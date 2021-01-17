Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kieran Smith on San Antonio Swims: “I’m as fit as I’ve ever been” (Video)

Comments: 2

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

  • PSS Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
  • U.S. Olympic Trials Cut: 1:50.79
  1. Kieran Smith, UN-FL, 1:47.36
  2. Townley Haas, NOVA, 1:48.81
  3. Zane Grothe, BCH, 1:48.88

After he stormed home with a final 50 split of 26.54 in the prelims, we knew Kieran Smith would be tough to beat in tonight’s men’s 200 free final. That proved to be true, as Smith led from start to finish, winning in a time of 1:47.36.

That swim falls just shy of his 1:47.29 from the U.S. Open, a time that ranks the University of Florida junior 18th in the world for the 2020-21 season.

Swimming out in Lane 1, Townley Haas was near the front of the pack throughout the race, moving past Carson Foster and holding off Zane Grothe on the last length to snag second in 1:48.81. Like he did this morning, Grothe charged home in 26.55 for third in 1:48.88, with Foster fourth in 1:49.12.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
eL eL
27 minutes ago

Yo he kinda sus

0
0
Reply
caterpillar
4 minutes ago

dive shop workouts showing

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!