2021 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SWIMMING AUSTRALIA OLYMPIC TRIALS

The third day of competition is underway at the Swimming Australia Olympic and Paralympic trials. Yesterday saw Kaylee McKeown break the world record in the 100 backstroke and Ariarne Titmus coming with .50 seconds of Katie Ledecky‘s world record in the 400 freestyle.

Both swimmers will be competing tonight and earned top seeds at this morning’s preliminary session. McKeown cruised to a 2:13.19 in the 200 IM to lead the field by over a second. With a 2:08.23 from December, she should have a lot more left in the tank tonight. Titmus swam a 1:55.72 in the 200 freestyle to lead all swimmers. The Australian women hold the world record in the 800 freestyle relay and their depth in this event is on full display. It took 1:58.05 to make the finals heat tonight and the top six swimmers were all under 1:57.00 this morning. Emma McKeonwho broke the Australian record in the 100 butterfly on night one, is the third seed at 1:56.52.

If the men’s 400 freestyle from the first day is any indication, the 800 freestyle tonight should be a great race. Jack McLoughlin, the runner up in the 400, is the top seed in the event at 7:42.64. The winner of the 400, Elijah Winnington is seeded third at 7:51.44. Between those two is Thomas Neill at 7:48.65. Olympic veteran Mack Horton is the fifth seed at 7:52.65. McLoughlin is seeded within four seconds of Grant Hackett‘s Australian record.

Women 200 Meter IM – Finals

  • World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
  • Australian Record: 2:07.03 – Stephanie Rice, 2009
  • Commonwealth Record: 2:06.88 – Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2016
  • World Junior Record: 2:09.64 – Yu Yiting (CHN), 2021
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.58
  • Olympic Qualifying Time: 2:10.49

Podium:

  1. Kaylee McKeown – 2:08.19
  2. Tessa Wallace – 2:11.79
  3. Meg Bailey – 2:12.88

McKeown, to no surprise, was out to the early lead, turning at the first 50 in 27.71. McKeown extended her lead after backstroke, turning in 1:00.37. Tessa Wallace would move up on the breaststroke leg, turning second behind McKeown with a 50 left. McKeown would finish in 2:08.19 in a personal best time, dropping .04 from her world-leading time from December. Wallace’s time of 2:11.79 is her first time under 2:12 and off the qualifying time for Tokyo. Bailey put up a best time as well, dropping .40 off her previous best of 2:13.28.

Men 12&O 150 Meter IM MC, SM2-SM4 Finals

Podium:

  1. Ahmed Kelly – 3:00.70
  2. Grant Patterson – 3:06.18

Kelly and Patterson faced off for the second time today as both swimmers are in the same classification. Patterson had early speed in the first 50, touching in 56.99 after the backstroke leg. Kelly moved ahead on breaststroke and opened-up a three second lead heading into the freestyle leg. Kelly would take the win as both swimmers would be under the qualifying time and put themselves into position to qualify for Tokyo.

Women 12&O 200 Meter IM MC, SM5-SM14 – Finals

Podium (by points):

  1. Jasmine Greenwood – 903
  2. Tiffany Thomas Kane – 744
  3. Poppy Wilson – 740

As a contrast to the previous event, the women’s 200 IM multi-class event had swimmers from different classifications. 16-year old Jasmine Greenwood would set the Australian record in the SM10 classification twice today as she swam 2:29.93 this morning then dropped another .10 seconds tonight as she swam 2:29.83.

Men 12&O 200 Meter IM MC, SM5-SM14 – Finals

Men 200 Meter Butterfly – Finals

  • World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak (HUN), 2019
  • Australian Record: 1:54.46 – Nick D’Arcy, 2009
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:52.96 – Chad le Clos (RSA), 2012
  • World Junior Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN), 2017
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP) – 2:04.85
  • Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:56.25

Women 200 Meter Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 1:52.98 – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 2009
  • Australian Record: 1:54.27 – Ariarne Titmus, 2019
  • Commonwealth Record: 1:54.27 – Ariarne Titmus, 2019
  • World Junior Record: 1:55.43 – Junxuan Yang (CHN), 2019
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 1:53.73
  • Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:56.82

Men 12&O 50 Back MC, S1-S5 – Finals

Men 800 Meter Freestyle – Finals

  • World Record: 7:32.12 – Lin Zhang (CHN), 2009
  • Australian Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett, 2005
  • Commonwealth Record: 7:38.65 – Grant Hackett, 2005
  • World Junior Record: 7:45.67 – Mack Horton (AUS), 2013
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
  • Olympic Qualifying Time: 7:48.12

