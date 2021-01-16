2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND

After rocketing to a new best of 21.87 this morning in the 50 free, 18-year-old David Curtiss will try to go deeper under 22 tonight as the top seed.

Emily Escobedo is primed for a big 200 breast, her best event, after clocking a lifetime best in a 100 breast win last night where she was faster than WR-holder Lilly King was in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Justin Ress and Coleman Stewart will showdown in the 100 back, and Catie Deloof eyes wins in the 50 free and 100 back, but she’s seeded behind older sister Ali Deloof and NOVA of Virginia’s Josephine Fuller in the latter.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

PSS Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (USA), 2019

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19

WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020

Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS

PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018

Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS