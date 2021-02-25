2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 1 Split Analysis

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships
- When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (Wednesday timed finals at 4pm; 1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)
The first night of swimming at the 2021 Men’s ACC Championships was a scorcher, as the top five teams in the medley relay all finished under last year’s winning time, a total of ten relays were under NCAA ‘A’ standard (seven in the 200 medley relay and three in the 800 free relay), and numerous school records fell.
For for viewing ease, here are all the splits from tonight tabulated and sorted. We’ll chat quickly about a few of the split that stuck out to us.
Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte continues to show his speed; last year he led off in 20.82 on the Louisville 200 medley relay that touched first before being DQ’d, and this year he clocked a 20.79, the only man in the field under 21. The Cardinals had an incredibly strong front half, as breaststroker Evgenii Somov split a rare sub-23, with his time of 22.91. Those two times actually put them under U.S. Open Record pace at the halfway point, as Texas went 20.84/22.91 on the first two legs en route to a 1:21.54 in 2017.
Pitt’s Blaise Vera is known for his sprint free speed, but he threw down an incredibly fast fly split, going 19.68, which appears to be one of the ten-fastest fly splits ever.
We’re seeing some fast freshmen over in the SEC, but UVA’s Matt Brownstead is right there too, splitting a 18.45. Had Brownstead split 18.76, the 2nd-fastest time in the field, Virginia would’ve dropped from 3rd to 7th, given how tight the team battle was.
Virginia Tech swimmer Blake Manoff was part of four school records today, setting Hokie records in the 50 back and 200 free while leading off the two relays. Manoff’s 1:32.23 was actually the fastest split in the entire field, including relay splits. That was part of a trend for the day, as four of the six fastest overall splits were actually leadoff legs.
200 Medley Relay Splits
|Back
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Louisville
|Mitchell Whyte
|20.79
|Georgia Tech
|Kyle Barone
|21.00
|Florida State
|Mason Herbet
|21.11
|Virginia Tech
|Philip Manoff
|21.16
|NC State
|Kacper Stokowski
|21.18
|Notre Dame
|Brendan Santana
|21.18
|UNC
|Tucker Burhans
|21.74
|Boston College
|Samuel Roche
|21.78
|Virginia
|William Cole
|21.82
|Duke
|Takking Chang
|21.97
|Pitt
|Stephen Hopta
|22.02
|Breast
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Louisville
|Evgenii Somov
|22.91
|Georgia Tech
|Caio Pumputis
|23.20
|Virginia
|Joseph Barnum
|23.25
|Pitt
|Coper van der Laan
|23.28
|UNC
|Valdas Abaliksta
|23.39
|NC State
|Rafal Kusto
|23.49
|Florida State
|Izaak Bastian
|23.68
|Virginia Tech
|Carles Coll Marti
|23.71
|Notre Dame
|Joshua Bottelberghe
|23.77
|Duke
|Cole Reznick
|23.79
|Boston College
|Ryan Mathis
|25.31
|Fly
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Pitt
|Blaise Vera
|19.68
|Georgia Tech
|Christian Ferraro
|20.07
|Florida State
|Max McCusker
|20.11
|Virginia Tech
|Antani Ivanov
|20.13
|Louisville
|Dalton Lowe
|20.25
|Duke
|Charlie Gingrich
|20.26
|Virginia
|Maxwell Edwards
|20.34
|NC State
|Luke Sobolewski
|20.38
|UNC
|Boyd Poelke
|20.41
|Notre Dame
|Cason Wilburn
|20.77
|Boston College
|Kyle Floyd
|21.97
|Free
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia
|Matthew Brownstead
|18.45
|Louisville
|Abdelraham Sameh
|18.76
|Virginia Tech
|Thomas Hallock
|18.91
|Florida State
|Peter Varjasi
|19.01
|NC State
|Giovanni Izzo
|19.09
|Georgia Tech
|Austin Daniel
|19.14
|Pitt
|Ellis Cannon
|19.22
|UNC
|William Messenger
|19.26
|Duke
|Matthew Whelan
|19.39
|Notre Dame
|Christopher Stensby
|19.52DQ
|Boston College
|Alexander Santana
|19.92
800 Free Relay Splits
*Bold denotes leadoff
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Virginia Tech
|Blake Manoff
|1:32.23
|NC State
|Eric Knowles
|1:32.27
|Louisville
|Nick Albiero
|1:32.31
|NC State
|Luke Miller
|1:32.55
|Virginia Tech
|Antani Ivanov
|1:32.61
|Georgia Tech
|Baturalp Unlu
|1:33.16
|Virginia
|Sam Schilling
|1:33.66
|NC State
|Erge Gezmis
|1:33.70
|Notre Dame
|Jack Hoagland
|1:33.71
|Louisville
|Colton Paulson
|1:33.76
|NC State
|Hunter Tapp
|1:34.16
|Virginia Tech
|Carles Coll Marti
|1:34.29
|Virginia
|Jack Wright
|1:34.29
|Notre Dame
|Sadler McKeen
|1:34.46
|UNC
|Tomas Sungalia
|1:34.52
|Georgia Tech
|Christian Ferraro
|1:34.64
|Georgia Tech
|Caio Pumputis
|1:34.79
|Louisville
|Michael Eastman
|1:34.82
|Virginia
|Justin Grender
|1:34.84
|Virginia Tech
|Samuel Tornqvist
|1:34.91
|UNC
|Dimiros Dimitriou
|1:34.98
|UNC
|Daniel Koenigsperger
|1:35.00
|Florida State
|Mohamed Ghaffari
|1:35.02
|Notre Dame
|Cason Wilburn
|1:35.05
|Virginia
|Sean Conway
|1:35.10
|Florida State
|Santiago Corredor
|1:35.15
|Florida State
|Yordan Yanchev
|1:35.35
|Louisville
|Hayden Curley
|1:35.72
|Florida State
|Jakub Ksiazek
|1:35.74
|Duke
|David Hallaron
|1:35.76
|Notre Dame
|Liam Hutchinson
|1:35.85
|Georgia Tech
|Clark Wakeland
|1:36.26
|Duke
|Cole Reznick
|1:36.36
|UNC
|Centenntos Villalon
|1:36.46
|Pitt
|Marcin Goraj
|1:36.59
|Pitt
|Dominic Toledo Sanchez
|1:36.84
|Pitt
|Armin Remenyi
|1:36.96
|Duke
|Matthew Whelan
|1:37.27
|Pitt
|Serhii Ahadzhanian
|1:37.43
|Duke
|Nicholas Talati
|1:37.56
|Boston College
|Matthew Szekely
|1:38.61
|Boston College
|Zachary Szmania
|1:40.44
|Boston College
|Tyler Roethke
|1:41.68
|Boston College
|William Suchy
|1:41.75