21 3.55 Kenyon Jessen Book 31 3.46 King’s (PA) Matt Easterday 22 3.71 Knox Jonathan Powers 11 3.67 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 20 3.46 Lawrence andrew fleek 17 3.27 Linfield Kyle Kimball 23 3.07 Loras Nick Wyllie 14 3.31 Luther Aaron Zander 20 3.34 Lycoming Andrew Dragunas 7 3.12 Lynchburg Bradley Dunn 32 3.79 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 17 3.21 Maine Maritime Academy Tony DeMuro 14 3.43 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 29 3.37 Marymount Chris Natoli 14 3.44 McDaniel Jeff Hiestand 17 3.41 McMurry Casey Pacheco 9 3.56 Messiah Katie McComb 16 3.42 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 16 3.62 Mills Neil Virtue 10 3.18 Minnesota-Morris David Molesworth 16 3.47 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 18 3.86 MIT Meg Sisson French 37 3.76 Mount Holyoke David Allen 32 3.35 Nazareth Scott Whitbeck 35 3.59 Nebraska Wesleyan Kyle Hunt 12 3.53 New England Rick Hayes 23 3.57 North Central Jennifer Garrison 10 3.10 Norwich Jennifer Cournoyer 23 3.63 NYU Trevor Miele 40 3.69 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 15 3.63 Occidental Haley Mitchell 25 3.19 Ohio Northern Austin Veltman 21 3.55 Olivet Rob Brownell 10 3.25 Ozarks David DeGeus 21 3.51 Pacific U Beth Whittle 14 3.62 Penn State-Behrend Jennifer Wallace 14 3.03 Piedmont Teddy Guyer 15 3.39 Plymouth State Anne Barbeau 13 3.83 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 25 3.71 Principia Carl Erikson 6 3.48 Puget Sound Chris Myhre 28 3.60 Randolph-Macon Brent Kintzer 23 3.70 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 19 3.65 Regis James Sweeney 14 3.14 Ripon Ryan Goggans 14 3.73 RIT Phil Baretela 32 3.63 Rochester Emily Wylam 23 3.33 Roger Williams Matt Emmert 24 3.58 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 14 3.31 Rowan Elise Blaschke 22 3.12 RPI Shannon OBrien 27 3.53 Saint Benedict Mandy Wolvert 40 3.49 Saint Joseph (CT) Brenda Straker 12 3.49 Saint Norberts Hannah Saiz 18 3.42 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 16 3.39 Salisbury Jill Stephenson 14 3.48 Scranton Chris Brown 40 3.60 Sewanee Max Obermiller 26 3.69 Simmons Mindy Williams 21 3.24 Simpson Tom Caccia 8 3.69 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 23 3.83 Smith Zack Kundel 27 3.30 Southern Virginia Jennifer Moore 11 3.69 Southwestern Jonathan Duncan 24 3.58 Springfield John Taffe 25 3.68 St. Joseph’s Long Island Chris Brandenberger 9 3.76 St. Kate’s Justin Zook 22 3.39 St. Mary’s (MD) Casey Brandt 15 3.45 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 33 3.00 Stevens Paul Hughes 16 3.58 Stevenson Clarke Nyman 9 3.23 SUNY Cortland Brian Tobin 31 3.52 SUNY Fredonia Astrid Escobar 11 3.33 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 30 3.28 SUNY Oswego Mike Holman 19 3.69 Susquehanna Mike Tubb 31 3.67 Swarthmore Karin Colby 11 3.54 TCNJ Jennifer Harnett 30 3.52 Transylvania David Doolin 18 3.64 Trinity (CT) Carlos Vega 32 3.64 Trinity U Scott Trompeter 23 3.82 Tufts Adam Hoyt 42 3.40 Union (NY) Scott Felix 21 3.70 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 12 3.39 UW-Eau Claire Anne Ryder 37 3.62 UW-Whitewater Elise Knoche 15 3.70 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 23 3.30 Virginia Wesleyan Mike Ginder 19 3.56 Washington & Jefferson Matt Rochna 16 3.62 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 30 3.00 WashU Brad Shively 32 3.69 Wellesley Bonnie Dix 27 3.58 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 21 3.02 Western New England Michelle Toner 13 3.64 Westfield State Dave Laing 22 3.33 Westminster Pat Smith 28 3.69 Wheaton (MA) Barrett Roberts 34 3.34 Whittier Michael Jafari 14 3.55 Whitworth Steven Schadt 18 3.45 Wilkes Thomas Limouze 9 3.73 Willamette Brent Summers 20 3.36 William Paterson Ed Gurka 15 3.72 William Smith R.C. Weston 14 3.81 Williams Steven Kuster 27 3.45 Wittenberg Noah Moran 9 3.55 Wooster Rob Harrington 21 3.59 WPI Paul Bennett 38 3.31 York (PA) eric rasmussen 20

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.43 Albion Nick Stone 22 3.25 Allegheny Max Niggel 17 3.20 Arcadia Michael Kokoszka 17 3.19 Augustana Dan Lloyd 12 3.24 Babson Kristy Jones 23 3.48 Bates Peter Casares 31 3.44 Beloit Kevin Schober 10 3.47 Berry Paul Flinchbaugh 18 3.12 Birmingham Southern toby wilcox 20 3.51 Brandeis Nicole Carter 20 3.47 California Lutheran Barry Schreifels 23 3.72 Caltech Andy Brabson 25 3.32 Calvin Dan Gelderloos 33 3.55 Carleton Andrew Clark 26 3.64 Carnegie Mellon Matthew Kinney 44 3.29 Carthage Seth Weidmann 30 3.51 Case Western Reserve Doug Milliken 33 3.14 Catholic Tyler Ziegler 27 3.07 Centre Dean Brownley 25 3.69 Chicago Jason Weber 36 3.62 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Charles Griffiths 29 3.38 Clark Paul E. Phillips 18 3.20 Coast Guard John Westkott 30 3.60 Colby Tom Burton 34 3.13 Colby-Sawyer Helaina Sacco 3 3.75 Colorado College Anne Goodman James 19 3.00 Conn College Marc Benvenuti 20 3.25 Denison Gregg Parini 36 3.44 DePauw Adam Cohen 22 3.31 Dickinson Katie McArdle 19 3.38 Drew Richard Munson 17 3.42 Eastern Connecticut Sarit Gluz 6 3.23 Elms Mark Gehring 4 3.20 Emory & Henry Cody Skinner 7 3.24 Franklin & Marshall Ben Delia 19 3.35 Franklin Andrew Hendricks 20 3.59 Gallaudet Nicolas Pezzarossi 12 3.23 Gettysburg Greg Brown 20 3.23 Goucher Thomas Till 7 3.47 Grinnell Erin Hurley 36 3.27 Grove City David Fritz 24 3.50 Gustavus Jon Carlson 42 3.41 Hamilton John Geissinger 18 3.46 Hamline Luke Weyandt 11 3.33 Hartwick Dale Rothenberger 23 3.13 Hendrix Tony Marleneanu 19 3.19 Hood Chris Gibeau 11 3.13 Hope Jacob Taber 28 3.40 Illinois Tech Robert Rariden 10 3.49 Illinois Wesleyan Teresa Fish 11 3.08 Ithaca Kevin Markwardt 33 3.31 John Carroll Tanner Barton 23 3.78 Johns Hopkins Scott Armstrong 22 3.40 Kalamazoo Jay Daniels 23 3.40 Keene State Christopher Woolridge 15 3.49 Kenyon Jessen Book 28 3.28 King’s (PA) Matt Easterday 17 3.41 Knox Jonathan Powers 4 3.36 Lake Forest Vadim Tashlitsky 20 3.65 Lawrence andrew fleek 12 3.02 Linfield Kyle Kimball 23 3.04 Loras Nick Wyllie 16 3.44 Luther Aaron Zander 19 3.07 Lycoming Andrew Dragunas 10 3.87 Macalester Kyllian Griffin 8 3.27 Mary Washington Justin Anderson 29 3.12 Marymount Chris Natoli 10 3.26 McMurry Casey Pacheco 11 3.05 Millikin Molly Duesterhaus 7 3.02 Misericordia Alexander Taylor 11 3.90 MIT Meg Sisson French 28 3.31 Nazareth Scott Whitbeck 28 3.41 Nebraska Wesleyan Kyle Hunt 16 3.34 Norwich Jennifer Cournoyer 21 3.57 NYU Trevor Miele 40 3.27 Oberlin Alex De La Pena 8 3.44 Occidental Haley Mitchell 18 3.43 Olivet Rob Brownell 10 3.02 Pacific U Beth Whittle 7 3.29 Penn State-Behrend Jennifer Wallace 23 3.18 Plymouth State Anne Barbeau 7 3.63 Pomona-Pitzer Jean-Paul Gowdy 16 3.06 Principia Carl Erikson 3 3.63 Redlands Leslie Whittemore 13 3.01 Regis James Sweeney 8 3.33 Ripon Ryan Goggans 8 3.14 RIT Phil Baretela 37 3.39 Rochester Emily Wylam 32 3.41 Rose-Hulman Keith Crawford 26 3.08 Rowan Brad Bowser 27 3.12 RPI Shannon OBrien 27 3.36 Saint John’s Ben Gill 32 3.23 Saint Joseph (CT) Brenda Straker 11 3.01 Saint Joseph’s (ME) Jared Felker 8 3.16 Saint Norberts Hannah Saiz 21 3.42 Saint Vincent Josh Gurekovich 15 3.10 Scranton Chris Brown 15 3.28 Sewanee Max Obermiller 12 3.58 Simpson Tom Caccia 1 3.40 Skidmore Jill Greenleaf 17 3.42 Southern Virginia Jennifer Moore 11 3.21 Southwestern Jonathan Duncan 26 3.27 Springfield John Taffe 19 3.44 St. Olaf Robert Hauck 20 3.00 Stevens Paul Hughes 22 3.56 Stevenson Clarke Nyman 5 3.03 SUNY Fredonia Astrid Escobar 5 3.40 SUNY Geneseo Paul Dotterweich 27 3.19 SUNY Oswego Mike Holman 23 3.33 Susquehanna Mike Tubb 21 3.61 Swarthmore Karin Colby 11 3.54 TCNJ Dave Dow 24 3.29 Transylvania David Doolin 12 3.38 Trinity (CT) Carlos Vega 20 3.25 Trinity U Scott Trompeter 24 3.75 Tufts Adam Hoyt 42 3.14 Union (NY) Scott Felix 16 3.35 Ursinus Mark Feinberg 12 3.68 Vassar Lisl Prater-Lee 19 3.29 Wabash Will Bernhardt II 21 3.47 Washington & Lee Kami Gardner 22 3.00 WashU Brad Shively 28 3.63 Wesleyan Peter Solomon 20 3.29 Western Connecticut Jill Cook 6 3.25 Westminster Pat Smith 17 3.21 Wheaton (MA) Barrett Roberts 17 3.49 Whittier Michael Jafari 13 3.49 Willamette Brent Summers 14 3.22 William Paterson Ed Gurka 15 3.69 Williams Steven Kuster 18 3.12 Wittenberg Noah Moran 7 3.50 Wooster Rob Harrington 16 3.44 WPI Paul Bennett 39 3.14 York (PA) eric rasmussen 21

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.55 Asbury Alex Keyser 16 3.22 Bethel (IN) Deb Thompson 16 3.59 Brenau Nate Rhoads 9 3.34 Campbellsville Casey Bradstreet 19 3.44 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 25 3.26 Indiana Wesleyan Emily Vermilya 17 3.71 Keiser Adam Epstein 18 3.76 Lincoln Johnathan Jordan 8 3.64 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 11 3.53 Milligan Spencer Scarth 13 3.49 Morningside Bryan Farris 25 3.61 Olivet Nazarene Kelly Essler 26 3.37 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 32 3.64 Saint Mary (KS) David Bresser 12 3.42 Sterling Gary Kempf 8 3.34 Tabor Nathan Duell 7 3.17 Thomas More Monty Hopkins 4 3.25 Westmont Jill Lin 17

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.44 Asbury Alex Keyser 17 3.15 Bethel (IN) Deb Thompson 13 3.41 Cumberlands Eric Skelly 20 3.57 Keiser Adam Epstein 25 3.37 Lindsey Wilson Alicia Kemnitz 11 3.32 Milligan Spencer Scarth 19 3.09 Morningside Bryan Farris 20 3.00 Olivet Nazarene Kelly Essler 22 3.37 Saint Ambrose Rob Miecznikowski 36 3.54 Saint Mary (KS) David Bresser 14

GPA School Head Coach Participants 3.38 Indian River Sion Brinn 19 3.51 Southwestern Oregon Sandra Bullock 13

