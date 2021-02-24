Florida’s Adam Chaney Becomes 4th 18&U Swimmer Under 19 in 50-Yard Free

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

During prelims of the 2021 SEC Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, Florida freshman Adam Chaney put up the fastest time in the 50-yard free at 18.88. UGA’s Dillon Downing (18.90) and LSU’s Brooks Curry (18.97) also swam under 19 seconds this morning.

Still 18 years of age, the #4 recruit of the class of 2020 is now the 4th 18&U swimmer in US history to break 19 seconds in the 50-yard free. Chaney’s previous lifetime best was just 19.51, which he swam this past November at the 2020 Auburn Fall Invitational.

Chaney is now tied for 3rd all-time in 17-18 age group history, joining World champion Michael Andrew, Cal’s Ryan Hoffer, and Olympian Caeleb Dressel in the sub-19 club. His swim is also tied as the 15th-fastest swim in US history with Andrew and Olympian Matt Grevers.

All-Time 17-18 Boys Rankings – 50 FR SCY

All-Time US Men’s Performers – 50 FR SCY

17.63, Caeleb Dressel (2018) 18.56, Ryan Held (2018) 18.58, Ryan Hoffer (2019) 18.66, Nathan Adrian (2011) 18.69, Bowe Becker (2018) 18.74, Robert Howard (2019) 18.79, Tate Jackson (2018) 18.80, Paul Powers (2017) 18.82, Alex Righi (2009)/Zach Apple (2018) – 18.84, Jimmy Feigen (2009) 18.86, Bradley Deborde (2014) 18.87, Ben Wildman-Tobriner (2007)/Alex Coville (2009) – 18.88, Matt Grevers (2012)/Michael Andrew (2018)/Adam Chaney (2021)

50 FREE PRELIMS

SEC Meet Record: 18.23, Caeleb Dressel (FLOR), 2016

(FLOR), 2016 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 18.96

2020 Winner: Zane Waddell (BAMA), 19.07

It was a lightning-quick final two heats of the session, as three guys broke 19 seconds — all for the first time — in the 50 freestyle.

First, it was sophomores Dillon Downing of Georgia and Brooks Curry of LSU dropping respective times of 18.90 and 18.97 out of Heat 7, both becoming the first swimmer in school history under 19 seconds. The previous UGA record belonged to Michael Trice (19.16) from 2016, and Curry owned the old LSU record at 19.28.

Then it was Adam Chaney‘s turn, as the Florida freshman dropped an 18.88 in the final heat to become just the fourth swimmer aged 18 and under to break 19 seconds. Chaney is now tied for third all-time in the 17-18 age group with Michael Andrew, while Caeleb Dressel‘s NAG of 18.67 is just two-tenths up the road.

Chaney, Downing and Curry also take over the top three spots in the NCAA this season, with Curry tied with Cal’s Ryan Hoffer for third.

Alabama freshman Matt King, who split 18.61 on last night’s 200 medley relay (Downing was the fastest at 18.59) was a solid 19.37 for fourth, just over a tenth off his best time set in November (19.26).

Nik Eberly dropped over two-tenths from his best time to earn Auburn’s lone individual ‘A’ final tonight in 19.38, qualifying sixth. The same goes for Bama and Sam DiSette, as the senior was just .03 from his best to take seventh in 19.39 after swimming in the ‘C’ final last season.

Will Davis and Eric Friese join Chainey in the big heat tonight for Florida, who really took control this morning by putting nine men through to ‘A’ finals.