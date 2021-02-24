2021 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (Wednesday timed finals at 4pm; 1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight)

Streaming: ACC Network

The swimming portion of the 2021 Men’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships gets underway this afternoon in Greensboro with timed finals of the 200 medley relay and the 800 free relay.

No team besides Louisville or NC State has won either of these events at ACCs since 2013. During that span, Louisville won the 800 free in 2018 and 2020, and the 200 medley relay in 2019, with NC State winning the rest of the titles. Last year, Louisville touched first in the 200 medley relay, but was DQ’d for an early takeoff, leaving NC State the champions once again.

There’s a good chance that we see that trend hold today. Louisville’s medley relays have been looking sharp all season, although Georgia Tech does have the fastest time in the conference this season, with a 1:23.89 from mid-season that actually would have beaten NC State last year. Meanwhile, NC State hit 6:14.44 in the 800 free relay in the fall, one of the fastest mid-season times ever, and they seem to be in the driver’s seat for that event today, although Louisville is the defending champion and teams like Virginia and Virginia Tech could make some noise too.

200 Medley Relay

ACC Record: 1:22.37, NC State, 2019

ACC Meet Record: 1:22.37, NC State, 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:24.97

2020 Champion: NC State, 1:24.13

Top 3:

Louisville – 1:22.71 Georgia Tech – 1:23.41 Virginia – 1:23.86

The ACC came to play, and the conference now accounts for five of the eleven teams who’ve been under 1:24.0 this season.

Louisville came back with a vengeance after being disqualified last year for an early relay takeoff. Mitchell Whyte staked the Cardinals to a lead in the final heat with a 20.79 back leg, followed up by Evgenii Somov smoking a 22.91 breast leg. Freshman Dalton Lowe split 20.25 on fly, before Haridi Sameh anchored in 18.76, giving Louisville the victory by seven-tenths of a second, in 1:22.71. That’s now the top time in the country, with no other school having cracked 1:23 yet.

Coming into the meet, Georgia Tech had the fastest time in the conference this season, with a 1:23.89 from the fall. The Yellow Jackets shaved nearly half a second off of that time to take 2nd in 1:23.41. Kyle Barone led off in 21.00, Caio Pumputis split 23.20 on breast, Christian Ferraro split 20.07 on fly, and Austin Daniel anchored in 19.14.

Swimming in the same heat as Louisville and Georgia Tech, UVA fell behind early after a 21.83 backstroke leg from freshman Will Cole. But Keefer Barnum split 23.25 on breast and Max Edwards clocked 20.34 to keep the Cavaliers competitive, and freshman Matt Brownstead ripped a 18.45 anchor to touch in 1:23.86.

800 Free Relay