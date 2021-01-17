Kieran Smith on San Antonio Swims: “I’m as fit as I’ve ever been” (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016

U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79

After he stormed home with a final 50 split of 26.54 in the prelims, we knew Kieran Smith would be tough to beat in tonight’s men’s 200 free final. That proved to be true, as Smith led from start to finish, winning in a time of 1:47.36.

That swim falls just shy of his 1:47.29 from the U.S. Open, a time that ranks the University of Florida junior 18th in the world for the 2020-21 season.

Swimming out in Lane 1, Townley Haas was near the front of the pack throughout the race, moving past Carson Foster and holding off Zane Grothe on the last length to snag second in 1:48.81. Like he did this morning, Grothe charged home in 26.55 for third in 1:48.88, with Foster fourth in 1:49.12.