2021 Men’s SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of individual finals from the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships features a pair of heavy hitters expected to easily defend their titles, and then a battle of underclassmen in the 50 free.

Kieran Smith is one of five Florida Gators competing in the ‘A’ final of the 500 free, where he’ll look to lower his NCAA and American Record of 4:06.32 set last year.

Georgia freshman Jake Magahey comes in with the top seed, while Gator sophomore Alfonso Mestre really stood out by dropping more than four seconds this morning to qualify second. The race will also feature Mark Theall and Bobby Finke, last season’s second and third place finishers.

The 200 IM is expected to be the Shaine Casas show, where Caeleb Dressel‘s national record of 1:38.13 is very much in play. Casas swam a time of 1:38.95 early in the season.

After taking third in 2020, Mizzou’s Danny Kovac would have to be favored for second place after hitting a best time and Tiger school record this morning in 1:41.75.

The 50 free was a bit of a shocker in the prelims — three men went sub-19, all doing so for the first time. Leading the pack was Adam Chaney, a Florida freshman, who clocked 18.88 to become just the fourth swimmer to go under 19 before his 19th birthday.

Sophomores Dillon Downing (Georgia) and Brooks Curry (LSU) broke their respective school records in the heats, clocking 18.90 and 18.97, and fourth-seed Matt King, another freshman, can’t be counted out after splitting 18.61 on Alabama’s 200 medley relay.

In fact, six of the eight ‘A’ finalists in the 50 free are either freshmen or sophomores, with only one junior and one senior advancing.

The night will close with the 200 free relay. Georgia and Texas A&M are the top two seeds, but Florida has been on fire early in the meet and will be difficult to beat, especially with three guys making the 50 ‘A’ final.

TEAM SCORES (THRU DAY 1)

Reminder: The entire diving portion of the meet was contested last week.

Kentucky, 338 Tennessee, 287 Missouri, 232 Texas A&M, 221 Florida, 207 Auburn, 202 LSU, 176 Alabama, 156 Georgia, 152 South Carolina, 90

500 FREE FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (FLOR), 2020

(FLOR), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:11.82

2020 Winner: Kieran Smith (FLOR), 4:06.32

Kieran Smith got out fast in the final of the 500 free, flipping in a blistering 1:35.70 at the 200 mark which put him over a second under his own American and NCAA Record pace.

Smith held 25-lows up until the last length, remaining under record pace, but Georgia freshman Jake Magahey began to make up ground on him, including splits of 24.84/24.47 on the second and third-last 50s to bring him within just over three-tenths with just 50 to go.

Smith dug deep and held on for the victory, closing in 24.26 to tie his American and NCAA Record of 4:06.32 on the nose and defend his title.

Magahey had an unbelievable swim, becoming the second-fastest performer in history in 4:06.71, shattering the previous UGA record of 4:09.48 set by South African Olympian Sebastien Rouault in 2008.

The previous fastest time by a freshman was Felix Auboeck‘s 4:08.95. Magahey’s best time coming into the meet was a 4:10.48 from the UGA Fall Invitational in November.

Auburn freshman Mikkel Gadgaard edged out Mizzou junior Jack Dubois to touch first in the ‘B’ final, clocking a personal best time of 4:16.60. Gadgaard, a 21-year-old native of Denmark, swam a best of 4:17.37 in the prelims, which lowered his 4:18.31 from the Auburn Invite in November. Dubois went 4:16.95, his second-fastest ever behind a 4:15.79 at the 2019 SECs.

