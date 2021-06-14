2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The third day of competition is underway at the Swimming Australia Olympic and Paralympic trials. Yesterday saw Kaylee McKeown break the world record in the 100 backstroke and Ariarne Titmus coming with .50 seconds of Katie Ledecky‘s world record in the 400 freestyle.

Both swimmers will be competing tonight and earned top seeds at this morning’s preliminary session. McKeown cruised to a 2:13.19 in the 200 IM to lead the field by over a second. With a 2:08.23 from December, she should have a lot more left in the tank tonight. Titmus swam a 1:55.72 in the 200 freestyle to lead all swimmers. The Australian women hold the world record in the 800 freestyle relay and their depth in this event is on full display. It took 1:58.05 to make the finals heat tonight and the top six swimmers were all under 1:57.00 this morning. Emma McKeon, who broke the Australian record in the 100 butterfly on night one, is the third seed at 1:56.52.

If the men’s 400 freestyle from the first day is any indication, the 800 freestyle tonight should be a great race. Jack McLoughlin, the runner up in the 400, is the top seed in the event at 7:42.64. The winner of the 400, Elijah Winnington is seeded third at 7:51.44. Between those two is Thomas Neill at 7:48.65. Olympic veteran Mack Horton is the fifth seed at 7:52.65. McLoughlin is seeded within four seconds of Grant Hackett‘s Australian record.

Women 200 Meter IM – Finals

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

Australian Record: 2:07.03 – Stephanie Rice, 2009

Commonwealth Record: 2:06.88 – Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2016

World Junior Record: 2:09.64 – Yu Yiting (CHN), 2021

2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58

Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:10.49

Podium:

McKeown, to no surprise, was out to the early lead, turning at the first 50 in 27.71. McKeown extended her lead after backstroke, turning in 1:00.37. Tessa Wallace would move up on the breaststroke leg, turning second behind McKeown with a 50 left. McKeown would finish in 2:08.19 in a personal best time, dropping .04 from her world-leading time from December. Wallace’s time of 2:11.79 is her first time under 2:12 and off the qualifying time for Tokyo. Bailey put up a best time as well, dropping .40 off her previous best of 2:13.28.

Men 12&O 150 Meter IM MC, SM2-SM4 Finals

Podium:

Kelly and Patterson faced off for the second time today as both swimmers are in the same classification. Patterson had early speed in the first 50, touching in 56.99 after the backstroke leg. Kelly moved ahead on breaststroke and opened-up a three second lead heading into the freestyle leg. Kelly would take the win as both swimmers would be under the qualifying time and put themselves into position to qualify for Tokyo.

Women 12&O 200 Meter IM MC, SM5-SM14 – Finals

Podium (by points):

Jasmine Greenwood – 903 Tiffany Thomas Kane – 744 Poppy Wilson – 740

As a contrast to the previous event, the women’s 200 IM multi-class event had swimmers from different classifications. 16-year old Jasmine Greenwood would set the Australian record in the SM10 classification twice today as she swam 2:29.93 this morning then dropped another .10 seconds tonight as she swam 2:29.83.

Men 12&O 200 Meter IM MC, SM5-SM14 – Finals

Podium (by points):

Men 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2019

Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, 2009

Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 – Chad le Clos (RSA), 2012

World Junior Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017

2016 Olympic Champion: Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) – 2:04.85

Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:56.25

Podium:

Women 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009

Australian Record: 1:54.27 – Ariarne Titmus, 2019

Commonwealth Record: 1:54.27 – Ariarne Titmus, 2019

World Junior Record: 1:55.43 – Junxuan Yang (CHN), 2019

2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73

Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:56.82

Podium:

Men 12&O 50 Back MC, S1-S5 – Finals

Podium:

Men 800 Meter Freestyle – Finals

World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (CHN), 2009

Australian Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett, 2005

Commonwealth Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett, 2005

World Junior Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (AUS), 2013

2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

Olympic Qualifying Time: 7:48.12

Podium: