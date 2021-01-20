‘Let Them Play’ Rallies In California Protest Restrictions On Youth Sports

Across the state of California, rallies protested COVID-19 restrictions on youth sports, calling on state leaders to let sports resume.

According to The Sacramento Bee, California’s suspension of youth sports is currently scheduled to end next week. But state officials have said the timeline could change. California’s Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly called the coronavirus situation “pretty dire” in many California communities.

“But obviously the state of the surge and the conditions in many, many of our communities are pretty dire, pretty significant, so trying to work with those different partners to make sure that we land in a place that allows us to do what we’ve always wanted to do, which was resume activities that so many people miss but do it safely,” he said in the Bee‘s report.

According to Los Angeles’s FOX11, dozens of ‘Let Them Play’ rallies took place across the state last week, with protestors pointing out the mental and physical health concerns many parents have for their kids without structured sports opportunities.

Meanwhile, some schools have flouted the state’s coronavirus rules by playing rogue, unsanctioned games. Those schools could be subject to fines and dismissal from CIF membership, the state’s high school sports federation said this week.

California’s high school swimming & diving seasons are in the spring. They were one of the first full high school seasons to be completely canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic last spring.