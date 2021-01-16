2021 Pro Swim Series – Richmond: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – RICHMOND
- January 14-17, 2021
- Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA
- Start Times (Eastern Time): Prelims: 9:00 a.m. / Finals: 7:00 p.m.
- LCM (50m)
After rocketing to a new best of 21.87 this morning in the 50 free, 18-year-old David Curtiss will try to go deeper under 22 tonight as the top seed.
Emily Escobedo is primed for a big 200 breast, her best event, after clocking a lifetime best in a 100 breast win last night where she was faster than WR-holder Lilly King was in San Antonio. Meanwhile, Justin Ress and Coleman Stewart will showdown in the 100 back, and Catie Deloof eyes wins in the 50 free and 100 back, but she’s seeded behind older sister Ali Deloof and NOVA of Virginia’s Josephine Fuller in the latter.
WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- PSS Record: 2:06.11, Hali Flickinger (USA), 2020
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59
MEN’S 200 FLY FINALS
- PSS Record: 1:53.84, Luca Urlando (USA), 2019
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19
WOMEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 24.17, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99
MEN’S 50 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 21.51, Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- PSS Record: 2:20.77, Annie Lazor (USA), 2019
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29
MEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS
- PSS Record: 2:08.95, Andrew Wilson (USA), 2018
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89
WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 58.18, Regan Smith (USA), 2020
- Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69
MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS
- PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016
- Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59
WOMEN’S 400 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 3:57.94, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2018
- Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89
MEN’S 400 FREE FINALS
- PSS Record: 3:43.55, Sun Yang (CHN), 2016
- Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29